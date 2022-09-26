U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.38
    +12.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,556.29
    -34.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,986.58
    +118.65 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.92
    +18.33 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +1.32 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9666
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0680 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2130
    +0.8930 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,226.21
    +324.07 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.57
    +8.47 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.28
    +23.68 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

93% of Americans Plan to Celebrate the 2022 Halloween Season

·3 min read

Sales of chocolate and candy projected to increase 5%, according to NCA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spooky, ooky, creepy and crawly? It must be Halloween – and this year, 93% of Americans intend to celebrate in a big way with plans to enjoy their favorite chocolate and candy treats, according to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association. Whether consumers are enjoying new and innovative offerings or classic candy corn, confectionery is an iconic part of the season's celebrations.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8944951-national-confectioner-association-nca-halloween-2022/

#HalloweenTreats
#HalloweenTreats

"The past few years have proven that the confectionery industry is resilient, and Americans remain enthusiastic about enjoying their favorite treats during seasonal celebrations like Halloween with friends and family," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "Chocolate and candy play a special role during the Halloween season in communities across the country – and this Halloween promises to be especially impressive as chocolate and candy companies bring consumers classic, innovative and great-tasting products that enhance the season."

NCA is projecting a 5% increase in chocolate and candy sales for the 2022 Halloween season, as consumers nationwide go bigger and bolder in their celebrations – with some starting earlier than in previous years.

This Halloween season is even sweeter because America's chocolate and candy companies delivered on their commitment to help consumers manage their sugar intake by providing more transparency, choice and portion guidance options. 85% of chocolate and candy sold today comes in packaging that contains 200 calories or less per pack. That number includes individually wrapped products or multipacks that contain smaller packages inside – the perfect size for the 97% of Americans who say they welcome trick-or-treaters with chocolate and candy.

To help Americans navigate the Halloween season while enjoying their favorite treats, NCA has a robust set of resources available at AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween, where consumers can find tricks for treating in 2022, including safety tips, history lessons and fun facts about the season.

To join the conversation on social media, use #HalloweenTreats, and follow NCA on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Happy Halloween!

Survey Methodology: The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded January 17-31, 2022, among a sample of 1,573 U.S. adults (between the ages of 18 and 75). The margin of error associated with the survey is +/- 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com, or follow NCA on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Lauren O'Toole Boland
Director of Communications
Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com
Carly Schildhaus
Senior Manager of Public Affairs
Carly.Schildhaus@CandyUSA.com

NCA_Logo
NCA_Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/93-of-americans-plan-to-celebrate-the-2022-halloween-season-301632160.html

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto says employee sexually assaulted in Western Australian mine

    Rio Tinto Ltd on Monday said an employee at one of its mines in Western Australia state was sexually assaulted and that police removed the alleged perpetrator from the site. The incident comes three months after Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for urgent changes in the country's mining industry after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector. "Rio Tinto continues to work closely with Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in relation to its investigation," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Former Australian Surf Pro Chris Davidson Killed After One-Punch Pub Fight

    Kelly Cestari/GettyLegendary former pro-surfer Chris Davidson is believed to be the victim of a lethal attack in a country bar in the Australian state of New South Wales. Davidson was reportedly punched in the face outside of South West Rocks Country Club in South West Rocks on Saturday around 11 p.m., causing Davidson to fall and hit his head on the pavement. He was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Kempsey Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police. He was 45 years

  • Amazon to Hold Second Prime Day in October to Boost Holiday Sales

    The online retailer is holding its second two-day sales event next month, the first time it has had two Prime Days in one year.

  • Sure, the Chiefs and Royals have old stadiums. Taxpayers shouldn’t buy them new ones

    What percentage of Jackson County residents can afford to attend even one game per year? | Opinion

  • Macy's to hire more than 41,000 workers for holiday shopping season

    The department store chain said hiring for the seasonal positions will be at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers. Last year, Macy's had planned to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the holiday season, with about 48,000 of the roles specifically for the holiday season and the rest were permanent positions. Separately, Dick's Sporting Goods said on Monday it will hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates for this holiday season, about 1,000 fewer than last year, but in line with 2020 hiring plans.

