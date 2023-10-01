9 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Aldi

Alan Morris / Getty Images

When it comes to grocery shopping, finding the lowest prices is always a challenge. While stores like Walmart and even Target may have good deals sometimes, Aldi’s grocery stores are notorious for super low prices on specific products. Here, experts reveal nine items that are almost always cheaper at Aldi.

Frozen Chicken Filets

If your family likes its poultry, Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, recommends Aldi’s “red bag chicken,” which she said is just Kirkwood brand breaded chicken filets with a very loyal following from Aldi shoppers.

“The chicken is juicy and has a great flavor, plus it cooks up crisp which makes it a staple for many families. It’s quick to cook up and then add to salads or pasta or make sandwiches with, and a 24oz bag is roughly $8.79, depending on your area,” Ramhold said. In comparison, she said, if you shop for something like Tyson, you’re going to spend at least $1 more on a bag of chicken the same size and that’s typically the sale price. If you’re shopping outside the sale, it will end up costing you even more.

Eggs

The price of eggs has gone through the roof in the past year or two thanks to inflation. Whether you’re looking for standard eggs, cage-free or organic cage-free, odds are good that Aldi will have prices other grocery stores can’t beat, Ramhold said.

“For instance, in my local Aldi, I can get a dozen eggs for $1.09, a dozen cage-free for $2.75, and a dozen organic cage-free for $3.95. Aldi also has affordable prices on free range and pasture-raised as well.” She said that at another major grocery chain, a dozen large eggs is at least $2.09, while a dozen organic cage-free is $5.93. “And that’s the store brand; if you look to other brands, you could easily pay almost $10 for a dozen eggs.”

Samoa Cookie Knockoffs

Girl Scout Cookie season may be over, but you can get a Samoa knockoff year-round at Aldi. “These chocolate, caramel, and coconut cookies are fan favorites but they’re only available at certain times of the year and were $5 per box during the 2023 cookie season. However, you can find some of the most affordable versions of these goodies at Aldi and I can personally confirm they taste spot-on,” Ramhold said.

She explained that an 8.5-ounce package at Aldi is just $2.35 and you can find them all year long. “While the name-brand Keebler has their own version, those are likely to set you back $4 or even more depending on where you shop, and other store brands may be affordable but not as much as the Aldi brand.”

High-Quality, Fair-Trade Chocolate

If you’re in the mood for some high-quality chocolate, but not for a high price tag, Moser and Roth’s line of chocolate bars are about half as much, or less, as other stores like Publix, Kroger or Target, according to Ashley Schuering, food blogger at Confessions of a Grocery Addict. She calls them her “go-to for both snacking and baking,” adding, “I especially love the chili dark chocolate and dark chocolate with sea salt!” In addition to being more affordable, they’re ethically sourced. “Plus, many of the varieties are packaged in 5 individual-sized bars, perfect for grabbing a portion-controlled treat.”

Canned Goods

Schuering loves shopping at Aldi for staple canned goods such as beans, fruit and tomatoes for “[w]ell under $1 per can.” You can’t beat prices like that.

Cheese

Cheeses can add so much to a meal, whether you’re laying it on thick for a homemade mac ‘n’ cheese, laying out some tasty cheeses for a charcuterie or cheese plate or mixing it into a tasty omelet. “With a selection that nearly rivals Trader Joe’s and prices that are 15%-30% cheaper on average, Aldi is the spot to load up for your cheese plates,” Schuering said.

Fresh Herbs

Aside from planting your own herbs, buying them at Aldi may be your best bet, Schuering said. “Most grocery stores seem to sell infuriatingly small clamshells of fresh herbs for over $3 a piece. Aldi sells a giant bunch of cilantro or parsley for just over $1, and sells smaller clamshells of hard herbs like thyme or rosemary for at least $1 less than Kroger or Publix.”

Drink Mixes

If you don’t want to pay big prices for tasty drinks, Schuering said, “The Aldi brand of drink mixes are less than half as much as Crystal Light. They also have their own version of Liquid IV and Mio Energy for cheaper than the branded versions. In the summer, I’ll happily guzzle one to two quarts of fruit punch a day.”

Vegan Items

Vegan-friendly staples are almost always cheaper at Aldi, according to Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. “These include shredded Vegan cheese, non-dairy desserts, plant-based meat substitutes, and many more items. Many vegan products fall under the surprisingly affordable Earth Grown brand, which is abundant in the store’s freezer section.”

