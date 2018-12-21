9 Morris Nichols Attorneys Newly Admitted to Delaware Bar

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell in Wilmington.
Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell announced that nine attorneys associated with the firm were admitted to the Delaware bar Dec. 12.
The admitted attorneys are Elliott Covert, Matthew R. Darby, Nicholas J. Gallion, Taylor M. Haga, Kelly Miranda, Aubrey J. Morin, Lauren P. Russell, Robert K. Stalzer and Riley T. Svikhart.
Covert, Morin, Russell and Svikhart joined Morris Nichols’ corporate and business litigation group; Darby and Gallion joined the Delaware corporate counseling group; Haga joined the intellectual property group; and Miranda and Stalzer joined the commercial law counseling group.
All of the associates earned their law degrees earlier this year.
Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell in Wilmington.