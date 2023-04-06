15 popular power lift recliners to make getting up easy

15 popular power and power lift recliners to make getting up easy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Getting truly restful sleep is a struggle for many, but when you have a heart condition, digestion problems, sleep apnea or other medical issues, staying asleep can be even more difficult. Some people want or need to sleep in an elevated position, and of those, many find that a comfortable power recliner provides the perfect angle for them to sleep soundly.

Power lift recliners we recommend

1. Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner 7040

This chair is the crème de la crème of power lift chairs.

If you’re looking for a recliner with all the bells and whistles, the Mcombo Power Lift Recliner might be the chair for you. In addition to reclining, the chair also offers power lift for easily getting in and out of the chair. The lift and recliner mechanisms are operated by a simple two-button remote control. The chair reclines up to 140 degrees, so while you can’t lie flat, it should allow just enough of an angle for elevated sleep.

Be aware, however, that the manufacturer recommends this chair for people 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-9, so your feet may hang over the edge of the footrest if you're taller. (There is a similar version of this chair designed for taller people.) Fully reclined, the chair measures 64.6 inches.

The chair can accommodate up to 320 pounds and features eight vibrating massage points in four areas (back, lumbar, thighs and legs) as well as heating of the lumbar region. Operated by remote control, the heating and massage can be set to turn off after 10, 20 or 30 minutes. The recliner comes in black, light brown, dark brown, cream and red easy-to-clean faux leather.

$600 at Amazon

2. Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Power Lift Recliner

This sophisticated and stylish power lift chair deserves proper recognition.

For taller people, this generously sized (35"W x 40"D x 42.5"H) Ashley Yandel Power Lift Recliner is a good option. It measures 69.25 inches when fully reclined at 180 degrees and has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds.

The chair positions are adjusted using a one-touch button, and the dual motor allows for the footrest and recline positions to be set independently from one another. The armrest and backrest are generously padded for additional comfort. There are no heating or massage options, cupholders or USB ports, but the chair does include side pockets.

It is made of 100% polyester and is available in brown or black.

$576 at Amazon

3. Esright Power Lift Chair Electric Recliner

This goes without saying, but this chair was perfectly designed for lounging and napping.

With a 21.25-inch-wide seat and weight accommodation of 330 pounds, the Eswright Power Lift Chair is a good choice for the heavier user. It reclines to 150 degrees for elevated sleep, and the lift and recline mechanisms are adjusted using a button on the side of the chair. The backrest and footrest operate simultaneously, so they can’t be adjusted independently from one another.

The chair features heating as well as four massage settings (leg, thigh, lumbar and back) and five massage modes, with two settings for vibration intensity, all set using a remote control. The chair also comes with two cupholders, USB ports and deep side pockets. It includes an overstuffed backrest and cushions and is covered in a soft, brown fabric.

$463 at Amazon

4. Anj Power Massage Lift Recliner Chair with Heat & Vibration for Elderly

This chair features 10 massage modes for ultimate comfort.

Anj Home has its own budget-priced power recliner, and this one features 10 different massage modes focused on the calf, thigh, lumbar and shoulder with heating exclusively in the lumbar. The chair also features a single side pocket and USB port to ensure seniors are set for their whole day with all necessary devices and drinks.

The Anj model doesn’t operate entirely from the remote, but its side button for the recline function promises to be easily accessible. This is all accomplished by a heavy-duty motor with equally durable build construction.

Like some other chairs on this list, this choice does feature an assembly option, and many buyers have expressed satisfaction with ANJ’s customer service team. It might be lacking a pocket or two and its heating modes are a little sparse, but this is still a great recliner for a very affordable price.

$400 at Amazon

5. Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner

The Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner can knead away every knot and kink in your body's muscles.

This power lift chair reclines to a maximum 140 degrees, which may work well for those who want to sleep at a fairly elevated position. It operates using two remote controls: one for the lift/recline mechanism and the other for the massage and heating features. (Note that the backrest and footrest can’t be adjusted independently of each other.)

The Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner features four massage areas (back, lumbar, thighs and legs) and five levels of massage (pulse, press, wave, auto and normal). It also offers heating for the lumbar area. The massage and heating can be set on a timer for 15, 30 or 60 minutes. The chair accommodates up to 300 pounds, is made of easy-to-clean faux leather and has two cupholders, USB ports, and generous side pockets.

$400 at Amazon

6. Polar Aurora Power Lift Chair Dual Motor PU Leather Lift Recliner for Elderly

This chair packs a lot of features for such a low price.

Polar Aurora makes its own power lift recliner for seniors. It has eight different massage spots and lumbar heat, along with the ability to recline up to a full 180 degrees. It has all the side-pocket space one would expect from similar models.

