9 internet scams we're still falling for in 2018

It just never ends. No matter how much publicity these scams get, no matter how many years old the internet is, people still hand over their money to scammers.

It doesn’t matter how old you are; last year, in fact, more consumers age 20 to 29 reported losing money to fraud than the over-70 crowd did.

It doesn’t matter how powerful or educated you are, either. Just ask Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, who exposed the campaign’s email stash by falling for a phishing scam.

Hackers stole $172 billion from consumers in 20 countries in 2017, according to Norton; 2.7 million Americans reported some form of fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. (Top states: Florida, Georgia, and Nevada.)

Most internet scams are fundamentally the same. They prey on one of two human weaknesses:

Greed. Someone offers you something you want for nothing. It’s usually money, but it might also be male sexual prowess, weight loss, or a cure—for baldness, herpes, cancer, cellulite, heart disease, diabetes, or deafness.

Someone offers you something you want for nothing. It’s usually money, but it might also be male sexual prowess, weight loss, or a cure—for baldness, herpes, cancer, cellulite, heart disease, diabetes, or deafness. Fear. They email you about a problem with your computer, with your bank account, with your Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) account. You click a link, you wind up on a fake login webpage, and boom — you’ve just handed over your password.

Here’s a shocker: Not everything you read on the internet is true. And so, for your own entertainment and education, here they are: 9 internet scams we’re still falling for.

1. The classic phishing scam

As of the first quarter 2018, phishing scams represent about half of all cyberattacks, according to the security firm RSA. Phishing scams were the third-most common type of internet crime reported in 2017, according to the FBI.

Why is it getting worse? Scammers are making their phishing attempts seem more plausible to suckers like us by addressing their scams to specific people and making it look like emails come from a trustworthy source — a more targeted approach known as spear phishing.

You get an email or a text message from Apple (or DropBox, Microsoft, Google, your bank, Amazon, eBay, PayPal, Yahoo, etc.) saying that there’s a problem with your account. Or the come-on might be a “Delivery Issue,” “Parking Ticket,” “Canceled Transaction,” or “Refund for Purchase.”

You’re encouraged to click the link to pursue the issue —“or else your account will be suspended!”

If you do click the link, though, you go a fake version of the company’s website. When you then “log in,” you’re actually providing your name and password to those who are fishing for your login information, so they can steal your identity and make your life miserable. (This scam is called phishing because they’re “fishing” for your information.)

No, there’s no problem with your account. More

Examples of phishing include:

Whaling, or business email compromise (BEC). These scams often go after employees with access to a company’s internal finances; last year, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received nearly 16,000 BEC complaints with losses totaling $675 million

These scams often go after employees with access to a company’s internal finances; W-2 phishing . In this scam, popular around tax time, employees in HR or payroll departments get emails asking for a list of employees and their W-2 forms . This is a type of BEC scam, which the IRS’s commissioner calls “one of the most dangerous email phishing scams we’ve seen in a long time.”

. Holiday gift card phishing. The FBI warned the public about this scam in December. Hey, someone’s sent you a gift card! These scams often lure you into filling out a survey designed to steal your data, according to the FBI.

So how can you defend yourself? The usual advice goes like this: Whenever you get any kind of email from a financial or commercial institution, do not click the link in the email.

If the email comes from a company, open your web browser and type in the company’s address yourself (www.citibank.com or whatever). You’ll discover, of course, that there’s nothing wrong with your account.

Usually, though, you can tell at a glance that these emails are fake. They’re filled with misspellings, typos, and the wording of a non-native English speaker.

But here’s my favorite trick of all: You can confirm that a phishing email is fake!

Computer: Point your cursor at the “click here” link without clicking.

Phone: Hold your finger down on the link.

In either case, a pop-up bubble shows you the address of the website that will actually open, as you can see here.

Here’s how you know you’re being fished: Point to the link without clicking. More