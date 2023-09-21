9 Luxuries You Can Financially Afford When You Become a Millionaire

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Many who achieve millionaire status go out of their way to advertise that milestone with flashy cars or expensive jewelry. But more often, the true benefits of wealth are found not in one-time splurges, but in the pricey yet perpetual amenities that make daily life less taxing.

“A high income or net worth means you can indulge in many ongoing luxuries, depending on your taste, priorities, wealth and lifestyle goals,” said Laura Adams, MBA, an award-winning personal finance author and expert with Finder.com.

In many cases, these extended extravagances aren’t just indulgences or tools of social posturing. They can improve your health, efficiency and life quality — and some can even help you get richer.

Here’s what you have to look forward to when you hit seven-figure wealth.

A Personal Chef

Meal planning, grocery shopping, cooking at home and doing dishes are unavoidable realities for most households on a budget — but when you finally get rich, all you have to do is eat.

“Many millionaires have personal chefs, allowing them to indulge in gourmet meals tailored to their tastes,” said Ajay Singh, who has 20 years of experience in law, finance, economics and consumer credit as a former corporate lawyer and current managing director of RetireBetter. “It’s not just about convenience. It’s about experiencing a diverse range of culinary delights without leaving home.”

A Personal Trainer

It’s crucial to stay fit and healthy no matter your income, but a two-comma net worth means you can say goodbye to schlepping to a smelly gym and hoping it’s not so crowded that you have to wait your turn for the squat rack.

“A lot of millionaires invest in personal trainers,” said Singh. “This not only helps them achieve and maintain their fitness goals but also provides a structured approach to overall well-being. It’s beyond just regular workouts. It’s about understanding and embracing a healthier lifestyle.”

Exclusive Club Memberships

Golf, tennis, yacht and supper clubs provide not just luxury leisure, but access to movers and shakers who can help you advance to higher social circles or new business opportunities — but you have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege.

“Millionaires often become members of elite clubs or societies,” said Singh. “These memberships offer them exclusive access to networking events, luxury amenities and a sense of belonging among the elite.”

A Dedicated Clothing Concierge

Now that you’ve made it to the big time, it’s essential to look the part — but you no longer have to traipse through clothing stores, try things on in dressing rooms and wait in line for the register.

In fact, you don’t even have to shop online.

“High fashion and looking impeccable is a priority for many millionaires,” said Singh. “Having a dedicated stylist ensures they’re always on-trend and dressed to impress, no matter the occasion.”

An Art Collection

Priceless paintings and sculptures are classic hallmarks of the upper class. They’re out of reach for ordinary wage earners, but for millionaires, they’re assets as much as aesthetics.

“Art isn’t just for appreciation,” said Singh. “It can also be an investment. Millionaires often have curated art collections, showcasing pieces from renowned artists and emerging talents alike.”

Season Tickets

Locking down good seats for your favorite events all season long isn’t cheap — but if you love the spectacle, it’s certainly worth the money.

“Many millionaires secure season tickets to their favorite sports teams, theaters or concert series,” said Singh. “It’s not just about the love for the game or the arts. It’s about ensuring they have the best seats in the house every time, enjoying the experience to its fullest.”

Many millionaires also treat season tickets as social and professional currency, gifting them to friends or using them to entertain prospective clients or partners.

Private Jet Travel

Some people who earn good salaries take the ugly out of air travel by splurging on first-class tickets — but millionaires can take sky-high luxury to another level entirely.

“One of the ultimate symbols of luxury and convenience for millionaires is private jet travel,” said Singh. “Owning or chartering a private jet allows them to travel in the utmost comfort and privacy with the freedom to set their own schedules and choose their destinations on a whim.”

A Private Driver

Minimum wage earners share America’s congested roads and highways with professionals commuting to high-paying jobs with much bigger salaries — but those who earn the biggest bucks get to ignore the grind in the back seat of a luxury vehicle that someone else drives.

“Having a private driver is more than just a mark of luxury for many millionaires,” said Singh. “It’s about convenience, safety and efficiency. With a dedicated driver, they can move seamlessly from one appointment to the next, work on the go without the distractions of driving, and ensure they always arrive in style. Additionally, it offers an added layer of security, knowing that a trusted individual is behind the wheel.”

Domestic Service

Even if they don’t splurge on enormous mansions that advertise their wealth, millionaires can take the drudgery out of running and maintaining a house of any size.

“For many millionaires, having a butler or maid ensures their homes operate seamlessly,” said Singh. “Butlers often manage tasks and coordinate events, while maids maintain cleanliness and order. This luxury allows them to focus on bigger pursuits without worrying about daily household details.”

