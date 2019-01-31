$950 Million Stolen from ‘Immature’ Cryptocurrency Exchanges & Wallets in 2018: Analytics Firm CEO

$1.7 billion was stolen from cryptocurrency exchanges, custodial services, and in ICO exit scams in 2018. That’s a dramatic rise from the year before, despite the shrinking market. And according to the Q4 CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering Report, that money needs to be laundered.

But here’s the kicker: with a global wave of regulations going into effect later this year, laundering cryptos will be increasingly harder to do.

CCN caught up with Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace and co-chair of the Cryptocurrency Working Group at the APWG.org to find out what this means.

Like Taking Candy from a Baby

Of the total stolen funds in 2018, the majority came from exchanges and custodial services–more than $950 million. That was 3.6x more than in 2017–but why is this the case?

