U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,341.84
    -7.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,915.74
    -163.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,507.29
    -40.78 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.67
    -4.66 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.30
    +2.23 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9490
    +0.0170 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2090
    +0.5100 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,052.85
    -721.88 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.61
    +34.31 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.79
    +35.46 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

99 Counties taps regenerative agriculture trend for meat marketplace

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Christian Ebersol was working for a health insurance company when he became interested in carbon capture storage and plant-based food.

After joining the entrepreneur-in-residence program at OMERS Ventures to figure out where his next move might be in those spaces, he started reading Marl Bittman’s book, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal,” and that’s what introduced him to regenerative agriculture, which is a way of having plants and animals co-exist on the same farm in a way that doesn’t deplete soil, water and air conditions.

In recent years, this method of farming has been spotlighted as a major investment area, with some reports saying $320 billion was pumped into this space as of 2019, with major brands like Whole Foods saying regenerative agriculture would be the No. 1 food trend in 2020.

Regenerative farming was something Iowan farmer Nick Wallace was doing when Ebersol met him. Along with Mike Adkins, they started 99 Counties to disrupt the $100 billion U.S. meat market with a marketplace connecting local, regenerative farms in the 99 counties of Iowa to consumers purchasing boxes of beef, pork and poultry.

99 Counties coordinates all of the processing, transportation and marketing so that farmers can focus on raising livestock and consumers can order meat from local farms within a day’s drive. 99 Counties also certifies the regenerative practices of the farms and ensures they get paid.

99 Counties
99 Counties

Image Credits: 99 Counties

“Today, for most food, people don’t know where it came from,” Ebersol told TechCrunch. “Our technology is all about traceability — when we deliver food to your family, you know what farm it comes from, you can scan a barcode and watch a video on it, you can see where it traveled to be processed and the farm’s humane animal treatment.”

Currently, the company doesn’t have plans to service locations outside of Chicago and Iowa because the goal is to reduce the miles food travels before it gets to the customer. It is, however, working on farm onboarding so there is more diversity in options.

99 Counties will officially launch in September with 15 farms, buoyed by the recent closure of $3.8 million of pre-seed funding in a round led by OMERS Ventures, with participation from Union Labs, GV and Supply Change Capital.

Bowery Farming is forcing us all to look up at the future of vertical agriculture

“What Christian and the team at 99 Counties are building goes far beyond a simple marketplace for sustainable meat,” said Michael Yang, managing partner at OMERS Ventures, in a written statement. “It creates the infrastructure to fill an ever-increasing desire by consumers to source local, high-quality food. Until now farmers may have had the desire to serve these markets, but the reality of doing it just wasn’t achievable or affordable. If this model works in Iowa there’s no reason it couldn’t be replicated across the US.”

The new funding will go toward growing the business, which includes bringing Wallace’s existing regenerative farming business under the umbrella of 99 Counties. It will also be invested in hiring, building out the traceability technology and marketing to provide content to consumers about the farms it is working with.

99 Counties is competing against the likes of Butcher Box and Crowd Cow, which raised $25 million the past four years, according to Crunchbase. However Ebersol said his company differs in that it encourages a more local food system versus other competitors that source meat, in some cases, from thousands of miles away.

Meanwhile, with regenerative agriculture becoming more popular as large brands, including PepsiCo and General Mills, announce their intentions to transition tens of millions of acres for regenerative farming, Ebersol is of the opinion that the regenerative community thinks organic will become regenerative as there becomes less tilling of the soil and integrating animals back into the farm.

Ebersol wants the company to ultimately be a subscription business, and after launching, his goal is to have 1,400 families signed on by the end of the year. Average basket costs will be $140. Until then, the company has some work to do before it officially launches.

“Over the next month, we will be signing contracts with farmers and processors and bringing on people in content, social media and marketing to tell the stories of the farmers,” he added. “We will also be building out the traceability and the storefront that people will purchase through.”