The Polar Aurora Power Lift Chair's weight limit is 300 pounds, it has wide armrests and a large seat cushion, and the overstuffed back is sure to deliver all the comfort you need for that afternoon nap.

$340 at Amazon

7. U-MAX Lift Recliner Power Lift Chair

The U-MAX Lift Recliner Power Lift Chair has a built-in massage feature with eight vibration points for your pleasure.

This faux leather reclining chair has all of the bells and whistles of some fancier chairs at a reasonable price. The faux leather means it’s easy to clean for those annoying TV snack spills, and the dark brown coloring makes it a seamless addition to any living space. The silent power lift mechanism lifts and reclines up to 140 degrees, so the user doesn’t have to do any work to move to a completely standing position.

The lumbar heat and massage come with eight vibration points all the way from the neck down through the legs, making it feel more like a spa day treatment than a living room recliner. Amazon reviewers say the U-MAX Power Lift Chair is easy to assemble, comfortable and sturdy, though a few reviews recommended not to try to expedite shipping, as it didn’t come as quickly as they’d hoped. Another reviewer loved it because it was easily pieced together in under 30 minutes.

The max weight capacity is 330 pounds, and the timer functions in 15, 30 and 60-minute increments.

$390 at Amazon

8. CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair

This chair has anti-skid fabric to help keep you safe.

This chair comes with an innovative safety feature that most others don’t: heavy-duty, anti-skid fabric. If you’ve ever accidentally slid down your recliner, you know that it can easily lead to a fall. It also means you will stay put at the correct angle the entire time you are using the chair, even if you doze off for a bit.

The anti-skid fabric still looks beautiful, and it features another key convenience some other models don’t: a pocket. The side storage pocket makes this chair a game changer when it comes to locating the remote, your favorite magazine and other personal items.

While the CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair features an overstuffed lumbar support pillow, it’s important to note that it cannot be removed, so make sure that’s an attractive function to you before purchasing. This chair holds users up to 300 pounds, and Amazon reviewers gave it a high rating for ease of assembly, comfort and support.

$400 at Amazon

9. Flamaker Power Lift Recliner Chair

The Flamaker also has massage and heat features.

The Flamaker Power Lift Recliner packs quite a few features for the price. Around $400 gets you power lift, power recline, heat, massage, cup holders and storage pockets. The massage feature pinpoints sore muscles in the back, lumbar, thigh and leg, while the heat emanates in the lumbar region.

$420 at Amazon

10. Irene House Dual OKN Motor Lift Chair Recliner

This Motor Lift Chair Recliner from Irene House prides itself on its high-quality copper core motor that’s quiet, smooth and durable. Its backrest and footrest can be operated independently of one another as well, giving users complete control to choose a seated position most comfortable for them, with supports in the head, back, lumbar, hip and leg. The chair is capable of reclining 108 to 180 degrees and has multiple massage and heating modes that can be turned on and off as the user sees fit. Its upholstery also features a non-stick quality for easy cleaning and a side pocket for storing valuables.

Some of this chair’s best qualities include its ease of use, extended warranty and versatile seat lift. This recliner costs a bit more than some of the others featured on this list, but its makers suggest you’re paying that premium for high-quality materials and long-lasting support.

$1,200 at Amazon

11. CDCASA Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair

The CDCASA chair is one of the most affordable on our list.

This Power Lift Recliner Chair from CDCASA comes in at one of the lowest price points on our list, but that doesn’t mean you’re skimping on comfort or features at the behest of the reduced price. The recliner is supported by a strong steel frame that’s made particularly loungeable thanks to its high-quality fabric and overstuffed pads.

Not only does this chair offer easy lifting via a button on the seat itself, but it also comes with a separate remote to allow users to select between four custom zone settings and five modes for heating and massage functionality. With recline capability up to 160 degrees, it’s easy to take a load off in any position you wish.

It’s also worth pointing out that this value-priced chair isn’t light on luxuries. If you need USB charging or a side pocket to store devices and remotes, this product accommodates. With an easy two-box assembly designed to take a handful of minutes to complete, you can start relaxing as soon as this recliner arrives.

$389 at Amazon

12. Best Choice Products Electric Power Lift Recliner Massage Chair

This Best Choice Products chair has cupholders and USB charging.

This Electric Power Lift Recliner from Best Choice Products costs under $500, but it features the amenities of a recliner with far more to its name. It’s got all the front pockets, side pockets, USB charging and cupholders that true loungers love, but it’s made even better by a sturdy construction, massage capability and multiple seating modes to ensure easy entry and exit from a seated position.