  • Get the pumpkin rolling with a concierge or shopping a patch on your own

    Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes and whether you're interested in a pumpkin concierge or going to gather them yourself, options abound this fall.

  • Iran Protests' Death Toll Rises to 41 as Unrest Deepens

    Protests against the Iranian government have gripped scores of towns and cities across the country for the past week, triggered by the death of a young woman who'd been arrested for alleged violations of the country's Islamic dress code. At least 41 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been arrested. Simone Foxman reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say

    The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say

  • China cracks US$5.6B cryptocurrency money laundering case

    Chinese police have busted a large criminal group allegedly behind a 40 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) crypto money laundering case, as the country steps up efforts to combat illicit fund flows. See related article: China lashes out at crypto fraud on World Consumer Rights Day Fast facts Police in Hengyang, a county in China’s southern […]

  • 12-Year-Old Texas Girl Accused of Shooting Herself and Her Father in Murder Pact

    A second girl alleged to have been involved in the plot, who authorities claimed planned to murder her father but did not go through with it, has been charged with criminal conspiracy, the sheriff’s office said.

  • 3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan

    Victoria Moreno, 34, was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after the alleged incident last week.

  • Pro-Life Activist Arrested After SWAT Team Raids Home with Guns Drawn in Front of ‘Screaming’ Children

    Mark Houck, a pro-life author and sidewalk counselor was arrested in front of his children after the DOJ ordered a SWAT raid on his house for alleged violations of the FACE Act.

  • Rosh Hashanah gets underway

    Members of the Jewish community are ready to celebrate the new year with the arrival of Rosh Hashanah.

  • Industrious, AvalonBay bridge work and home with coworking space in 2 Los Angles apartment buildings

    Starting in Los Angeles, Industrious and AvalonBay will use the pilot offices to gauge the successes and shortfalls of the idea before expanding nationally, with plans to add more offices through 2023.

  • Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

    After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early. Inventory management proved to be disastrous earlier this year as Walmart suffered from an excess of bad inventory through the summer. Target also dealt with inventory that wasn't selling during the same period.

  • Typhoon Noru floods houses in northern Philippines

    STORY: Five rescue workers were killed in Bulacan province, its Governor Daniel Fernando told DZMM radio, while residents there were seen wading through waist-deep waters and other stranded on rooftops.Floods submerged swathes of farmland and communities in the north, video and images shared by the president's office showed, after the category 3 typhoon dumped heavy rains and brought strong winds after making landfall at the weekend.The stock market, government offices and schools were closed on Monday as authorities raced to deal with the aftermath of Typhoon Noru, which has weakened since passing through the Philippines on Sunday night and was headed out over the South China Sea toward Vietnam."This is the worst flooding that happened here," resident Elpidio dela Cruz told Reuters in Bulacan, standing in a knee-deep water outside his house."The water reached the second floor," he added.

  • Hurricane Ian Gains Strength as It Roars Toward Cuba and Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is expected to build power as it nears western Cuba later Monday and menace Florida’s west coast, where a close call could be as bad as a direct hit. Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Ko

  • Iran Protesters Gather Outside London Islamic Center

    Crowds gathered outside an Islamic center in London on Sunday, September 25, to protest the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman in Iran earlier this month.Footage by campaigner Maryam Namazie shows crowds and police outside the Islamic Centre of England.Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly breaking the strict dress code for women.At least 41 people, including demonstrators and security forces, have been killed since the protests began, according to reports, while over 700 have reportedly been arrested. Credit: Maryam Namazie via Storyful

  • Chinese Authorities Arrest 93 for Crypto-Related Money Laundering

    The suspects laundered as much as RMB 40 million, according to Hengyang county police.

  • Swathes of land swamped in Philippines after typhoon

    BULACAN, Philippines (Reuters) -Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr conducted an aerial survey of damage on Monday brought by typhoon Noru, which left heavy flooding across several northern provinces as authorities rushed to get aid to thousands of evacuees. Five rescue workers were killed in Bulacan province, its Governor Daniel Fernando told DZMM radio, while residents there were seen wading through waist-deep waters and other stranded on rooftops. "This is the worst flooding that happened here," resident Elpidio dela Cruz told Reuters in Bulacan, standing in a knee-deep water outside his house.