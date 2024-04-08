Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,245.25
    -7.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,190.00
    -33.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,282.50
    -18.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.30
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    -0.81 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    2,353.00
    +7.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    +0.41 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.25
    +0.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2621
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.8930
    +0.2840 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    72,003.87
    +2,481.63 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,915.02
    +3.86 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,347.04
    +354.96 (+0.91%)
     

99 Cents Only Stores Goes Bankrupt as Inflation Keeps Biting

1
Alicia Clanton and Megawati Wijaya
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC has filed for bankruptcy after announcing plans in April to wind down its business operations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The California-based discount retailer listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities of a similar range in a Chapter 11 protection filed in Delaware.

99 Cents Only has secured $60.8 million in senior secured super priority debtor-in-possession financing to facilitate the wind-down process and pursue a value-maximizing sale of its real estate and other assets, according to a statement.

99 Cents Only has battled losses for years and completed multiple sale-leaseback deals to bolster its cash reserves. More recently, inflation has continued to stress its core customer base, credit grader Moody’s Investors Service said in a November downgrade.

Bloomberg earlier reported that 99 Cents was exploring a debt restructuring.

--With assistance from David Hall.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement