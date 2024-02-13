How a 95-year-old Wisconsin sawmill used wood chips, bark to sell electricity back to the grid

ROLLING — A 95-year-old sawmill business in northeastern Wisconsin can now generate enough power from burning bark and wood chips that it has started selling excess electricity back to the grid.

In fact, if Kretz Lumber Co., Inc. wasn't using its new system to power the operations at the sawmill, it could support an estimated 225 to 240 homes, according to president Troy Brown.

Kretz Lumber is an employee-owned business made up of about 85 people. It is located at W11143 County G in the town of Rolling, just a few miles outside of Antigo city limits.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin spoke with Brown late last year about about how and why the company took this "big step."

The new equipment required Kretz Lumber to make a "significant investment," Brown said, but other companies could follow in its footsteps to do the same.

An aerial view of Kretz Lumber Company in Rolling, near Antigo. The business installed a new system that uses wood byproducts to generate electricity.

How does Kretz Lumber's new equipment work?

The boiler system started up in June. It burns byproducts from the sawmill to create heat, through steam lines, for the lumber dry kilns, Brown said.

Excess steam from the boiler is transferred to the new electrical generator, which spins a turbine to create the electricity for the kilns and boiler, he said. Any leftover electricity is automatically transferred to the electrical grid.

The equipment is fueled by "woody biomass," Brown said, or byproducts from the sawmill.

Typically, Brown said, wood chips have two markets in the area that Kretz Lumber operates: paper mills and boiler fuel. The company already used wood chips for its old boiler.

Kretz Lumber Company, near Antigo, installed a new boiler, which is part of a system that uses wood byproducts to generate electricity.

The bark, meanwhile, was generally used for landscaping material. But that market can fluctuate, Brown said, depending on consumer demand and the economy.

Kretz Lumber could burn sawdust, but Brown said they don't because the material is sold to a customer that uses it for food flavoring.

Why did the company install this system?

Kretz Lumber previously had a smaller, wood-fired boiler that was installed around 1988, along with a couple of backup ones that ran on natural gas.

Story continues

In order to expand operations, the company realized it needed to invest in a larger boiler, Brown said. The fluctuation in natural gas prices, particularly during cold weather, was another determining factor. So, Kretz Lumber upgraded from a 200 horsepower to a 500 horsepower boiler.

Before deciding what kind of equipment to buy, Brown said they researched and visited facilities in other states. One of their first stops, though, was at Menominee Tribal Enterprises. Brown said he didn't know what these generators looked like until seeing a similar system there.

More: After sawdust took over the house, this family turned their cornhole hobby into a business

Does this mean Kretz Lumber is self-sufficient?

Kretz Lumber has a "pretty big operation," and the boiler and kiln processes "use quite a bit of electricity," Brown said.

The new boiler has the capacity, though, that if Kretz Lumber added another turbine, it could get closer to self-sufficient, he said.

In the meantime, the boiler provides heat for the kilns, boiler room, sawmill and truck shop, and it generates electricity to the boiler room, boiler system and the dry kilns, according to Brown.

Kretz Lumber Company, near Antigo, installed a new turbine, which is part of a system that uses wood byproducts to generate electricity.

How much electricity has the company sent to the electrical grid?

Kretz Lumber sold its first nine kilowatt hours of excess power to Wisconsin Public Service on its September billing statement, Brown said.

"I was quite surprised that we did," he said, but "excited."

Now, in early February, the company is waiting for consistent data, according to Brown. The information "is still intermittent," he said, "due to demand on our boiler with the warmer weather we've had and kiln capacity lower than normal."

More: Wisconsin landowners want to create a community solar farm. A state law and utilities are blocking the way.

Wisconsin Public Service helps residential and business customers safely connect customer-owned generation systems to its grid, according to Matt Cullen, WPS spokesperson.

To do this, the customer notifies WPS about the planned project and completes an application, Cullen said. The staff reviews it and conducts on-site testing. The customer can then sell excess energy, and WPS purchases it through a monthly rate set by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

"The energy we purchase is used to serve all of our customers across northeast and north central Wisconsin," according to Cullen.

How did Kretz Lumber pay for the equipment?

The company received a total of $1.5 million from state and federal grants, including from the Wood Innovations Grant, Energy Innovation Grant Program and Wisconsin's Focus on Energy.

It helped, Brown said, to get support from programs that seek to benefit the environment, find alternative fuel sources and promote healthy forest management.

These funds didn't cover the entire cost of the project, though. Brown declined to say exactly how much the company spent, but said "it was a significant investment."

Brown said he's received calls from other people in the industry, asking Kretz Lumber how they could replicate the move.

"It's a big step for people to be able to do something like this," Brown said.

Reach Becky Jacobs at bjacobs@gannett.com or 920-993-7117. Follow her on Twitter at @ruthyjacobs.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kretz Lumber uses woody biomass to sell power to electrical grid