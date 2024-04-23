9 Items You Can Buy on Amazon for $20 To Make Summer Travel More Comfortable

Daria Nipot / Getty Images

Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, bus, car, or even boat, there are certain things you can purchase to make that trip more comfortable. Many of these items are ones you can find on Amazon for about $20 or less, meaning you won’t have to spend a ton of money on convenience and comfort.

From cushiony neck pillows to portable adapters for your mobile devices, here are some of the best items you can get on Amazon for under $20.

Money Belt

Price: $13.95 (originally $14.95)

When you’re taking a trip, the last thing you need is to worry about losing your valuables — or having them pickpocketed off your person. That’s why you might want to get a money belt.

“The AIKELIDA Money Belt on Amazon is a clever purchase for making travel easier,” said Jasmin Diaz, a travel expert and marketing specialist at SmokyMountains.com. “When you are on the go and don’t have space or can’t bring a bag with you, this belt is the perfect solution. You can stash some cash in the zipper pocket on the inside of this belt. “

It’s also useful after you’ve reached your destination since it can give you peace of mind knowing your things are safe wherever you go.

Shampoo Bar

Price: Around $15

Taking a summer trip? Pack a shampoo bar before you go.

“Not only do they work and smell great but Ethique offers different kinds of shampoo bars for different needs,” said Diaz. “My favorite is the Clarifying Bar because it is used to refresh oily hair, which is definitely what I need. I’m not a big fan of hotel shampoos and conditioners so this is a great way around that. This shampoo bar is $15 but the price varies on which style you choose.”

Unlike liquid shampoo, you can take shampoo bars on the airplane. This means you’ll have it from the get-go — a major plus is your checked baggage gets lost or delayed.

Headphones

Price: $19.99

If you’re taking a long trip and want to listen to your favorite audiobook or music — or simply block out your surroundings — a good pair of headphones is essential. But you don’t want something expensive that you’ll worry about getting lost in transit, so it’s good to keep costs low.

That’s where the KVIDIO Active Noise Cancelling Headphones come into play.

“If you are looking for some convenient and smart essentials for a summer trip, but you are still on a budget, you should not worry because there are many items on Amazon that you can purchase for less than $20,” said Giacomo Piva, travel industry analyst and co-founder of Radical Storage.

These particular headphones offer 65 hours of playtime — or 40 hours while in wireless active noise cancellation mode — and are compatible with Bluetooth.

Phone Stand

Price: $12.99

Having to hold your phone for hours on end can be exhausting. If you’re traveling by plane, consider getting a phone stand and placing it on the folding tray in front of you so you can still use your device without the hassle. You can even use these portable stands on the train.

And if you have a kindle or tablet, check out Amazon’s selection of stands for those. You can find several options for under $20.

Folding Shovel

Price: $15.99

If you’re taking any summer trips to the beach or out camping, you might want to pack a folding shovel with you.

“A folding shovel for $20 might be the most underrated travel companion you can find on Amazon. It’s small, packs down easily, and can be a handy tool in unexpected situations,” said Echo Wang, CEO and Founder of Cool Travel Vibes. “Imagine needing to clear a flat tire spot on a dirt road, or digging a comfortable trench around your tent during a sudden downpour. Whether you’re car camping, setting up a beach umbrella, or even digging a fire pit, it’s a multi-purpose tool that packs a punch for its price tag.”

Portable Power Bank

Price: $19.99

Worried about your smartphone running out of juice? Pick up a portable power bank to keep it going long after its initial charge. Just make sure it’s compatible with your particular device.

The Anker Portable Charger Power Bank, for instance, is convenient if you have an iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy. It can connect with USB-C, USB-A, or Micro-USB.

Neck Pillow

Price: $14.96 (originally $21.99)

When you’re traveling long distances, nothing beats a comfortable neck pillow that contours to your neck and shoulders. This particular option comes in multiple colors and has memory foam for added comfort. It’s also highly rated on Amazon and comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee.

Packing Cubes

Price: $19.99

Packing Cubes are a must-have for anyone who wants to organize their things for a long trip. These particular ones consist of smooth nylon fabric and are lightweight.

“Packing cubes can help you save some space by keeping folded and compacted your clothes, without taking up too much space in the suitcase,” said Piva. “Additionally, packing cubes also helps to divide your clothes, so that more casual ones or sports clothes can be separated from more elegant ones. They [is] helpful in maximizing the number of items that you can carry in your suitcases easily.”

Outlet Adapters

Price: $19.99

If you’re heading overseas, don’t forget to bring an adapter or two with you. Not all countries use the same outlets, after all, and you don’t want to end up with a dead battery and nowhere to charge your devices.

This two-pack of travel plug adapters, for example, works throughout most European countries. But if you’re heading somewhere else, you can find it on Amazon — likely for under $20.

