96% Of S&P 500 Stocks Show Upside Potential Vs. Street Estimates: Which Offers The Best Opportunity?

Piero Cingari
4 min read
1
In this article:
96% Of S&P 500 Stocks Show Upside Potential Vs. Street Estimates: Which Offers The Best Opportunity?
96% Of S&P 500 Stocks Show Upside Potential Vs. Street Estimates: Which Offers The Best Opportunity?

Ninety-six percent, or 480 out of the 500 companies comprising the S&P 500 index, are trading at lower market values compared to Wall Street analysts’ price targets, signaling abundant potential profit opportunities for investors.

Thus far, April has marked the bleakest month for the U.S. stock market since September 2023, with the S&P 500 index, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), falling by 3.7%.

Across all 11 sectors constituting the index, only the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) has managed to evade losses. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) emerged as the month’s weakest performer, experiencing a 10% downturn.

Higher-than-expected inflation figures have placed downward pressure on stocks, leading to reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. As of April 18, investors expect fewer than two rate cuts, down from over three anticipated at the beginning of the month.

Simultaneously, mounting geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis have amplified market uncertainties.

However, this phase of increased volatility has subdued the once prevalent bullish sentiment that persisted until the end of March, uncovering attractive opportunities for investors who favor buying the dips of undervalued stocks.

Presented herein are the top 5 contrarian stocks within the S&P 500 index exhibiting the most pronounced relative gap between current market prices and median price targets.

5. Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has experienced a noticeable downturn, dropping by 11.54% this month and 22.03% year-to-date.

Analysts, however, have maintained consistency in their price forecasts. At the beginning of the year, the median target was $20.78, which has since held steady at $22.

This suggests a substantial 52.20% potential upside from the current trading price of $14.46 per share.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has witnessed an 18.81% decline in price this month and a 13.03% decrease year-to-date.

Despite market fluctuations, the median price target has remained unchanged at $436.70 since the beginning of 2024.

Presently trading at $280.81 per share, this implies that analysts see a potential upside of 55.51% if the stock price converges with the target.

3. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has declined 5.27% this month and by a substantial 27.33% year-to-date.

Analysts have downwardly adjusted their price targets for WBD shares, reducing the median level from $16.64 at the beginning of the year to $13 presently.

Despite these downward revisions, the current share price of $8.27 still provides some margin of safety to investors, indicating a potential 57.19% upside if it converges with analysts’ targets.

2. Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:CZR) has declined by 11.25% month-to-date and a more substantial 17.19% year-to-date.

However, despite these negative trends, analysts have made minimal adjustments to their price targets for the casino-related company.

With the current trading price at $38.32, the median price target of $62.50 suggests a significant profit potential of 61% if the current price aligns with analysts’ expectations.

1. Globe Life Inc.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) faced a tumultuous April, plummeting by a staggering 50% due to a critical report by short seller Fuzzy Panda Research.

Despite this, since hitting its lows on April 11, the shares have rebounded by 66%, though remaining still well below pre-report levels.

Despite a slight reduction in Wall Street analysts’ price targets, down from $136 to $130 in the past month, the current stock price of $64.98 presents an enticing short-squeeze opportunity, suggesting a profit potential of 100% if investors can counter and push back against Fuzzy Panda’s bearish pressure.

Chart: Will Globe Life Be Able To Squeeze Short Sellers?


Name

Price Target vs. Last Price

Last Price

Price Target – Median

Price Median 1Month Ago)

Price Target (2024 start)

Price Chg. % (MTD)

Price Chg. % (YTD)

Globe Life Inc.

100.05%

64.98

130.00

136.00

133.56

-44.16%

-46.61%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

61.00%

38.82

62.50

63.00

62.33

-11.25%

-17.19%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

57.19%

8.27

13.00

13.20

16.64

-5.27%

-27.33%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

55.51%

280.81

436.70

436.70

436.67

-18.81%

-13.03%

Carnival Corporation & plc

52.20%

14.46

22.00

22.00

20.78

-11.54%

-22.03%

Read now: Most S&P 500 Stocks No Longer Trade Above 50-Day Average: Healthy Pullback Or Is The Bull Market Over?

Image generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article 96% Of S&P 500 Stocks Show Upside Potential Vs. Street Estimates: Which Offers The Best Opportunity? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Exploring Analyst Estimates for Globe Life (GL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

    Besides Wall Street's top -and-bottom-line estimates for Globe Life (GL), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended March 2024.

  • Treasuries Hit as Hawkish Fed Views Keep Piling Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market extended this month’s selloff after solid economic readings and hawkish Fedspeak reinforced speculation that interest rates will be higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTreasuries fell acro

  • Treasury Yields Head To 'Danger Zone': Analyst Forecasts Potential Spike To 5%, Disorderly Sell-Off For Markets

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have ascended to a striking 4.70% this month, the highest mark since early November 2023 amid a toxic mix of higher inflation, a stubbornly resilient economy and revised expectations around Federal Reserve rate cuts. Adding to the unease, Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently indicated the latest economic data does not bolster confidence that inflation will converge towards the Fed’s 2% target soon. The bond market strain is also reflected in the performance of rel

  • A Wall Street firm wants to collect a $4 million breakup fee from a banker who never started his job. Judges will soon rule if that's legal.

    A California appeals court will soon rule on whether Jefferies can demand a $4 million breakup fee from a banker who backed out of working there.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Dell Technologies (DELL) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Ibotta’s IPO opens sharply higher, hinting at warming public-market interest in tech shares

    Ibotta began it’s path as a public company on Thursday by opening at $117 per share, a big increase from its IPO price of $88, itself an increase from its proposed range of $76 to $84 per share. The company left money on the table “for investors who are very bullish on it [expanding] its third-party platform beyond just Walmart,” which has become a key partner for Ibotta and represents much of its current revenue, said Nicholas Smith, a senior research analyst at pre-IPO research company Renaissance Capital. Its successful debut marks the third major tech IPO in the United States this year, and is the third in a row to price well and immediately trade higher.

  • Market Slips Again as Q1 Earnings Roll On

    Tell me if this sounds familiar: market indices couldn't hold onto morning gains.

  • Short Seller Targets Primerica Stock Claiming Agents Are Engaged In Deceptive Behavior, Shares Sink

    Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares have turned lower Thursday after the Bear Cave issued a fresh short report on the stock. What Happened: Short-selling firm the Bear Cave has targeted Primerica stock in a new bearish report claiming the company’s highest-producing agents are engaged in misleading, false, or deceptive behavior. The short seller noted Primerica explicitly states that its business model, which involved deploying life insurance-licensed sales representatives to provide financial pro

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    News about TikTok and an AI update helped lift the social media stock.

  • Stocks Fall After 2-Year Treasury Yield Reaches 5%

    Stocks turned lower on Thursday as the 2-year Treasury yield hit 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat. The S&P 500 was down 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%. The S&P was on track to close lower after opening higher for the fourth-straight day.