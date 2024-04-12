99 Cents Only Stores To Close All Locations Nationwide

Stores in Texas, California, Arizona, and Nevada will be closing down after selling off their bargain merchandise.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor/Getty Images

Those amazing 99-cent deals are about to become a thing of the past: All 99 Cents Only Stores will be closing down after selling off their bargain merchandise.

The discount retailer operates 371 stores in Texas, Arizona, California, and Nevada, all of which will be liquidating merchandise, furnishings, and fixtures, according to a news release from the company.

The original 99 Cents Only Store made a big splash when it opened in Los Angeles in 1982, selling televisions to the first nine customers for under a dollar, according to the company website. Today they're known for selling name-brand closeouts and fresh produce, basic grocery items, everyday household items, and seasonal and party merchandise for just 99 cents.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," said Interim CEO Mike Simoncic, who is stepping down for the restructuring. "Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the Company's ability to operate."

Inflation has been tough for dollar stores, with nearly 600 Family Dollars also expected to close this year, according to a report from USA Today. But don't fret, because those major steals aren't going to vanish completely. Dollar General plans to open 800 stores this year, mostly in inexpensive rural locations.

Read the original article on Southern Living.