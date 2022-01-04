U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Participate in the following Virtual January Investor Conferences

·4 min read
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato along with other management team members will participate in the following conferences in January and invites investors to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Wednesday, January 5th - Friday, January 7th
Registration Link or submit 1x1 meeting requests HERE

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Monday, January 10th - Wednesday, January 13th
A webcast link will be available on the IR page of the 9 Meters website on January 10th at 7am ET
(https://9meters.com/events) or at the following direct link: https://journey.ct.events/view/442a06ae-5168-4d8e-b6db-6e6557d8f4e6

Please contact your conference representative if you would like to participate in a one-on-one meeting with the 9 Meters management team during the conference.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several near clinical-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: reliance on research and development partners; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; reliance on collaborators; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Corporate contacts
Edward J. Sitar, Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com
www.9meters.com

Media contact
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626

Investor contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679936/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-toParticipate-in-the-following-VirtualJanuary-Investor-Conferences

