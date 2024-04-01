9 Ways To Get Rich If You Make $2,000 a Month

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re bringing in a modest sum, it can feel that the world isn’t exactly your oyster. Planning for the future seems like light years away when you’re earning $2,000 a month and struggling to pay your bills.

But according to experts, you should do it anyway.

“If you’re living on a budget of $2,000 per month, the dream of building wealth might seem a galaxy away,” said Zachary Jarvinen, vice president of Exact Payments.

“As a seasoned finance expert, I’ve seen first-hand that even the thriftiest of incomes can be the seedbed for future affluence. The trick lies not in the grand gestures, but in the smart, consistent choices that compound and accumulate over time.”

“Saving just $50 a month might not sound like headline news, but when tucked into a high-interest savings account or a well-chosen index fund, it can balloon into a significant nest egg, harnessing the power of compound interest,” he explained.

“And that’s just for starters–imagine what could happen if we get creative with passive income sources or use tech to hunt down and eliminate sneaky budget leaks. We often overlook micro-saving strategies, but in the world of wealth-building, even the smallest stream contributes to the river.”

Here are more ways to get rich if you’re making $2,000 a month.

Stick to Your Financial Plan

“First off, let’s talk about consistency and patience–two key ingredients for success,” said Liz Hutz, owner of Cash Home Buyers Georgia.

“Building wealth isn’t a sprint, it’s more like a marathon. So, stick to your financial plan through thick and thin, and remember to keep your eyes on the prize, even when things get tough,” said Hutz. “It’s all about staying committed to those long-term goals, no matter what life throws your way.”

Minimize Your Fixed Expenses

“If you make $2,000 a month, it’s wise to try to figure out how to minimize your fixed expenses as much as possible,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Debt Consolidation. “Living on your own and paying rent by yourself, for example, might take up a majority of that $2000, so instead living with a roommate, or a few, can really help lower those costs.”

Focus On Saving and Investing

“With the leftover money you do have each month, invest it wisely, like into a high-yield savings account,” said Seuthe.

Jeff Mains, founder of Champion Leadership Group, recommends living within or below your means, ensuring you’re not spending every dollar you earn.

“By prioritizing savings and investing, even small amounts consistently over time, you harness the power of compound interest, which is a fundamental principle of wealth accumulation,” said Mains.

Invest in Low-Cost Index Funds

Investing in low-cost index funds is a practical approach for those with limited income, says Mains.

“Index funds offer exposure to a broad segment of the market with minimal investment fees, making them an ideal vehicle for long-term growth without the need for substantial capital,” said Mains.

Develop A Side Hustle

Developing a side hustle can significantly augment your income, Mains noted.

“In today’s gig economy, opportunities abound to leverage your skills or hobbies into additional income streams,” said Mains.

Whether it’s freelance writing, online tutoring, or selling handmade goods online, Mains says a side hustle not only boosts your monthly income but also diversifies your revenue sources.

Seek Out Financial Advice

Seeking financial advice and mentorship can provide you with personalized strategies tailored to your financial situation and goals, said Mains.

“Leveraging expert advice helps navigate the complexities of financial planning and investing, ensuring that your efforts are aligned with your wealth-building objectives,” said Mains.

Leverage Technology to Manage Your Finances

Jenna Trigg, co-founder of Silver Fox Secure, says leveraging technology to track and manage your finances is an effective strategy.

“Utilizing budgeting apps and credit monitoring tools can provide a clear overview of your financial status, helping identify areas where you can cut unnecessary expenses or spot fraudulent activities early,” said Trigg.

She says this proactive approach to financial management can free up more funds for saving and investing, even on a $2,000 monthly income.

“The implementation of financial technology tools has proven to be a game-changer for many of our clients by providing them with the means to safeguard and better manage their finances,” said Trigg.

Prioritize Your Credit Health

“Through my work, I’ve seen the profound impact that a good credit score can have on an individual’s financial opportunities, such as securing loans with favorable terms or lower interest rates,” said Trigg. “For someone making $2,000 a month, improving and maintaining a strong credit score can be a pathway to wealth building.”

She says this can be achieved by ensuring bills are paid on time, keeping credit card balances low, and monitoring credit reports regularly for inaccuracies.

“Our clients have benefited from understanding that their credit health is a cornerstone of financial security and growth, enabling them to make more informed financial decisions,” said Trigg.

Invest In Yourself

Experts agree that Investing in yourself by acquiring new skills or furthering your education can open the door to higher-paying job opportunities.

“In an ever-evolving job market, upskilling is an investment that pays dividends by enhancing your earning potential,” said Mains.

Triggs equally notes that it’s important to educate yourself continuously about personal finance and investment opportunities.

“Whether it’s reading books, attending workshops, or using online resources, gaining knowledge empowers you to make smarter financial choices and identify investment opportunities that could yield significant returns over time,” said Trigg. “Our emphasis [in my work] on educating our clients about the risks and strategies associated with financial management has reaffirmed the belief that informed decisions are the foundation of wealth building, no matter the size of your income.”

