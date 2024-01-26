9 Pantry Items That Are Wastes of Money

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

If you cook at home a lot, you already know the importance of having a well-stocked pantry. But even for the more avid home chefs, certain pantry items are simply wastes of money.

This could be because they’re simply more expensive than they’re worth or because they take up too much space on the shelf. It also could be because they’re a specialty item with a one-time use.

Whatever the case may be, here are some pantry items that are best avoided.

Select Spices

When it comes to spices, certain ones are more useful than others. Rosemary, oregano, basil and thyme, for example, are versatile and can be used across multiple dishes.

But others, like exotic or specialty spices, are often wastes of money. This may include curry leaves, starflower, saffron, za’atar or turmeric.

For example, a 3.5-ounce jar of za’atar costs $10.99 on Amazon. If you use it only once, it’s probably not worth the cost.

“Buying single-use spices for that specific dish you found on the internet might not be the best money move,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Instead of buying spices that you’ll use only one time, stick with the ones that are more versatile and that you’ll use on a regular basis. That way, you can save money and cut down on wasted space.

Specialty Butters

In many households, peanut butter is a pantry essential. You also can find it for relatively cheap at certain grocery stores, like Target or Dollar Tree. A 10-ounce jar of peanut butter at Dollar Tree costs just $1.25.

But specialty butters, like almond butter or sunflower butter, tend to be more costly. This is especially true if you go with organic or fancier brands. A jar of sunflower butter costs nearly $7 at Walmart.

“Opting for gourmet nut butters might provide a delicious treat, but their elevated price may not always be justifiable,” Landau said.

If you want to try something new or ditch the classic peanut butter, Landau suggested creating your own flavored nut butters at home using a more affordable base. That way, you can still get a custom experience without the higher price tag.

Canned Food

Having a small stock of canned foods — such as soups, vegetables and beans — can be useful for emergencies or quick, simple meals, but overstocking on canned goods can be a waste of money and space.

“It’s easy to go overboard and buy too many cans without a plan,” said Sophia Phillips, the lifestyle expert at CouponBirds. “Then, they’ll just sit there until they expire. Only get what you actually use, and make sure to rotate what you have so nothing goes bad.”

Bread

Bread’s a popular pantry item, but it’s easy to forget about it if it gets stuck behind other things, like boxed meals or canned goods. If that happens, or if your household doesn’t eat a lot of bread, the purchase could end up costing you money that you never get back.

“Bread in the pantry can get moldy fast,” Phillips said.

To combat this, she suggested storing it in a bag and putting it in the refrigerator or freezer. You can always pull out the exact number of slices you need when you plan to use them.

Specialty Pasta

While having fettuccine, spaghetti or elbow macaroni noodles makes sense in many homes, specialty or organic pastas — like squid ink pasta or spinach pasta noodles — might not. The same goes for noodles made from uncommon grains that pair well only with specific dishes.

For example, a 12-ounce package of spinach fettuccine costs nearly $4 on Instacart. A 16-ounce package of fettuccine noodles costs $2 on Amazon.

If you enjoy experimenting with different cuisines or pastas, then try to buy only what you’re going to use on a specific day. That way, you won’t end up with the problem of wasted money or space.

Unique Cooking Oils

Cooking oils, like vegetable or olive oil, are pantry staples. But you might want to avoid specialty options like walnut oil, avocado oil or rice bran oil.

Unless you tend to cook with them a lot, these oils will just take up space on your shelves. Considering the potentially hefty price tag, it’s probably not worth the cost.

Many types of cooking oil expire after around six to 12 months of being opened, too. So, if you purchase one, make sure you have multiple meals planned around it so it doesn’t go bad.

Specialty Flour

Like sugar and other baking ingredients, flour is an essential item in many pantries. All-purpose flour, in particular, is versatile enough to be used in baked goods, soups and other dishes.

But specialty flours such as pistachio flour, pecan flour or yeast flour aren’t nearly as handy to keep on hand since they’re often more of a one-time use ingredient. These types of flour also tend to be more expensive than all-purpose flour.

For example, a 5-pound bag of all-purpose flour at Walmart costs under $3. A pound of pecan flour costs nearly $7.

Single-Use Tools

Single-use kitchen tools, like garlic presses or miniature egg cookers, can be convenient when the occasion to use them arises. But if you don’t cook a lot, or if your meals rarely require such a tool, it’s probably not worth buying one.

This is especially the case when you consider the cost investment. A simple garlic press costs about $9 on Amazon — a hefty price for something you might never use.

Prepackaged Seasoning Mixes

Having a few seasoning mixes on hand, like taco or gravy mixes, can be helpful if you use them. But if you end up buying ones without a plan to use them, they’ll end up cluttering your drawers or cupboards until they ultimately expire.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Pantry Items That Are Wastes of Money