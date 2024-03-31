9 Ways To Affordably Spring-Clean Your Car

choochart choochaikupt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the spring days get longer, you’re probably feeling pretty excited about the promise of warm, sunny days ahead. Maybe you’re picturing a road trip to your favorite beachside locale, or you can’t wait to roll back your car’s sunroof and feel the warmth bathe your shoulders.

Read Next: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Whatever your plans, a freshly scrubbed and maintained vehicle can make the experience all the more pleasurable. Here are a few steps you can take to ensure your vehicle is ready to roll this spring — without overspending.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Get an Oil Change

If you live in an area with frequent bad weather, your oil may accumulate road dust, salt and other junk, making it harder for your car to operate at peak performance. An oil change clears out all the muck and debris that builds up from routine driving. It can also prevent excess heat from accumulating in the engine or combustion chamber.

To ensure your car’s engine continues to purr, take it to a local service center for an oil change. If you’re car maintenance savvy, you can handle the task yourself.

Be Aware: 7 Best Luxury Cars Worth Every Penny

Top Off Fluids

Your vehicle uses different fluids to maintain an optimum temperature, lubricate bearings and surfaces and pressurize the brakes. When seasons change and temperatures fluctuate, fluids can evaporate, lose viscosity and break down.

During your maintenance session, check the levels of each fluid in your vehicle. Ask your service center to flush and replace them if they appear discolored or dirty. Fluids to check include:

Engine oil

Transmission fluid

Brake fluid

Power steering fluid

Engine coolant

Windshield wiper fluid

Check the differential and transfer case fluids if you drive a 4WD or AWD vehicle.

Replace Windshield Wiper Blades

Windshield wiper blades get a lot of wear, especially in the winter. They spend months take a beating from rain, snow, ice, wind, road dust and other elements.

Story continues

So, come springtime, examine your windshield wipers for signs of damage. Look for any nicks, cuts or dents in the rubber edge. If you notice any — or your wipers are leaving streaks whenever you turn them on — it’s time for a replacement pair.

Inspect and Rotate Tires

Changes in temperature, poor alignment and time can cause tires to lose their tread. Check your tire’s tread depth and air pressure. If you notice that tires have less than 4/32nds of an inch of tread depth remaining, it’s time to replace them. Keep your tires inflated to the appropriate tire pressure according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Spring is also a great time to rotate your tires, especially if you notice irregular wear patterns. Ask your local shop to rotate your tires as part of your maintenance program.

Test Your Car Lights

Driving with non-functioning lights is hazardous and may result in a police officer pulling you over. Check all your exterior lights, including headlights, brake lights, and turn signals, to ensure they work correctly.

Ask a friend or family member to stand behind your car while you press the brake pedal to ensure that the brake lights function. If any of your lights are out, buy a replacement at a car parts store or take the vehicle to a service center that can handle it.

Check the Battery

Extreme temperatures can wreak havoc on your car’s battery, potentially causing it to lose its charge. A dead battery can be pretty frustrating, especially if it happens at an inopportune time — like when you’re on your way to work.

Use a multimeter to check your battery’s voltage and note if it’s less than 12.4. A voltage below 12.4 indicates it’s nearing the end of its life. If you don’t have a multimeter or don’t know how to use one, ask your local car parts store to test the battery for you. Some stores will do so for free.

Wash Your Car

Scrubbing all the dirt off your car prevents it from corroding the finish. And, come spring, you’ll likely have a layer or two of muck to get rid of — especially if you live in an area where it snows.

Cities typically use salt following a snowfall to improve vehicle traction, but the salt can damage your vehicle’s paint and undercarriage. Fortunately, washing your car can clear away the debris and make it look new again.

You can wash your car yourself with a few tools: a bucket, car wash sponge, car soap, garden hose and chamois towel. Once you’ve thoroughly cleaned the exterior, use the hose to rinse off the remaining soap and dry your car with the towel. If you don’t have the time or patience to wash your car, take it to a car wash or hire a detailer.

Wax It, Too

Once your car is sparkling clean, add a coat or two of wax to up the shine factor. Wax provides an extra layer of protection between your car’s finish and exterior elements like rain, tree and bird droppings and UV rays.

A single coat of wax can last up to three months, but you can reapply it more frequently to maximize its effectiveness.

Clean Your Car’s Interior

Your car’s interior can take a beating during the winter. Clutter, trash and debris may pile up — so use the change in seasons as an opportunity to start fresh.

Remove any winter items like jackets and blankets, and dispose of trash. Use a wet-dry vacuum to clean floor mats, carpeting and seats. Interior sprays and polishes can be used on your dashboard and liners. They will help remove dust buildup and leave a glossy finish. You can also use a dry toothbrush or Q-tips to get rid of dirt in confined cracks and crevices.

Final Tip

After getting your car updated on maintenance and looking spiffy, you should feel good about driving it.

Take it out for a spin and know that your efforts will pay off by extending the longevity of your vehicle. And, if you have a sunroof or drive a convertible, open it and feel the sunshine as you cruise!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Ways To Affordably Spring-Clean Your Car