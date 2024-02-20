9 Rare Coins That Can Make You Rich

©pcgs.com

If you’ve ever gotten into coin collecting, you likely have looked up values of rare ones that could still be in circulation. There’s a marketplace for coin enthusiasts to buy and sell rare coins, where you could make some decent money if you find one that’s in demand.

Here are some coins listed by Professional Coin Grading Services that are worth a pretty penny.

1967 Kennedy Half Dollar

Auction record: $6,995

This rare coin is notable because it doesn’t contain a mint mark; the U.S. Mint deliberately didn’t include mint marks on coins produced from 1965 to 1967, to limit coin hoarding. The Mint began making these half-dollars in 1964 to honor assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

1925-S Lincoln Penny

Auction record: $54,625

This San Francisco wheat cent is popular among coin collectors because the 1925-S pennies are a valuable date and mint in the series.

1932-D Washington Quarter

Auction record: $143,750

The U.S. Mint introduced this commemorative quarter that was designed to mark the bicentennial of George Washington’s birthday. This design ended up becoming highly recognized worldwide and continued until the Mint started the 50 state quarters series in 1999.

1943-S Jefferson Nickel

Auction record: $9,000

This nickel is from the series of war-time silver nickels that were minted from 1942 to 1945. The Mint had over 100 million pieces in circulation, and many copies have been saved by collectors.

1909-S VDB Penny

Auction record: $168,000

This is one of the most popular Lincoln pennies because of its unique story. Victor David Brenner, who designed this coin, added his full name in tiny letters, as many coin designers did in those days. Mint engraver Charles Barber modified the name to just the initials (VDB), but newspaper reporters pointed out that the designer was using the penny for free advertising. This led to employees at the Mint removing the initials from the coin when the next round was minted. Just 484,000 VDB coins were issued.

1983 1C Doubled Die Reverse Penny

Auction record: $7,050

This rare coin sold for over $7,000 at an auction in 2017 as it has become a collectible item due to the fact that there’s no mint mark. The lack of a mint mark means that there is no marking on the face side that would indicate where the coin was made.

Coin enthusiasts have dubbed this the “doubled die reverse” because the stamping machine landed on the wrong spot and caused a double image. Out of the 7.7 billion pennies created in 1983, only 5,000 had this unique error.

1968 No S Roosevelt Dime

Auction record: $40,250

This elusive coin sold for more than $40,000 in 2008. What makes this dime so rare is that it was the first proof coin that got struck by the Mint without the S mint mark accidentally. It’s believed that the San Francisco Mint caught the mistake early in the process.

1916 Doubled Die Buffalo Nickel

Auction record: $281,750

This extremely rare coin is significant in the collector community because of the unique error of the doubled 1916 date on it. It’s apparently worth thousands of dollars if found in any condition. James Earle Fraser designed the series, and it was minted from 1913 to 1938.

1944-D Lincoln Penny

Auction record: $115,000

This super rare penny sold for six figures because it’s only one of two dates that feature zinc-coated steel. It’s worth mentioning that the 1944 version is more rare than the 1943 one. Since 1944 was the return of copper to the Lincoln Wheat Penny coins, it’s rare to find a steel version. However, it’s believed that an error occurred where 1943 steel Planchets were left in the machine, and a handful of 1944 coins were still made from steel.

It’s believed that only 30 1944 steel cents are in existence, so this would explain why they sell for so much at auctions.

