U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.50
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,166.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,299.75
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.02
    +0.58 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +12.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.41 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -0.20 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3783
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9700
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,153.55
    -256.83 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,451.19
    -0.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.07
    -1.76 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

92% of UK GPs report uptick in patients seeking help for work-related stress, according to Perkbox's research

·4 min read

- Study of British GPs reveals significant rise in work-related stress and anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic, with 78% agreeing the worst is yet to come

- Young people hit hardest by crisis with two-thirds of GPs reporting an increase in 16–24-year-olds seeking support

- Employees note disruptions to sleep and diet, and increase in alcohol consumption, as a result

- Employers urged to embrace responsibility for employee stress levels and create healthier work / life balance

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Perkbox, the global benefits and reward platform, has found that a staggering 92% of UK GPs report an increase in people seeking medical advice for work related stress and anxiety since the pandemic began.

Perkbox Logo
Perkbox Logo

What's more, 68% of GPs surveyed agree they have seen a hike in patients seeking support for this over the past three months compared to the start of the pandemic, and 80% are preparing for levels to increase further, suggesting the worst is yet to come if action isn't taken.

The new survey of just over 250 GPs noted significant increases in patients experiencing work-related stress and anxiety across the board, with 16-24-year-olds suffering the most. Two-thirds (64%) of GPs have seen an increase in requests for stress and anxiety support in this age group, alongside a 54% uptick in 25-34-year-olds and a 43% rise in 34-49-year-olds.

Amidst this crisis, employers are being called upon to take greater responsibility in supporting their employees – as these experiences make a significant impact on workers' lives. Perkbox also surveyed just over 2,000 full-time employees in the UK, one in two of which agree their sleep (54%) and diet (51%) disrupted by work-related stress, while worryingly nearly one in three report an increase in alcohol consumption (32%).

According to GPs, the top three most reported contributing factors to this anxiety crisis are:

  • Financial insecurity (45%)

  • Returning to the workplace (43%)

  • Increased workload (39%)

Sir Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology, University of Manchester, said: "Pre-pandemic stress at work was the leading cause of long-term sickness absence, with the HSE reporting in 2019 that 57% of long-term absence was due to stress, anxiety and depression. The pandemic has obviously exacerbated this trend, with people worrying about their job and financial security, returning to work with Covid still active, and the prospect of fewer people in the workplace (due to downsizing) meaning heavier and unmanageable workloads. The fact that GPs are seeing this in their surgeries is worrying, but important in alerting employers and government to recognise and develop strategies to deal with it. The mental wellbeing of employees should be a strategic issue for all employers."

These sentiments were echoed by GPs, with 73% agreeing that patients are referencing ineffective employer wellbeing strategies when reporting workplace stress.

The urgent need for change

Indeed, two fifths of employees surveyed feel plenty of discussions around workplace wellbeing rarely results in action, as employers are being challenged to revisit their mental health strategies. For GPs, important pathways to improvement include:

  • Offering flexible working hours (42%)

  • Providing manager training on supporting mental wellbeing (37%)

  • The provision of wellbeing tools and information (30%)

Employees appear to agree, with 39% seeking a greater focus on achievements and increased recognition and 55% agreeing to see an end to the 9-5:30 working day in favour of greater flexibility. What's more, 56% agree they want to see more from their employers in terms of benefits and rewards.

Acting on this will not only create a better working environment for employees, there are real benefits for businesses too. On average, GPs report almost two-fifths (39%) of patients seeking work-related stress and anxiety support are signed-off work, representing a huge hit to productivity hours or end-customer satisfaction for many companies.

Gautam Sahgal, CEO, Perkbox said: "The pandemic has challenged employees to re-revaluate what they really want from their roles. We know that they need and want more when it comes to wellbeing support at work. Alongside a better work-life balance, giving people a choice of health-focused activities and tools can help them prioritise their mental health day to day. That can range from access to mindfulness apps and yoga sessions to money management training and more effective recognitions of achievement. They may sound like small measures in silo, but together they can help create a culture of genuine wellbeing and support, and have a huge, positive impact on the employee experience."

About the research

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Perkbox during September 2021. It surveyed 252 GPs between 09.09.21 - 15.09.21 and 2,017 full-time employees between 09.09.2021 - 13.09.2021. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Perkbox

Perkbox is the global benefits and rewards platform that allows companies to care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are and what they want. Location agnostic, it supports over 5,000 businesses and more than 600,000 users across 34 countries and counting.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596310/Perkbox_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Ionis Stock Collapses On Another 'Misstep' As Biogen-Partnered ALS Drug Flops

    Biogen and Ionis' approach to Lou Gehrig's disease flopped over the weekend, leading IONS stock to collapse to a five-year low Monday.

  • Pfizer CEO says he’s gotten a COVID vaccine booster shot and most of us will, too

    U.S. regulators 'will start moving [booster] recommendations to earlier ages,' predicts Albert Bourla.

  • United Therapeutics hits speed bump in its quest for new drug approval

    The company applied in April for Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the new product. Now that process could take a bit more time.

  • Biogen Stock Drops as ALS Trial Fails. Ionis Is Getting Hit Even Harder.

    Shares of the biotech companies are slumping after the failure of a trial for its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • Revance Stock Loses 39% Of Its Value After FDA Rejects Its Frown Lines Injection

    The FDA rejected Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment, depressing RVNC stock which fell to an 18-month low on Monday.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Dennis Prager Announces He Has COVID After Hugging ‘Thousands’ to Get It

    YouTubeRight-wing personality and talk radio host Dennis Prager, who once “proved” COVID was nothing to worry about by describing his habit of eating with dirty utensils in restaurants, has now contracted COVID.But, this wasn’t a bad thing, Prager insisted. In fact, getting sick with the virus was his plan all along, he announced Monday during his show, which streams daily on YouTube.“It is infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity and that is what I have hoped for the

  • Why Shares of Avadel Are Sinking Today

    Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) are down 14% as of 1:29 p.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration said it would need more time than originally thought to review FT218 -- Avadel's candidate to treat narcolepsy. After accepting a company's approval filing, the FDA provides applicants with a date known as the Prescription Drug User Fee Amendments date -- or PDUFA date. In some instances -- like that of Avadel's FT218 -- the agency misses its target.

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Oil Edges Up From 2014 High as Investors Assess Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the highest settlement since 2014 as investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged toward $83 a barrel after rising

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?