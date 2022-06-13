9 meal kits we love with gluten-free options

Prepping food and making dinner can be difficult, especially when you have a busy schedule or several people to cook for—enter meal kits. However, meal kits are only useful if you can actually eat (and enjoy) the food they deliver. For those with dietary restrictions, meal kits aren’t always convenient. Luckily, if you require a gluten-free diet, there are meal delivery options that suit your needs, including plans that are entirely gluten free!

Here are 9 gluten-free meal kit options we recommend, including several we’ve tested ourselves and others that come highly rated from those in the gluten-free community.

1. HelloFresh

HelloFresh makes one of the best meal kits we've ever tested.

HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kits on the market. The delivery service allows you to choose your recipes ahead of time and customize your preferences based on family size, food type, time, and weight loss goals. HelloFresh also offers HelloCustom, a mix and match feature that is included in all plans. You can order tasty meals that happen to be gluten free, but you can also update your preferences to a fully gluten-free plan so you can view all recipes that you can enjoy, including substitutions you can make to turn a non-gluten-free meal into one you can eat.

Try Hello Fresh

2. Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest makes a great gluten-free meal kit option.

Daily Harvest is a meal kit service specializing in chef-crafted snacks and meals containing sustainably sourced fruits and veggies. The meal delivery’s most popular items include smoothies, harvest bowls, flatbreads, and soups. All foods in the Daily Harvest meal kit are dairy free, gluten free, and contain no gums, fillers, or artificial flavors. This nutritious and refreshing delivery service is great for people who are gluten free and also vegan, vegetarian, or lactose intolerant.

When we tested Daily Harvest, we thought it made a great option for people with specific diets or those who didn’t have time to make their own smoothies or oat bowls from scratch every day.

Try Daily Harvest

3. Green Chef

Green Chef has an entire menu plan for gluten-free eaters.

Green Chef claims to be the “#1 meal kit for eating well,” but that doesn’t always mean people with dietary restrictions can eat well too. However, Green Chef has an entire organic meal plan dedicated to gluten-free individuals, so you don’t have to review recipes in detail or pick out ingredients while cooking. You can peruse the weekly plans ahead of time and select gluten-free meals that fit into other diets like keto and vegan plans too.

Try Green Chef

4. Sunbasket

Sunbasket makes the best meal kit for vegetarians.

Sunbasket provides meals you can prepare in as few as five minutes (or so the brand claims). We named Sunbasket the best meal kit for vegetarians for its high quality recipes and ingredients, as well as veggie-rich offerings.

The meal kits are made of organic food that you can prepare and cook quickly, which is perfect for health-conscious people who don’t like cooking or don’t have the time. Sunbasket has a range of plans for different diets, including one for those who are gluten free. The meals in this plan have plenty of protein and fiber, and include good fats from nuts and oils. You can also purchase snacks from the Sunbasket market.

Try Sunbasket

5. Freshly

Freshly is our top choice for the best pre-made meal kit--and it's got a great gluten-free menu.

Freshly makes the best pre-made meal kit we’ve ever tested. And if you’re gluten free, Freshly is an excellent choice. Freshly’s meal delivery service contains up to 12 meals per week cooked by chefs. Not all of Freshly’s meals are gluten free, but many are and they’re made in 100% gluten-free kitchens so you don’t need to worry about cross contamination. You can select from 30 recipes each week, many of which are Certified Gluten Free. Freshly also has dairy-free, plant-based, and low-calorie meal options.

Try Freshly

6. Hungryroot

Hungryroot is part meal kit, part grocery store.

Unlike others on this list, Hungryroot is a service where you can shop for groceries in addition to pre-planned meals. You can find meals, snacks, pantry staples, and a variety of condiments on the site. Take a quiz on the Hungryroot site to indicate which plan is best for you, including a fully gluten-free plan. Then, Hungryroot will suggest specific meals and provide a grocery list that you can order directly from the site. Consider it a one-stop-shop for meal planning as well as restocking your kitchen.

We tested Hungryroot and loved its nutritious (and delicious) meals, noting that it was convenient, tasty, and made us feel good about what we were eating.

Try Hungryroot

7. Fresh N Lean

All of Fresh N Lean's meals are gluten-free.

The Fresh N Lean meal delivery service allows you to select weekly plans or purchase a la carte. The meals are gluten-free, non-GMO, organic, and don’t contain artificial ingredients–meaning there are over 100 meals per week to fit your gluten-free diet, as well as other restrictions you may have. They also offer plans for keto, paleo, vegan, Whole-30, and even Mediterranean diets. All meals ship free too!

Try Fresh N Lean

8. Factor

A number of Factor's weekly menu offerings are gluten-free.

Meals delivered by Factor are prepared and precooked, so you only need to reheat them and enjoy. They are perfect for people who tend to eat on the go or have limited access to kitchen equipment. The meals, which range across several types of diets, are planned by dieticians and composed by chefs for delicious and nutritious results. You can select from four to 18 meals a week, with each one costing under $15. All Factor meals are free of hormones, antibiotics, refined sugars and GMOs. Though Factor doesn’t have a specific gluten-free plan, many of its meals are gluten-free, so you can make a custom meal plan using gluten-free options only.

Try Factor

9. Marley Spoon

Shop gluten-free meals from Martha Stewart's Marley Spoon.

Martha Stewart’s meal kit service, Marley Spoon, delivers some of the chef’s favorite recipes right to your door. You can select from 45 meal options each week and prepare any meal in under half an hour. Marley Spoon has a selection of gluten-free meals, like a grain and bean bowl or gluten-free pasta, and you can view ingredient specifics in the Ingredient Hub. Marley Spoon deliveries are carbon-neutral and mostly recyclable too!

Try Marley Spoon

