9 leprechaun trap ideas for a magical St. Patrick's Day

9 magical treasures to put in a leprechaun trap

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and if your kids are anything like mine, they’ve been building their leprechaun traps for weeks. Fueled by the hope that their DIY leprechaun traps will catch a sprite who will in turn lead them to his riches, the traps often include trap doors, false floors, and of course, bait.

A great STEM activity craft for kids, leprechaun traps are a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

As many parents know, those feisty leprechauns are difficult to catch, and when they escape, they often leave chaos behind—as well as a few little treats as a consolation prize for the effort. Here are nine leprechaun trap ideas to ensure that your child catches all the fun that St. Patrick’s Day has to offer.

1. A kit to help build their trap

Credit: BigMemoriesCo A magical trap fit for the most clever leprechauns.

Give your kids everything they need to build their leprechaun trap without having to run around to six different craft stores. This kit includes a fantastic selection of craft supplies, like pipe cleaners and rainbow popsicle sticks to craft a totally magical trap—and it’ll be delivered right to your door. All you have to do is save a Lucky Charms cereal box for them to use as the base of their leprechaun trap.

Get the DIY Leprechaun Trap Supplies at Etsy for $20

2. A book to set the stage

How to Catch a Leprechaun will get your child's imagination stirring.

A leprechaun’s night comes to life in the book How To Catch A Leprechaun and brings with it your child’s imagination. Written from the perspective of a leprechaun on the night before St. Patrick’s Day, kids will love being taunted, teased and left giggling while he takes them on his mission of sneaking into houses, escaping traps and leaving silly scenarios in his wake.

Available in hardcover, paperback and in a Kindle version, How To Catch A Leprechaun is 32 pages of perfectly blended STEAM concepts, silly rhymes and vibrant illustrations that will leave kids with ideas on how to build their own trap and the understanding of just who they are up against.

Get How To Catch A Leprechaun on Amazon for $7.99

3. A hat that was left in a frenzy

Credit: Nicky Bigs Novelties Look the part this St. Patrick's Day!

When you escape in a hurry, you’re bound to leave something behind, and unfortunately for this little leprechaun, he dropped his trademark hat. This festive leprechaun hat has a satin exterior, an upturned brim and features a shiny gold plastic buckle. It's just the right size to create the perfect illusion that a leprechaun was definitely here and obviously made a speedy exit!

St. Patrick's Day Leprechaun Green Satin Top Hat at Amazon for $16.95

4. Footprints that show a path of escape

Credit: FilmHOO Your kiddos will enjoy tracking down where these stick-able footprints lead.

He may have gotten out of the trap, but where did he go? Your little one will have a blast following his trail with these Leprechaun Foot Decals.

Easy to use with their peel-and-stick design, you get 108 2-by-4-inch footprints; which is more than enough to lead your child from the trap, to a window, door or any other fun route a sneaky little leprechaun may have taken to get out of your home. Designed to adhere and be easily removed from a variety of hard surfaces including cement, the trail doesn’t need to end once the leprechaun has escaped the threshold of your house.

Get Leprechaun Foot Decals on Amazon for $14.19

5. A pot that says “almost!”

Credit: Michael's The perfect place to store your lucky treasures.

They set the trap, they left the bait, but what was left where a leprechaun should be? An empty green pot where the gold once was!

Every parent is going to need this classically designed leprechaun pot, because it’s so on point, that it’s absolutely believable. This plastic pot can be left empty or filled with the silly surprise of your choosing, but either way it’s pretty clear evidence that darn it, a leprechaun managed to escape with his gold.

Get a 3-pack of St. Patrick's Day Green Pot of Gold Cauldrons at Michael's for $14.39

6. Coins that will have your kiddo wondering if they found a treasure or a trick

Are these the leprechaun's treasure or is he playing a trick?

If a leprechaun has been here, it only makes sense that we would also find some free gold, right? St. Patrick’s Day Green and Gold Coins are a pretty neat find for any child trying to catch a leprechaun. The set includes 300 1.3-inch coins that display “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” and a shamrock symbol.

Are these actually the leprechaun’s gold or is he just playing a trick? Your child will have to decide for themselves what they believe, but there’s a very good chance that the leprechaun had a few of his own tricks up his sleeve when he left these plastic coins behind.

Get a 300-pack of St. Patrick’s Day Green and Gold Coins on Amazon for $16.99

7. Festive accessories for all day smiles

Dress like you're searching for your lucky charms with this St. Patrick's Day accessories kit.

If there’s one thing we know about leprechauns, it’s that they enjoy getting everyone in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun. Why else would they make it a point to visit so many houses? So it only makes sense that even though they got away, they made sure to leave something fun behind for everyone, which is exactly what you will get with this St. Patrick’s Day Accessories Set.

From a top hat, beard, suspenders and bow tie that allow your child to dress up like a leprechaun, to silly shamrock glasses, fun shamrock tattoos and shamrock necklaces that include everyone in on the festivities, this set includes 19 pieces of holiday fun.

Get the St. Patrick’s Day Accessory Set on Amazon for $11.99

8. A tasty treat for a happy defeat

Credit: Getty Images /Tatyana Bondar A sweet treat fit for St. Patrick's Day!

Victory was so close that your kiddo could almost taste it, but at least the little green guy was nice enough to leave behind a tasty treat. Made by the famous Popcorn Factory, a retro tin emblazoned with “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” combines a trifecta of butter, cheddar, and caramel popcorn that will have everyone feeling a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Since the tin contains a whopping 1.75 gallons of popcorn, there’s plenty for everyone to share.

Get The “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” tin from The Popcorn Factory for $29.99

9. A magical letter

Capture your child's imagination with this personalized letter kit.

While silly tricks and fun little prizes make for wonderful childhood memories, some kids just need a little something extra to make their eyes light up with belief, and that’s where the Personalized Leprechaun Letter steps in to really make St. Patrick’s Day shine.

This adorable little set comes in a small drawstring pouch and includes a catchy rhyming note that is rolled up and tied with a shamrock ribbon, praising your child for their efforts and signed by none other than the leprechaun himself. Although the note is adorable, the real standout is a tiny glass bottle of pretend gold that looks very realistic with its cork stopper. This set is sure to make your child feel as if they have hit the jackpot this St. Patrick’s Day, whether their trap worked or not.

Get the Personalized Leprechaun Letter at Etsy starting at $8.55

