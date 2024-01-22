9 Pantry Items To Buy at Dollar General

jetcityimage / Getty Images

If you’re on a budget and want to stock up on some pantry items that will last a long time, look no farther than Dollar General. This budget-friendly store has everything from whole beans to pasta to ground coffee.

These essential pantry items go great with a variety of dishes and make meal planning on a budget easier than ever. Ready to start shopping? Here are some of the best deals from Dollar General.

©Dollar General

Nissin Chicken Top Ramen

Price: $1.25

You might not always have time to prepare a full meal, especially if you’ve got a short lunch break or a full house to run. By stocking up on Dollar General’s Nissin Chicken Top Ramen, you’ve got a grab-and-go meal that’ll satiate your hunger and keep you going until dinnertime.

This five-pack of ramen can be cooked in the microwave or on the stovetop in just a few minutes. You can also spruce it up by adding a hard-boiled egg, chicken strips or chives.

©Dollar General

Kraft Classic Ranch Salad Dressing

Price: $2.85

Another pantry staple is the Kraft Ranch Salad Dressing. This versatile dressing goes great with salad and croutons, but you can also pair it with pizza, buffalo wings, fries or tater tots.

It comes in a 16-ounce container and lasts a long time in the cupboard. Once you’ve opened it, it will continue to keep in the refrigerator for a couple of months.

©Dollar General

La Costena Whole Black Beans

Price: $1.45

If you don’t already have whole beans in your pantry, now’s a great time to stock up on some affordable La Costena Whole Black Beans from Dollar General. Already cooked and ready to go, this 19.75-ounce can of beans is full of calcium, iron and fiber. It also complements a wide variety of dishes — from tacos and burritos to bean salads and salsas.

©Dollar General

Heinz Squeeze Ketchup Bottle

Price: $3.75

Like many other condiments, ketchup can last months or even years before it’s opened. And even once you’ve opened it, it can still keep for several months in the refrigerator.

The 20-ounce bottle of Heinz Squeeze Ketchup from Dollar General not only lasts, but it has the same great taste you’d come to expect from this top brand. It also pairs well with hot dogs, fries, burgers and other meals. Each serving has just 20 calories, too, which is helpful if you’re watching your diet.

©Dollar General

Velveeta Original Shells & Cheese

Price: $6

Trying to meal plan is hard enough for one person, but it’s even trickier when you’ve got several mouths to feed. If you’re in the market for a tasty, easy-to-prepare meal that won’t cost much, check out Dollar General’s Velveeta Original Shells & Cheese.

It comes in a pack of two 12-ounce boxes, which you can cook together or separately. It’s already filling, but you can add canned tuna fish or hot dogs slices to make it even heartier.

Plus, it doesn’t take long to make. Toss it in a pot on the stove and boil the pasta for about 10 to 15 minutes, and you’re good to go. Don’t be afraid to add some kitchen spices from your pantry to give it a kick.

©Dollar General

Barilla Thin Spaghetti Pasta

Price: $1.75

Raw pasta noodles are an essential part of any pantry. Not only do they last a very long time, but they don’t take up much space and are highly versatile.

At Dollar General, you can get a pound of Barilla Thin Spaghetti Pasta for under $2. You can use them in a simple dish of spaghetti and meatballs. Or you can get more creative and toss in some chicken, ground beef and vegetables to add more nutritional value to your meal.

Since these are thin noodles, they also cook within about 10 minutes. So, if you’re in a hurry or have other things to do, you won’t need to spend much time in the kitchen.

©Dollar General

Knorr Chicken Broccoli With Long Grain Rice & Vermicelli Pasta

Price: $1.35

At $1.35 apiece, Dollar General’s Knorr Rice Sides Chicken Broccoli With Long Grain Rice & Vermicelli Pasta is a steal. It’s long lasting and makes for a great side dish when you’re making something like roasted chicken and vegetables. But you can also use it as a base in things like stuffed peppers and stir fries.

On its own, this chicken-flavored broccoli, rice and pasta staple only takes about 7 minutes to prepare. You can cook it on the stove or in the microwave.

©Dollar General

Folgers Colombian Coffee

Price: $3.95 (Regular price: $5.50)

Coffee is a pantry staple for many households. While some ground coffees can cost $10 or more, you can get a bargain with Dollar General’s Folgers Colombian Coffee — Medium Roast.

This 100% Colombian medium roast is flavorful and, of course, caffeinated — just what you need to start your day. Since it’s already ground, you won’t need to take time to grind any coffee beans.

©Dollar General

Frosted Mini-Wheats

Price: $3.75

A bowl of cereal is a great way to start your day, especially if you’re in a rush. The Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats Breakfast Cereal has the same great taste you love and is sure to give you a boost in the morning. It also lasts a long time when stored properly in the pantry.

This particular cereal contains 48 grams of whole grains and seven key minerals and vitamins. It’s also a good source of fiber.

