9 taco stands and shells for an inclusive Cinco de Mayo

These taco stands make Cinco de Mayo food easier to manage.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Few things in life are better than Taco Tuesday. But nothing is worse than being unable to fill your own hard shell tacos.

I have one arm, and, for this reason alone, I'd once decided to simply stick to soft tacos. I didn't want anyone assembling it for me because that's half the fun—self-selecting every shred of cheese and lettuce to make sure my taco is perfectly crafted to my liking. Besides, once the hard shell taco usually made it into my hand, I was committed to eating it all then and there, because, if I put it down to reach for some extra hot sauce, everything would just spill out.

Eventually I came to my senses, and I didn't want to miss out on the iconic, satisfying crunch that accompanied those hard shells. Most of all, there's no reason to be deprived of crunchy tacos just because I happen to have one arm.

First, I tried the bowl technique, putting two bowls on a plate and wedging a taco shell between each. It worked, but it wasn't the most practical solution, as I no longer had space on the plate for anything else. Taco night means I want at least five tacos in front of me, not just one taco and two bowls. So soon enough, I discovered taco stands and holders existed just for solving this issue.

If, like me, you struggle to manage hard shell tacos that require two steady hands to fill, you might find relief (or tacos) in the below taco props so that, come Friday's Cinco de Mayo festivities, you'll be overstuffing your crunchy tacos along with everyone else.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

1. Stainless-steel taco holders

These stainless steel taco holders are oven and grill safe.

These simplistic stainless-steel taco stands are designed to make your life easier. Created to fill, heat, and eat, these holders are oven and grill safe, making them extra helpful when digging into your taco leftovers for breakfast the following day (as you should).

Story continues

Just pop the shells onto the stands, throw in the heatable fillings, and put the whole thing in the oven for a few minutes.

$14 at Amazon

2. Set of 6 colorful taco stands

These vibrant stands bring a festive spirit to the table.

Cinco de Mayo is a colorful celebration, and these assorted BPA-free plastic stands fit right in. If you’re firmly on team microwave when it comes to the reheating game, these are for you, seeing as these are microwave friendly.

$8 at Amazon

3. Unicorn taco stand

The unicorn taco stand is a mystical taco-making solution.

Accessibility shouldn’t be a myth, and nor should unicorns (in my opinion). This magical purple and pink stand brings both to the forefront that is your plate.

If you’re feeling extra sparkly, you can use this gallant creature to support an ice cream taco. No one said taco stands were only for savory shells and fillings.

$20 at Amazon

4. TacoProper multicolored plastic taco holder set

TacoPropers are small, portable and functional.

What sets TacoPropers apart from most other taco stands you'll come across is their size. Whereas most holders I've seen are made for serving several tacos or are larger, these little plastic bits are as simple as it gets. It makes them convenient for storage but also great to pop them in your bag for taco night elsewhere.

These babies are even discreet enough to take into a restaurant, so you can be prepared to make crunchy tacos adaptive even when you're eating outside the house. Tip: If you're taking them with you, put them in a Ziploc bag so you don't need to put dirty taco stands back in your purse on the way home.

$13 at Amazon

5. Dinneractive tidy taco truck

This dishwasher-safe taco stand will be a hit with the kids.

An excellent tool for kids who may need a little help propping up their tacos, this bright truck holds two shells and doubles as a functional toy! In addition to taco support, this clever truck is designed with an extra-sturdy base to prevent it from sliding around the table as the user eats. It’s also dishwasher safe, making it an easy-cleanup option.

$12 at Amazon

6. Set of 3 dinosaur taco holders

Rendering mess extinct, these taco holders are perfect for themed parties.

Accessibility and fun aren’t mutually exclusive, and these vivid dinosaur taco holders prove just that. Each of these buddies holds two tacos, leaving ample space on your plate for a hefty portion of chips and guac.

$29 at Amazon

7. Disposable taco holders

These disposable taco holders are great to take to an event.

If you’re attending taco night away from home, you might not want to have to travel with dirty taco stands, so these disposable ones make a great on-the-go aid. The material is durable enough to avoid collapsing under the weight of all the sour cream you’ll be dolloping into those shells. An accessible addition to the paper plates area, these will make sure you’re included, even if you’re not the host.

$14 at Amazon

8. Old El Paso Stand ’N Stuff Taco Shells

A taco shell that doubles as its own stand? That's a yes to these flat-bottom shells.

These taco shells are such an accessibility win. They offer a simple solution to a simple (but serious) problem and, no pun intended, tackle the issue from the base. Old El Paso took everything you know and love about a crunchy taco shell and gave it a flat bottom.

With these shells, you won’t need a holder at all. For hosts wanting to make their taco nights more inclusive but don’t want to invest in or store taco stands, consider grabbing a pack of these when you make your Cinco de Mayo grocery run. Any friends who may have special needs when using their upper extremities will be happy to know they were thought of!

$3 at Target

9. Ortega Fiesta Flats

These flat taco shells are shaped to catch ingredients easily.

Another take on the flat-bottom taco shells, these make an excellent option for people who may struggle with the fine motor task of dumping fillings into the small opening that traditional hard shells offer. And you’d have to work hard to get these to topple over, seeing as the entire shell is nearly flat!

$2 at Target

Now, go enjoy all the crunchy tacos your heart desires on this accessible Cinco de Mayo!

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 9 taco stands to make your Cinco de Mayo tacos accessible