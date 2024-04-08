99 Cents Only Stores Goes Bankrupt as Inflation Keeps Biting
(Bloomberg) -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC has filed for bankruptcy after announcing plans in April to wind down its business operations.
The California-based discount retailer listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities of a similar range in a Chapter 11 protection filed in Delaware.
99 Cents Only has secured $60.8 million in senior secured super priority debtor-in-possession financing to facilitate the wind-down process and pursue a value-maximizing sale of its real estate and other assets, according to a statement.
99 Cents Only has battled losses for years and completed multiple sale-leaseback deals to bolster its cash reserves. More recently, inflation has continued to stress its core customer base, credit grader Moody’s Investors Service said in a November downgrade.
Bloomberg earlier reported that 99 Cents was exploring a debt restructuring.
--With assistance from David Hall.
