With 90% ownership, Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Second Chance Properties' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

Mohamed Salleh Marican owns 75% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 90% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Second Chance Properties regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Second Chance Properties.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Second Chance Properties?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Second Chance Properties, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Second Chance Properties. The company's CEO Mohamed Salleh Marican is the largest shareholder with 75% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.1% and 3.5% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Second Chance Properties

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Second Chance Properties Ltd. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a S$191m stake in this S$213m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Second Chance Properties. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

