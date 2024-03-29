If you in the $935 million Powerball, just how much would you have to pay in taxes? A lot.

In the end, it's one for you and 19 for the taxman.

If there is a winner for Saturday's Powerball jackpot, they won't take home the entire estimated $935 million prize, even if they are the only ticket with the right six numbers.

The prize is taxed if a person takes the annuity option − which is what the advertised jackpot figure represents − or the lump sum. A 2018 USA TODAY analysis recommended taking the lump sum.

If a winner joins the ranks of the luckiest people alive, like the New Jersey person that won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, there will be a hefty tax bill to pay. (Though, let's be honest they can cry about it in their piles of new money.)

Here's what to know about taxes on lottery winnings.

Federal taxes on Powerball wins

Federal lottery taxes are determined by the income bracket the winnings fall into.

Currently the two highest income brackets are taxed at 37% for incomes over $578,125 and 35% for incomes over $231,250.

The governing lottery body withholds 24% of the prize automatically, leaving the balance to be paid by the winner, according to Lottery USA.

If a sole winner of Saturday's prize is taxed up to 37% and lives in a state where the only taxes required are federal, they will take home an estimated $283,346,573 from the cash option, according to Lottery USA's tax calculator.

Kim Carson of Spartanburg, South Carolina holds Mega Millions and Powerball tickets outside of a store on Friday.

State taxes on Powerball wins

Most states impose a tax on lottery wins.

New York levies the highest tax on wins at 10.9%, followed by Maryland (8.9%) and the District of Columbia (8.5%), according to Lottery USA.

If the Powerball winner lives in New York − assuming there are no deductions − they will have to pay $49,017,300 on the cash option, according to Lottery USA's tax calculator.

There are ten states and territories that do not tax lottery winners. They are:

California

Delaware

Florida

New Hampshire

Puerto Rico

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Where to purchase lottery tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

Story continues

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050(MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball and taxes: What you have to pay if you win the $935 million