That said, compared to the other chairs on this list that allow you to be a bit more specific with regard to your seating angle, this one has just three settings to adjust: reclined and lifted, lifted leg rest or lifted chair position.

Its massage motors also only have two settings for high and low, while other similar products allow you to get a bit more granular. Still, those who own this chair happen to love it, which gives us enough confidence to recommend it to you or your loved one.

$470 at Amazon

13. Yodolla Larger Lift Chair for Elderly

The Yodolla chair has a full assembly option for those who don’t have someone available to provide assistance.

If you’re looking for a senior-safe recliner for under $500, this Larger Lift Chair from Yodolla is a popular seller as well. It reclines up to 150 degrees and is best suited for persons weighing up to 300 pounds, which is a similar weight limit to what we’ve seen on comparable products. Like the others, this one has a large selection of heating and massage modes, side pockets for easy storage and a low-power USB port for device charging.

There are, of course, a few unique assets about Yodolla’s chair that make it particularly intriguing to our expert eyes. First off, while the fee becomes substantially more expensive, this is one of the only chairs we’ve seen that comes with a full assembly option for those who don’t have someone available to provide assistance.

We also love that the updated model of this chair is controlled entirely from its attached remote instead of splitting functions between buttons on the chair and a secondary device. If you like the idea of that extra freedom in mobility, this recliner occupies a sweet spot between capability and price.

$445 at Amazon

14. Seyun Power Lift Recliner Chair with Heat & Vibration

This Seyun recliner is comfy for small occupants and has a fully functional USB port.

The Seyun Power Lift Recliner is a new entry on our list, but that doesn't make it any less exciting to discuss. This budget-friendly chair features a cotton fabric that's comfortable to sit in but supported by a strong steel frame with anti-tip mechanisms.

When its time to relax, its owners love this recliner's heating and massage functions that cover four different zones of the body with five increasing levels of intensity. And, once you're seated, the good news is you can feel comfortable staying there, too. Its side pocket and fully functional USB port mean your devices stay charged and your important items never get lost. Buyers love this chair for its 15-minute assembly, but some believe the design is a bit small for their liking. The Seyun chair supports 330 pounds, but it may be better suited for smaller occupants.

$389 at Amazon

15. Yitahome Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair for Elderly

The Yitahome Power Lift Recliner is a great buy as long as you're not on the taller side.

As the newest addition to this list, the Yitahome Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair appears to be a competent product worth consideration from those looking for a new place to sit. For a little more than $500, consumers can get a power recliner with lumbar heating, eight-point vibration and five different massage modes to suit personal tastes. It also includes extras like two USB ports, two cup holders and two side pockets for storing important items.

Owners love the Yitahome Power Lift for its super-easy assembly, quiet motor and solid baseline comfort, but new buyers should know this chair is best suited for occupants under 5 feet 4 inches tall, and its material may be prone to wear and tear when supporting larger body types. Should those restrictions not apply, many customers believe this Yitahome product is a great value.

$515 at Amazon

Questions to ask before you buy a recliner

When you're buying a recliner, there are several factors to consider: reclining angle, size of the chair itself, the material (for example, faux leather may be more heavy duty and easier to clean, but the material isn't as warm and cozy as fabric), whether it is operated manually or electronically and if it has dual motors so the backrest and footrest can be adjusted independently from one another. Do you want heating and massage options, cupholders or other accessories?

Those who have difficulty getting in and out of chairs may want to consider a power lift recliner rather than just a power recliner. While a power recliner makes leaning back and sitting up effortless with a push of a button, a power lift recliner will actually tilt up from the floor and gently tip you forward onto your feet. Our list above contains both options.

Finally, your budget. (Note that some power lift chairs are covered by Medicare if considered medically necessary. To take advantage of these benefits, you will need a prescription from your doctor.)

With so many varieties on the market, selecting the right recliner can be daunting. If possible, try out the recliner before purchasing. If you are unable to visit the store and need to purchase your chair online, make sure you understand the retailer's return policy.

Also, most recliners require assembly and are usually shipped in two or three separate boxes due to their size. For those who prefer to purchase a chair online, we’ve selected 15 models to help you get started with your search.

Will Medicare pay for a lift chair?

According to the official Medicare website, lift chairs and power lift recliners are often partially covered for those with specific conditions who have access to a Medicare Part B or Medicare Part C plan. Technically speaking, Medicare pays for the cost of the lift mechanism itself, while the person pays for the cost of the chair and its materials. In most cases, this could result in a reimbursement of approximately $300 depending on the filer’s individual needs.

Conditions which may qualify include:

Severe arthritis of the hip or knee, or a severe neuromuscular disease

The patient can’t stand from a regular chair

A degenerative condition where the chair may be seen as treatment

