9 Valuable American Nickels in Circulation

wrangel / iStock.com

The nickel has a long history in the U.S., though it wasn’t the country’s first 5-cent coin. That honor goes to a “half-dime” that first appeared in 1794. Early 5-cent pieces weren’t even made out of nickel — they were made from either gold, silver or copper, per to the U.S. Mint. The modern American nickel wasn’t created until 1866. If you’re lucky enough to come across an early or rare version, you could end up thousands (or even millions) of dollars richer.

Check Out: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

These first nickels were known as “Shield nickels” and were produced from 1866 to 1883, according to the American Bullion website. Those were followed by the Liberty Head nickel (1883-1913), Buffalo or Indian Head nickel (1913-1938) and Jefferson nickel (1938-present).

In terms of rarity and value, you’re most likely to find the most valuable nickels in older, pre-World War I mintages. But as American Bullion noted, you can also find some pricey versions minted during World War II (1942-45) because these were made with additional silver and manganese to save nickel for the war effort. Beyond that, there are some error nickels that might fetch a high price, including “overdate” nickels where the year is stamped over an older year.

The most valuable nickel by far is the 1913 Liberty Head Nickel, which American Bullion calls one of the “most legendary and mysterious” coins in U.S. history. Rumor has it that the coin was produced illegally because it happened during the transition from Liberty Head to Buffalo nickels. Only five 1913 Liberty Head nickels are known to exist, and they were never officially released. Their estimated value today is more than $3 million.

You aren’t likely to ever come across a 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. But there are others in circulation that carry high values (though nowhere near $3 million). Here are nine of them, with estimated values provided by American Bullion. Keep in mind that only coins in top condition will command the highest prices.

Story continues

Learn More: 5 Copper Coins Worth Money

1926-S Buffalo Nickel: $4,200

1916 Double Die Buffalo Nickel: $3,800

1918/17-D Buffalo Nickel (overdated):$3,500

1879 Shield Nickel: $2,400

1937-D 3-Legged Buffalo Nickel: $2,000

1880 Shield Nickel: $2,000

1942-P Jefferson Nickel: $800

1950-D Jefferson Nickel: $600-$800

1939 “Doubled Monticello:” $500

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Valuable American Nickels in Circulation