9 Items Worth Buying at Dollar Tree on a Middle-Class Budget

Everyone loves to save money and everyone still has to shop for the things they need in life. While some people can afford to splurge money willy-nilly due to a large upper-class income, the common folk are solidly earning and spending on a tighter middle class budget.

How does “middle-class” get defined these days? According to The Pew Research Center, individuals or households that have incomes which are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income are considered to be middle-class.

Check Out: Dollar Tree: 9 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in April

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

One of the best places to pick up useful household items and daily got-to-have-it purchases is at Dollar Tree. When you shop at the discount retailer known for giving customers a good deal, you know you can stay well-within a middle-class budget.

GOBankingRates reached out to some retail and shopping experts to find the top items worth buying at Dollar Tree on a middle class budget. Make sure you add their suggestion to your shopping list the next time you are picking up a few items at Dollar Tree–your bank account will thank you for it.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Condiments

From mayo to mustard and every spread and topping in between-it’s all at Dollar Tree and affordable on a middle class income, according to Catherine Rall, Registered Dietitian at Happy V.

“Dollar Tree is a great place to get simple condiments like ketchup and mustard, as well as basic spices like salt and pepper,” Rall stated. “These things have simple ingredient lists and long shelf lives, so you can generally be confident that you’re getting a quality product that isn’t expired.”

Sterilite White Storage Mini Crate

“Given that you can find Sterilite items at a variety of stores, this likely isn’t a Dollar Tree exclusive, but the fact you can get them for $1.25 each makes the price more likely to only be found at Dollar Tree,” said Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with Deal News.

“While these are small, measuring 9×7.8×6.1″, they’re still handy for organizing a variety of smaller items and their affordability is perfect for households that are looking for organizing solutions that won’t break the bank,” explained Ramhold.

Learn More: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in April 2024

USB Car + Wall Chargers

“Having a reliable USB charger is an absolute must these days, what with our constant reliance on smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets,” said James Velco, President and CIO of TechNoir CIO Solution.

Story continues

“Those name-brand chargers from big electronics stores can really set you back though, costing anywhere from $9 to $20. That’s why the chargers at Dollar Tree are such a great bargain at just $1.25 each,” Velco went on to explain. “For anyone watching their budget, these affordable chargers from Dollar Tree are definitely worth picking up.”

Whiskey Glasses

“These 10.5oz glasses are highly rated, $1.25 each, and honestly great to add to your cabinets whether you drink whiskey or not,” said Ramhold.

“Because of their affordability, it’s easy to add as many as you need to your collection without having to worry about buying a pack of multiples and while they might not be able to survive a significant drop (they are just glass after all) their price makes that risk a little easier to write off if need be, especially if you’re on a middle class budget and not super concerned with product longevity,” Ramhold continued.

“Even so, the high ratings point to a reasonable quality that means these glasses should hold up just fine as long as you care properly for them,” Ramhold noted.

Gaming Mouse Pad

“If you’re a casual gamer, dropping big bucks on a fancy high-performance gaming mouse pad probably doesn’t make a ton of sense,” explained Velco. “That’s where Dollar Tree’s $5 gaming mouse pad come in clutch.”

“While they obviously don’t pack in all the advanced features of those $50+ gaming pads, they still offer a nice upgrade in precision and comfort compared to just using a basic, run-of-the-mill mouse,” Velco went on to describe.

“For middle-class gamers looking to enhance their gameplay experience without spending a fortune, these affordable gaming mouse pads from Dollar Tree really deliver great bang for your buck,” Velco concluded.

Round Plastic Planters with Spouted Saucers

These planters have high ratings and are great for anyone looking to step up their plant game this spring, according to Ramhold.

“They’re $1.25 each and are well-suited for pouring off excess water if you accidentally give your green friends too much,” Ramhold described, “which means being able to prevent things like root rot easier. They also come in three different colors so you can pick the ones that suit your setup best.”

Canned and Dried Goods

“You definitely do need to check expiration dates here, but canned goods are a great deal at Dollar Tree, and also an affordable way to get more nutrition in your diet,” Rall said. “Go for canned fruits, vegetables, and beans and you’ll have simple, nutritious ingredients.”

Rall also applied the same rule of thumb for dry goods and packaged dinners at Dollar Tree. “Simple, dry staples like rice, beans, sugar, and flour can be especially good deals at Dollar Tree,” Rall added. “They’re also simple and have a long shelf life.

Embossed Tuscan-Inspired Planters

“If you want a more sophisticated look for your plants, these embossed planters come in three different colors — red, teal, and cream — and will set you back $5 each,” said Ramhold.

“But the classy look they have is more suitable than the plastic planters for displaying your plants in the more high-trafficked areas of your home, and the vibrant colors can easily be worked into pretty much any color scheme in your home at a reasonable price,” Ramhold highlighted.

“Plus, they have great ratings so you can shop with confidence and stock up for every season,” added Ramhold.

Frozen Foods

“Dollar Tree offers high-quality products allowing you to skip the more expensive big-box and department stores for things for your everyday needs,” said Adam Wood, Co-Founder of RevenueGeeks. “Due to rising inflation and tight budgets, everyone is looking for ways to save, and Dollar Tree eases this burden with its huge variety of minimum rates and quality products.”

“This is another situation where you can stock up on things with simple ingredient lists that will definitely not be spoiled,” agreed Rall. “Frozen vegetables, fruits, and meats are already a great deal, and they’re an even better one at Dollar Tree.”

“There is an amazing variety of frozen foods offered at Dollar Tree, where you can get them for a low price so you can save money for the future,” Wood pointed out. “In store, customers can find a wide variety of products such as pizza, vegetables, pasta dishes, desserts, and even brand-name items that aren’t available online.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Items Worth Buying at Dollar Tree on a Middle-Class Budget