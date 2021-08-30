$ 904.1 Mn Growth Opportunity in Fatty Amines Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global fatty amines market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 904.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
Fatty amines Market Report: Major Facts
Released: Aug 2021
Forecast years: 2021-2025
No. of Exhibits: 109
Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands), Albemarle Corp. (US), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), ERCA Spa (Italy).
Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.
Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, and others. The water treatment segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fatty amines as chloramines in water treatment plants. Also, increasing alkalinity levels in water bodies will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography: The fatty amines market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for fatty amines and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The fatty amines market in APAC is mainly driven by the growth in end-user industries, such as water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, and asphalt additives. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for fatty amines in APAC.
Major Growth Driver:
The global fatty amines market is driven by the burgeoning demand for fatty amines in agrochemicals. The global demand for fertilizers is continuously increasing with the growing need for managing food security and improve crop yield. In addition, the rising plantation of glyphosate-resistant crops, such as soy, corn, canola, sugar beets, cotton, wheat, and alfalfa is increasing the use of fatty amines in agricultural chemicals. Fatty amines are also used in the manufacture of wettable powders and toxicant emulsions for pest control. Many such increasing applications of fatty amines in the agriculture industry are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
