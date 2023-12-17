9 Tips You Can Apply in Your Next Interview To Get a Higher Offer

sturti / Getty Images

Interviewing can be stressful and challenging but also exciting and rewarding. You’re looking for your next opportunity and you’re putting in the work to get an offer. While there are general rules about being a good candidate, some interviewing tips and tactics can help you get a higher offer.

Tips For Interview and Job Offer Success

Here are nine tips for interview and job offer success as per Indeed and Robert Half:

Do Your Market Research: It’s important to research current salary data and market trends for the industry and role you’re interviewing for. Understanding what other employers are paying for an equivalent role is powerful knowledge to have before heading into your interview. You’ll be able to confidently ask for a target salary you have in mind and know your value in the job market. Also, if you do receive a job offer, your knowledge of the current market will empower you to make a reasonable counter offer to the HR manager.

Rehearse Your Interview Talking Points: Practice makes perfect, they say. It’s advisable to write notes for yourself in advance of a scheduled job interview. Rehearsing what you’d like to say and how you’d like to say it will make for a more seamless interview process once you’re speaking with the hiring manager. Being practiced and ready could also mean the difference between a higher or lower offer, or even whether you get a job offer at all.

Show Gratitude: While it might seem simple, showing gratitude can go a long way with prospective employers. Thank them for their time and for allowing you to speak with them at the beginning and end of the interview. These gestures not only show your interest in the role and the company but also your appreciation for considering you a candidate. A sign of gratitude could mean the difference between choosing you for the role versus another candidate.

Discuss What You’re Looking For: Being respectful, clear, and straightforward about what you’re looking for in your next role is key. This will eliminate any confusion about whether or not the hiring manager should pursue your candidacy. For example, if you express that you’re looking to manage a team and that you’re looking for a salary of $80K or more, the conversation might stop there if the role responsibilities are different and if their top of the salary range is much lower.

Don’t Throw Out A Number First: It’s always strategic to let the employer tell you the salary range they’re looking for before you mention any figures. By letting them tell you first, you won’t show your cards. Let’s say you have a salary range in mind of $80-100K. But the employer is already aligned on a salary range of $100-120K. If you mention your range first, the HR manager might be apt to offer you the lowest end of their range, since it’s the highest end of your range. By allowing them to tell you their range first, you can reasonably ask for more money than what you’re looking for.

Always Ask For the Top of Your Salary Range: While you should let the employer tell you their salary range first, you should always ask for the top of your salary range. Why? Because by doing so, you leave the HR manager room to negotiate with you. You might end up with several thousand dollars less than the top of your range, but still well within the range you were looking for. If you only mention the lowest end of your salary range, you could end up with a lower offer that you may not be willing to accept.

Prepare To Ask Questions and To Be Asked Questions: Employers want to see interest, enthusiasm, and curiosity from candidates. These qualities exemplify that you’re the right person for the job. It’s crucial to have a set of questions to ask during your interview, whether about company culture, the specifics of how the team is structured, or about the responsibilities of the role in general. At the same time, expect a good employer to ask you tough questions as well. Be prepared to be asked questions like: “Do you have any other offers?,” “Will a higher salary mean that you’ll accept the position?,” or “Why should we hire you?”

Be Flexible: Flexibility is important when it comes to interviewing and hopefully negotiating a job offer. This can mean your flexibility about a start date that might be sooner than you were planning for, a willingness to work more than 40 hours per week as needed, or perhaps working more days in person rather than working remotely. Being more flexible could differentiate you from other prospective candidates.

Consider Compensation Beyond The Salary: Your salary isn’t the only component of your compensation. Job compensation comes in many forms, including a salary, paid time off, medical benefits, a 401(k) plan with an employer match in some cases, etc. If you aren’t able to negotiate the exact target salary you’re looking for, consider negotiating for more paid vacation days, the flexibility to work from home, or a better bonus structure to name a few.

