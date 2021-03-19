$ 975 Million Growth in Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Techanvio
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The treasury and risk management software market is poised to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the treasury and risk management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on reducing capital risk.
The treasury and risk management software market analysis includes the deployment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising need for intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the treasury and risk management software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The treasury and risk management software market covers the following areas:
Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market Sizing
Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market Forecast
Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Calypso Technology Inc.
EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Finastra
ION Group
Kyriba Corp.
Murex SAS
SAP SE
TreasuryXpress Inc.
Wolters Kluwer NV
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
Market segmentation by deployment
Comparison by deployment
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Intelligent treasury management software
Blockchain in treasury operations
Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Calypso Technology Inc.
EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Finastra
ION Group
Kyriba Corp.
Murex SAS
SAP SE
TreasuryXpress Inc.
Wolters Kluwer NV
PART 13: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