The enormous challenges and abundant opportunities in climate tech

Recommended Stories

  • Golden opportunities: A deep dive into how things could shake out at state swim meet

    There are almost as many storylines as area qualifiers in this week’s state swim meet in Canton.

  • Crowd favorites: Readers describe their ideal day of activities in Denver

    Dozens of readers submitted lists of what they enjoy most about Denver and what their dream day looks like here at home.Why it matters: The submissions are chock full of great ideas for how to explore the city, whether you're a longtimer or newcomer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to know: A sample of the fun responses, edited for length and clarity."Bike ride to Duffyroll on Pearl Street, ride along Cherry Creek and Platte

  • Countdown to Spring is on!

    February is tough month, but Spring is on its way.

  • SeMI Technologies’ search engine opens up new ways to query your data

    It is a unique type of AI-first database using machine learning models outputting vectors, also known as embeddings, hence the name vector search engine, said Bob van Luijt, SeMI’s CEO and co-founder. However, SeMI’s goal is to commoditize this technology and has an open source business model so that anyone can use it.

  • Body found after fire at home in Columbia, police say

    One person died, while another family member escaped from the burning home, the Forest Acres Police Department.

  • Neosapience gets $21.5M to use AI-powered synthetic avatars for creators 

    Korean startup called Neosapience has developed a synthetic voice and video platform, Typecast, that lets users turn text into a video without recording and editing in a studio. Today, Neosapience announced it has raised $21.5 million in a Series B round to accelerate growth and expand new geographies, specifically into the U.S. The new funding, which brings its total funding raised to almost $26.7 million, was led by BRV Capital Management along with Stic Ventures and Quantum Ventures. Previous backers Company K Partners, Albatross Investment Capital, Daekyo Investment and TimeWorks investments also participated in the round.

  • GSK to name consumer healthcare unit 'Haleon' after spin-off

    The British group, which had rejected Unilever's 50 billion pound ($68 billion) bid for the consumer healthcare business in December, said it plans to unveil more details at an investor event at the end of the month. Pfizer owns the remaining 32%.

  • In the trenches with Ukrainian troops bracing for a potential Russian invasion

    CBS News correspondent Holly Williams is in the trenches near Ukraine's Eastern borders where soldiers have seen an increase of shelling and other provocations from Russian-controlled territory.

  • Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming

    The achievements of George Washington Carver, the 19th century scientist credited with hundreds of inventions, including 300 uses for peanuts, have landed him in American history textbooks. Among the medicinal and food staples introduced by the African diaspora were sorghum, millet, African rice, yams, black-eyed peas, watermelon, eggplant, okra, sesame and kola nut, whose extract was a main ingredient in the original Coca-Cola recipe. Whether captives smuggled seeds and plants from aboard slave ships or captains purchased them in Africa for planting in America, key components of the West African diet also journeyed along the Middle Passage across the Atlantic.

  • Ireland drops most of its remaining COVID restrictions

    Ireland on Tuesday said it will drop most of its remaining pandemic-linked restrictions from Feb. 28 as an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs. The country has been one of the most cautious in the European Union on the risks of COVID-k19, putting in place some of the longest-running curbs on travel and hospitality. As with most other European nations, Ireland experienced a surge in cases last month due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

  • Appeals over in Nouman Raja's police killing of Corey Jones; now the family can sue Palm Beach Gardens

    Attorneys for Corey Jones' family ask a judge to allow a lawsuit against Palm Beach Gardens to proceed.

  • Google Chrome will soon let you add new passwords manually

    Google Chrome will finally give you the option to add new passwords manually.

  • Chicken favorites please the whole family

    Recipes from Lynn Eckerle

  • 6 Best Cities To Live in for Young Professionals

    Remote work has made it possible for young professionals to live and work just about anywhere in the United States. But how can young professionals find the best cities to live in? Read: 35 Surprising...

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia and Ukraine Affect These Commodity Markets Most

    Russia and Ukraine have outsize influence in some commodity markets, including natural gas and aluminum.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Lo

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.