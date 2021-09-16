U.S. markets closed

$ 929.71 million growth in Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry is poised to grow by USD 929.71 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices will progress at a CAGR of 25.51%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices by Technology, Geography, and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices by Technology, Geography, and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report

The surge in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors, increase in the use of 3D cameras, and growth of PUI technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of standardization in gestures and movements may threaten the growth of the market.

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download a FREE sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44537

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. In addition, to help businesses improve their market position, the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices size

  • Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices trends

  • Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Haptics Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Facial Recognition Market by Technology, End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gesture Recognition Solution Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • 2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cipia Vision Ltd.

  • Crunchfish AB

  • Elliptic Laboratories AS

  • GestureTek

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corp.

  • Motion Gestures

  • PointGrab Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-929-71-million-growth-in-gesture-recognition-market-for-consumer-electronic-devices-in-technology-hardware-storage--peripherals--technavio-301377251.html

SOURCE Technavio

