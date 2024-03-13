I-94 expansion project to cost $1.74 billion. It could include a AmFam Field parking structure

The cost estimate for expanding Interstate 94 on Milwaukee's west side has increased to $1.74 billion.

Expanding Interstate 94 on Milwaukee's west side will cost around $500 million more than previously estimated − and will likely need hundreds of American Family Field parking spaces.

And that could result in a new parking structure for Milwaukee Brewers fans.

That's according to a new information from Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The project's main work involves widening I-94 from six lanes to eight lanes between 16th and 70th streets.

WisDOT's plans also call for modernizing the Hawley Road, 35th Street and 25th/27th Street interchanges, improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across I-94 and connecting the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail, and increasing safety and efficiency on adjacent east-west roads by reducing their traffic volumes.

The project cost was earlier estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 dollars.

The new cost estimate is $1.47 billion in 2023 dollars, and $1.74 billion when calculated in spending that money throughout the project's life − from late 2025 through 2031, according to the new report.

The project will be funded largely by the federal government. An exact percentage wasn't immediately available from WisDOT.

Design changes include replacing Stadium Interchange

Project design changes are saving money, the report said.

"However, while the project scope has decreased, inflation has risen substantially and caused the overall project cost to increase," it said.

The design changes include replacing the Stadium Interchange with a divergent diamond interchange.

It will feature traffic patterns with vehicles driving on the opposite side of the road, in a weaving pattern, with the use of traffic signals, for a short period of time.

Such interchanges are smaller and less expensive than traditional interchanges − saving the project $70 million to $90 million, the report said.

Meanwhile, the I-94 project's public right-of-way has increased by 5 acres "because of shifting the Stadium Interchange east, requiring additional land from the American Family Field property," the report said.

It didn't elaborate but is referring to portions of the stadium's parking lots east of the interchange.

Officials from the Milwaukee Brewers, WisDOT and the Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which owns the stadium and leases it to the ball club, have discussed "potential impacts from the project and how to try to mitigate those impacts for things like the possible loss of parking spots," said Pat Goss, stadium district executive director.

Goss referred additional questions about parking impacts to WisDOT. Agency representatives didn't immediately provide an answer to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's inquiry.

Another WisDOT document says one plan calls for using 10 acres of existing parking. That would remove around 600 parking spaces for fans and 600 parking spaces for staff, mainly south of I-94, it said.

"These numbers will continue to be updated as Stadium Interchange design is further refined," said that document.

WisDOT and the Federal Highway Administration will replace or compensate the stadium district for lost parking spaces, according to a separate report on project mitigation measures.

That could involve building new parking lots on existing open land or existing WisDOT right-of-way that would no longer be needed; building more of the proposed roadways over the parking lots on bridges to provide for parking underneath, or compensating the stadium district to construct a new parking structure.

Work needed to reduce congestion, improve safety

The report, known as the Record of Decision, was posted on WisDOT's website days after the agency's Friday announcement that the I-94 project had received final federal approval.

The project is needed to reduce congestion and improve safety, according to WisDOT.

That includes providing a reliable link within the state's freeway system for trucks that haul freight throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to business groups, construction labor unions and other supporters.

Opponents say the 60-year-old stretch of freeway can be rebuilt and made safer without the additional lanes — which they say aren't justified based on WisDOT's traffic counts and projections.

The agency's cost estimates for that six-lane alternative project are 3% to 6% less than the eight-lane expansion price tag.

People opposing the expansion say the project's benefits favor suburban commuters over Black and Brown people living near the freeway — many of whom don't own cars.

They also say there should be a bigger focus on public transit and protected bike lanes to reduce auto emissions that add to global warming. The opposition includes environmental groups, urbanists and social justice organizations.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

