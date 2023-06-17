'What in the 90s ski lodge is happening' in this Massachusetts house on Zillow Gone Wild

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — It may be near Boston, Providence and several vacation areas, but 44 Sears Road feels like it's a "million miles" away from anything else.

That's how Realtor Dee Kerner, of the Compass, The Black Horse Group in Sudbury, describes a $2.7 million Southborough home that just came on the market.

The 31-year-old home, which was designed by architect James Johnson of Rochester, New York, was recently featured on the social media pages of Zillow Gone Wild, a newsletter that features unique home listings.

This "unique" style boasts spacious interiors, high ceilings, and large, arrow-shaped windows that make it look more like a "chalet," but Kerner said residents can still feel cozy inside of this great entertaining home.

The home's natural light is one of its greatest strengths, Kerner said, and its numerous windows drew the attention of many commenters on social media.

This house at 44 Sears Road in Southborough is on the market for $2.7 million.

44 Sears Road in Southborough features an outdoor teenis court and sits on more than seven acres of land

The home features high ceilings, large windows and stone and beams.

"My indoor plants would have a field day in here!" a Facebook commenter wrote.

"What in the ‘90s ski lodge is happening in this house," another Instagram user said.

The home sits on 7.2-acres that are surrounded by woodlands and has five bedrooms (septic is rated for four bedrooms) with each containing its own ensuite bathroom. The master bedroom also has a Juliet balcony.

"The proximity to Boston and any of the recreational areas is wonderful, but you feel like you're a million miles away from everything," said Kerner. "It does give you the feel that you're in nature."

What makes the house special?

The 10,580-square-foot home boasts beamed ceilings, curved walls and numerous fireplaces throughout. Its features include an outdoor tennis court, large living room, modern kitchen, indoor pool, wine cellar that's "larger than many restaurants," a room that was used for yoga, a home workshop, a home sauna, a billiard room and a home spa.

Its current owners, Guohui Liu and Liewei Bao, purchased it in April 2021 for $1.92 million, according the Worcester Registry of Deeds.

The indoor pool allows year-round use and is adjacent to a sauna and a hot tub.

The kitchen features a significant amount of counter space, an island and overlooks the indoor pool.

Each bedroom features and ensuite bathroom. This is the master bedroom which has a skylight and several views of the surrounding woodland.

