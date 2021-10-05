$ 992.27 Mn growth expected in Probe Card Market between 2021 and 2025 | Increasing Investments in Fabs to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The probe card market is expected to grow by USD 992.27 million between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the probe card market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in fabs.
The probe card market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for IoT devices as one of the major trends in the probe card market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the probe card market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The probe card market covers the following areas:
Probe Card Market Sizing
Probe Card Market Forecast
Probe Card Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
FEINMETALL GmbH
FormFactor Inc.
JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.
Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.
Microfriend
Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.
MPI Corp.
Nidec Corp.
Technoprobe Spa
WILL-Technology Co. Ltd
Probe Card Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 9%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 992.27 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 77%
Key consumer countries
Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, US, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend, Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
