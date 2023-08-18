With 90% institutional ownership, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 48% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 90% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thermo Fisher Scientific?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Thermo Fisher Scientific's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.3% of shares outstanding. With 7.7% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Thermo Fisher Scientific

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own US$302m worth of shares (at current prices). In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Thermo Fisher Scientific better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Thermo Fisher Scientific that you should be aware of.

