9 Hypercars the Filthy Rich Love To Buy

If you’ve got a substantial amount of money, you should be able to buy a car like you would a bespoke suit that is made-to-order and fits your body and style like a glove. However, the world’s wealthiest — those to whom money really is no object — own fast and furious rides that would make your head turn, if not spin.

Most hypercars are needless prototypes for all intents and purposes: ultimate performance vehicles made in extremely limited runs that nobody needs. Despite their blazing speed capabilities, hypercars are built for the road, or a private track, but you’re not likely to ever see one on the streets unless your zip code includes a Beyoncé or a Bieber.

Here are nine hypercars created with the filthy rich in mind. With the exception of #1 — a commissioned one-of-one model — the other hypercars listed below have had, or will have, production runs, although extremely limited. Not all are $1 million cars, but each will cost you a small fortune. Additionally, some of the hypercars below are EVs, proving that even the world’s most luxurious cars are capable of eco-friendly motoring.

9. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Estimated Cost: $250,000-$400,000

Available in three versions — a roadster, coupe and a limited edition speedster — the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was and incredibly advanced and powerful car sold between 2003 to 2010. HotCars prices the SLR between $58,489 and $748,453, depending on age and specs, but $250,000-$400,000 is more realistic for a standard model. An overhauled SLR Stirling Moss edition will set you back closer to $2 million.

8. Bentley Mulsanne

Estimated Cost: $315,000

Apparently, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg used a Bentley Mulsanne as a state car, as did Queen Elizabeth and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. That should give you a good idea of this sedan’s prestige, luxury and comfort.

7. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Estimated Cost: $450,000

Rolls-Royce’s Spectre is an ultra-swanky electric sports coupe that mixes modern elegance, handcrafted precision and one-of-a-kind performance. Propelled by a fully electric powertrain consisting of two motors that generate 577 horsepower, the Spectre is RR’s first in a series of EVs.

6. Porsche 918 Spyder

Estimated Cost: $1 million

HotCars says the starting price for the 918 Spyder is $845,000, but with less than 1,000 issued, you’re not likely to see one of these beautiful pieces of hybrid machinery for under $1 million. The Spyder has an 887-horsepower V8 engine capable of accelerating from 0 to 60mph in 2.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 211mph.

5. Koenigsegg Gemera

Estimated Cost: $1.7 million

According to Motor1, Koenigsegg plans to produce 300 of its four-seater Gemeras (now a limited edition). Gemera’s hybrid powertrain is made up of three electric motors and a three-cylinder combustion engine that Koenigsegg says runs on renewable alcohol fuel. However, beginning in 2025, the Gemera will be available with a V-8 hybrid powertrain, churning out 2300 hp and 2028 pound-feet of torque.

4. Pininfarina Battista

Estimated Cost: $2.25 million

The powerful 1,900 horsepower, four-engine output is matched with the utmost in design details and provides “genuine driver engagement,” according to Autocar. It takes less than two seconds to go from 0 to 62mph. At 12 seconds, you’ll be hitting 186mph.

3. Aston Martin Valkyrie

Estimated Cost: $3 million

If you’re going to fork over $3 million, you better be getting top-shelf luxury and performance for your money. Co-created by Aston Martin and Red Bull, the Valkyrie is powered by a 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 motor that produces 1,140bhp for 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 220mph. There are only 100 or so legal road models, according to Carmoola.

2. Aspark Owl

Estimated Cost: $4 million

The most expensive EV in the world is also the fastest. With a top speed of around 250mph and a 1.69-second 0-60, this Japanese hypercar is limited to 50 and produces more power than a Formula 1 car, per TopSpeed.

1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Estimated Cost: $13.4 million

Of course, you’ll never see this car. But it’s always good to end with a bang. There are a couple of commissioned cars that are more expensive than the priciest Bugatti ever made (both Rolls-Royce’s Boat Tail and La Rose Noire Droptail are estimated at around $30 million), but “The Black Car” is a one-off, $13.4 million dream.

Not only does La Voiture Noire use “the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine as the Chiron, producing 1,479 horsepower,” according to Motor1, it also has a “gigantic light-up badge in the rear that spells out the name of the brand.” Now that’s flagrantly filthy rich.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Hypercars the Filthy Rich Love To Buy