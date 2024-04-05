99 Cents Only Stores to close all 371 locations across U.S., including 2 in Stockton

The 99 Cents Only Stores discount chain is closing all 371 of its stores across the United States — including two locations in Stockton.

99 Cents Only Stores on Thursday announced that the company entered into an agreement with Hilco Global to liquidate all merchandise owned by the company and dispose of fixtures, furnishings, and equipment at the company's stores. Hilco Real Estate is managing the sale of the company's real estate assets, both owned and leased, in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," said Mike Simoncic, interim chief executive officer of 99 Cents Only Stores. "Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the company's ability to operate."

A 99 Cents Only store is seen in Los Angeles, California, on April 5, 2024. The City of Commerce discount chain with some 14,000 employees announced on April 4, 2024, that it will close all 371 of its stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas after more than four decades.

Sales are expected to begin Friday at all stores nationwide.

In a news release, the company stated that it determined "an orderly wind-down was necessary and the best way to maximize the value of 99 Cents Only Stores' assets" after "an extensive analysis of all available and credible alternatives to identify a solution that would allow the business to continue."

The discount chain has yet to provide a timeline for the store closures, which will result in about 14,000 employees losing their jobs.

99 Cents Only Stores was founded in 1982 and carries household goods, fresh groceries, snacks, office supplies, health and beauty products, party supplies and more. Its Stockton stores are located at 1149 W. March Lane and 1120 E. Hammer Lane.

The company's announcement comes three weeks after Dollar Tree announced the closure of 1,000 Family Dollar stores due to underperformance in 2023, including its Stockton stores at 2006 E. Mariposa Road and 66 S. Wilson Way.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 99 Cents Only Stores to close all 371 locations, including 2 in Stockton