9 Things Rachel Cruze Refuses To Waste Money On

Generally speaking, money expert Rachel Cruze said she doesn’t have a problem spending money. She even describes herself as a spender in an episode of “The Rachel Cruze Show” on YouTube.

No matter how much fun it may be to spend money, Cruze draws the line at buying certain things. See whether you can relate to these nine things she refuses to waste money on.

Kids’ Apps

Cruze said her daughters often ask whether they can buy various apps and games, and Cruze shuts down the idea immediately. Even free kids’ games available in the app store can quickly become pricey, as many game levels often require buying items to keep playing.

However, Cruze said there is one app she’s willing to pay for: the professional weather radar app RadarScope. While this app is a little on the pricey side, Cruze pays for it because she hates tornadoes and having a good radar app makes her feel better.

Kids’ Memberships

Cruze previously had a membership to an indoor kids’ trampoline warehouse. While this membership was great during the winter months, she said it was too expensive to pay for three kids and an adult every month, especially during the months when they didn’t use it.

Expensive Water Brands

There are a lot of expensive water brands for sale at grocery stores, and Cruze doesn’t want to spend her hard-earned money on any of them.

“It’s just not worth the money to me,” she said, adding she prefers Costco’s Kirkland bottled water instead.

Getting Manicures and Pedicures at Fancy Spas

Instead of going to a fancy spa for a manicure and pedicure, Cruze recommends getting manis and pedis done at nail salons in strip malls. She said they cost a fraction of the price that a fancy spa charges.

Nice Jewelry

Cruze said she has a few nice jewelry pieces but doesn’t spend much money on expensive jewelry.

“For me, the cheaper the better,” she said. “If I get sick of it, I can switch it out to something else and I won’t feel bad about it.”

Expensive Kitchen Utensils

There are more than a few expensive kitchen gadgets and brands out there to fill your kitchen. Cruze said she can’t get into spending this much money on kitchen utensils. She prefers a plastic spatula bought from Amazon — ideally purchased in a bulk pack of four.

Fancy Coffee

Instead of buying overpriced lattes, Cruze prefers to brew her own coffee at home using her Keurig. She even drinks her coffee black without cream or sugar to further cut back on coffee-related expenses.

Going Out For Ice Cream

Cruze has gone out for ice cream at specialty ice cream shops before and thinks it’s too expensive, especially when looking at the total bill for the five people in her family.

“You can literally go to the grocery store and buy a carton of ice cream, some chocolate syrup and throw in some sprinkles,” Cruze said. “It would cost a fraction of what you would pay for the five of us to go out for fancy ice cream.”

Buying Anything Just Because It’s on Sale

It’s not uncommon for many people to think “if it’s on sale, I should buy it!” to justify purchasing any and all sale items. You can always use it later on, right?

Cruze said just because the sale price is a good deal does not mean the sale item is a good deal for you. Otherwise, you’ll find the sale items you purchased quickly start taking up space in your home or, in the case of food, going bad fast.

