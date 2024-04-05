99 Cents Only Stores hold liquidation sale during final 2 weeks in business

All 371 99 Cents Only Stores across the nation, including the six locations in the High Desert, have begun a "going-out-of-business" sale to liquidate merchandise, along with store equipment, furniture and fixtures, during their final two weeks before shutting down, representatives said Friday.

The sudden announcement of the chain's closure on Thursday came as a surprise to many customers of the company's stores, which include 33 owned properties and 333 leased locations, according to a statement from Hilco Global, which is managing the asset liquidation. All stores are slated to close their doors permanently at the end of business on April 19.

"The liquidation sale will include all the approximate 371 locations across the above-mentioned states, offering unprecedented discounts on a wide range of products from everyday household items to fresh produce to an assortment of seasonal and party merchandise, and more," according to a company statement. "Shoppers will find significantly reduced prices on name-brands as well as regularly available food and beverage products such as produce, deli, and other grocery items. Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale."

The 99 Cents Only Store, 14073 Main St #108 in Hesperia, pictured on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The liquidation sale will offer "unprecedented discounts on a wide range of products from everyday household items to fresh produce to an assortment of seasonal and party merchandise, and more," the statement said. "Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest 99 Cent Only Stores location early to take full advantage of the best selection of discounted merchandise before it sells out."

Items will be marked down as much as 30%.

"Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale," the statement added.

All sales are final as of April 5, according to Hilco. Gift cards and store credit will be honored through the April 19 closure "in accordance with the Company's existing policies."

The High Desert has two stores in Victorville, two stores in Apple Valley, two stores in Hesperia and one in Barstow.

The company's other locations span California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

