These Are the 9 International Stocks in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio: Should You Invest?

Nati Harnik/AP/Shutterstock / Nati Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is considered by many to be the world’s best investor. Berkshire Hathaway was a floundering textile company when Buffett took control in 1965 and set out to turn it into a massive holding company that has made its investors rich over the years. Many of those who got into the stock early enough are now multimillionaires or even billionaires.

Check Out: How I Made $1,000 a Month in Dividend Stocks

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Berkshire now owns dozens of businesses outright, but it also owns partial investments in plenty of publicly traded companies as well. Most are household names — they need to be big, as Berkshire has so much capital that smaller companies wouldn’t be a meaningful investment — such as Kroger, Apple, Mastercard, and Bank of America. Some are a bit more obscure, especially the international stocks.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Berkshire’s International Holdings

Nine stocks make up Berkshire’s international portfolio holdings. There’s Diageo, an alcoholic beverage maker, which owns some of the world’s most iconic brands like Guinness and Smirnoff. Aon plc is a global consulting firm headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that operates in the Caribbean and Central America.

Berkshire also is invested in Asia. BYD Company Limited is a Chinese automaker that operates in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, and internationally. The portfolio also owns a number of Japanese stocks, most of which will not be familiar — Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co (mining), as well as trading companies Sumitomo Corp, Itochu Corp, and Marubeni Corp.

Should You Invest?

Learn More: Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Why the 401(k) Is a ‘Horrible’ Retirement Plan

There’s a more important question to answer first – can you invest? While shares of some of the larger companies like Diageo and Aon can be purchased through US stock exchanges, many can’t. Depending on your broker, you may not be able to trade on Japanese or Chinese exchanges, and if you can there may be high commissions that should be avoided. Having said that, history has shown that Buffett and Berkshire make great investment decisions, so you could probably do a lot worse than following in their footsteps.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 9 International Stocks in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio: Should You Invest?