This $975,000 golf lover’s dream sits steps from the fifth hole of the Wakonda Club

Privacy, location, and wide-open views of the Wakonda Club golf course are among the highlights of a $975,000 home listed for sale at the northern tip of the country club’s well-maintained greens.

Located at 1720 Park Ave., southwest of downtown Des Moines, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits among an exclusive stretch of homes, with the rear of the house leading directly to the tree-lined par-5, 548-yard fifth hole.

Real-estate agent Samantha Hogan noted the infrequent opportunities to purchase a property in this gated community. “They don't come up very often because it's a lot of people's forever homes. They either travel for work, or are empty nesters, and they plan on staying there until they retire. So, there's not a huge turnover,” Hogan said.

The southwest Des Moines location between Fleur Drive and 14th Street is also very convenient to engage with downtown’s cultural and dining scene or an easy rideshare or taxi trip to the airport.

The kitchen and living room blend together with the open floor plan.

On the main floor, the home’s living area includes a fireplace, and an open plan space designed with 10-foot ceilings and plentiful natural light from the southern facing windows. The kitchen is centered around a large, quartz counter-top island, a gas range, and numerous soft-close cabinets.

The primary bedroom features a second fireplace, a pair of walk-in closets, and direct access to a covered rear patio. The bathroom has been equipped with a soaker bathtub and a shower upgraded with body jets and a rainfall showerhead.

The upstairs living space includes a fireplace and built-on bookcases.

Downstairs, the large footprint has been constructed with unusually tall, 12-foot ceilings and a mudroom and designated laundry area accessible from the three-car garage. The lower level includes two additional bedrooms, a bath, a wet bar with sink and fridge, and the option to create an exercise area, or home movie theater.

And for players who can’t get enough of the real thing right outside the back door, Hogan suggested, “A golf simulator would be fabulous down there.”

Outside, a gas line is already in place for a future owner to attach to a firepit or outdoor grill, while enjoying the views of the greens and clubhouse off in the distance.

The home backs to the golf course.

Wakonda’s golf course has been closed for extensive renovations since June 2023 and the improvements are expected to be finished in time for the annual Principal Charity Classic tournament in late May. Purchase of the property does not include membership in the Wakonda Club.

Hogan described the house as a “gem,” and considered it a rarity “to have that space and to have it so well-manicured and taken care of. You have the peace of mind of acres of rolling greens. That's not going to change anytime soon,” she said. “And to know that you're always going to be able to wake up, have your coffee, and look at that view, it’s pretty incredible.”

The home is listed at $975,000 by Samantha Hogan of RE/MAX Precision. Contact Hogan at 515-783-2732 for more information and a private showing.

Where: 1720 Park Ave., Des Moines

Where: 1720 Park Ave., Des Moines

Asking price: $975,000

Year built: 2015

Square footage: 2,729 square feet

Lot size: 0.38 acres

Richard Lane is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register. If you have a home we should feature, reach out to Susan Stapleton at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This $975K home sits on swanky Wakonda Club golf course in Des Moines