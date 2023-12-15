9 Ways To Make Holiday Travel More Affordable

marchmeena29 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s the end of the year and everyone you know is booking a flight out of town. Maybe you’re wanting to visit family or take that vacation you’ve long been dreaming of. Whatever your goals are, traveling for the holidays doesn’t have to break the bank.

Below are some ways to make your plans more budget-friendly.

Look for Cheaper Flights

One of the biggest expenses when going on a holiday trip is airfare.

Linda Chavez, founder and CEO of Seniors Life Insurance Finder, said to look for cheaper flights by being flexible with your travel dates and destinations.

“Consider flying during off-peak seasons or taking a layover flight instead of a direct one,” she said. “You can also sign up for airline newsletters to get updates on promotions and discounted fares.”

Consider Alternative Accommodations

Accommodations can also eat up a big chunk of your travel budget. Instead of staying in expensive hotels, you can consider alternative options such as homestays, Airbnb, camping or even home-sharing services.

These options are not only more affordable but also give you a chance to experience the culture and interact with locals.

Plan Your Meals

“Eating out at restaurants for every meal can quickly add up and become a significant expense,” Chavez said.

To save money, plan your meals in advance and consider cooking some of your own. You can look for local markets or grocery stores to buy the ingredients you need for affordable meals.

Karina Newman, financial expert and owner of iBuyers, said opting for accommodations with kitchen facilities can empower you to curate your culinary experience.

She said, “Take advantage of local markets to source fresh ingredients, providing a cost-effective alternative to dining out.”

She said this approach not only saves money but also offers a taste of the local culture through firsthand engagement with regional produce.

Take Advantage of Travel Rewards and Discounts

If you frequently travel, Chavez advises signing up for travel rewards programs or credit cards that offer points and discounts on flights, accommodations and other travel-related expenses. You also can check for student or senior discounts, group rates or promotional packages.

“Being vigilant about monitoring travel deals and discounts has been a game changer for me during the holiday season,” said Hammer Tsui, co-founder of travel blog A Fun Couple. “I regularly check various travel platforms, subscribe to newsletters and follow social media accounts dedicated to travel promotions.”

He said securing exclusive deals on flights and accommodations has not only saved him money but also allowed him to explore destinations that might have been financially daunting during peak seasons.

Travel at Dawn

Opting to travel at dawn has proven to be a savvy move for Tsui — both for his budget and overall travel experience.

“Early-morning flights are often more affordable than those later in the day, and airports tend to be less crowded,” he said. “This not only translates to cost savings but also ensures a smoother and more relaxed start to my holiday journey.”

He said the peaceful ambiance and the anticipation of the day ahead also contributes to a more positive and cost-effective travel experience.

Pack Light

According to Tsui, embracing the art of packing light has been a financial and logistical blessing for him during holiday travel.

“Airlines frequently charge exorbitant fees for checked bags, so I’ve honed my skills in efficiently packing essentials into a carry-on,” he said. “Not only does this save on baggage fees, but it also streamlines my travel experience, allowing for quicker check-ins and eliminating the risk of lost luggage.”

Plus, he said the freedom of navigating a new destination unburdened by excessive luggage enhances the overall joy of his holiday adventures.

Research Free Activities and Attractions

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to enjoy your holiday trip, Chavez pointed out. Instead, research free activities and attractions in your destination, such as parks, museums and festivals. Also, take advantage of walking tours or explore the city on your own to save on transportation costs.

Travel Off the Beaten Path

Popular tourist destinations often come with a hefty price tag. But, according to Chavez, traveling off the beaten path and exploring lesser-known places that are just as beautiful can offer a more authentic experience.

“This will not only save you money but also give you a unique and memorable holiday experience.”

Set a Budget and Stick To It

One of the most important tips for affordable travel is setting a budget and sticking to it. Chavez advised planning out your expenses, including transportation, accommodations, meals, activities and souvenirs. And remember to keep track of your spending throughout your trip to ensure you stay within your budget.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Ways To Make Holiday Travel More Affordable