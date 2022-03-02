U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.56
    +74.30 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,873.06
    +578.11 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,704.99
    +172.53 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.89
    +37.38 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.05
    +3.64 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.30
    -18.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.41 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1119
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    +0.1320 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3359
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5880
    +0.6980 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,412.47
    +904.49 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.94
    -1.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.61
    +126.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

99minutos clocks in fresh capital for logistics infrastructure in Latin America

Christine Hall
·4 min read

99minutos, a logistics service company for e-commerce vendors across Latin America, is making fast work out of attracting funding. It announced today $82 million in Series C funding, led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from existing investors Kaszek and Prosus Ventures.

The last round follows a $40 million Series B investment last May from Prosus and Kaszek and brings the company’s total funding to about $128.7 million. It was then that we learned about the origins of the Mexico City-based company, founded by CEO Alexis Patjane, who had been running a food truck-making business in Mexico.

Patjane told TechCrunch that he wasn’t immediately looking for additional capital after closing the Series B, and in fact had plans to begin raising again this year. However, opportunities with new customers came along, the company was growing and there was a ton of interest from venture capital firms.

“That interest didn’t happen before,” he added. “It has been a life-changing round. We contacted 77 funds, and three said ‘yes,’ and the rest said ‘no.’ It was depressing to hear all of the ‘nos.’ Now that we have positioned the brand and the company, getting interest from the other side is flattering, and helps to make things move faster.”

99 minutos, Mexico’s last mile delivery startup, raises a $40M Series B

He particularly was interested in speaking with Oak HC/FT because of its global presence and approach to bringing together its portfolio companies around tips and advice for founders. Patjane didn’t divulge 99minutos’ valuation, but did say the company is now shy of being a unicorn, and in the next round, he would be able to announce something bigger.

Since e-commerce and logistics companies, like Amazon, came to Mexico, there has been much infrastructure created around this industry, Patjane said. Traditional companies, like FedEx and DHL were there before, as were country-specific delivery companies, but the service was costly, not available every day and wasn’t tied to technology.

As the retail e-commerce market in Latin America is poised to reach $160 million by 2025, compared with an estimated $85 billion in 2021, Patjane believes 99minutos needs to be the first technology company to build the logistics infrastructure required to scale, to have a fast delivery experience — getting packages tomorrow instead of 10 days from now — and offer specialized services.

When we last reported on the company in 2021, it was operating in 40 markets and is now in 60 markets across Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, with a goal of opening in two more countries, yet to be determined, this year. Patjane plans to be at 95% penetration in all of its current markets before connecting services to other countries.

Meanwhile, the company is handling over 15 million packages per year, with a goal of delivering them in less than 99 minutes, same-day or next-day via its fleet of electric vehicles.

Patjane intends to invest the new funding into scaling new business models, expanding into new geographic areas with Latin America and new sustainability initiatives in line with the company’s low-carbon goals of increasing its use of electric vehicles.

Some of its new offerings since the last raise include Punto 99, a pick-up and drop-off network that addresses the entire fulfillment process and returns. The company opened more than 500 stations, which include printing stations for labels, where people can pick up or drop off their packages. Patjane expects to increase the number of those “hubs” to 8,000 in Mexico by the end of the year.

It also has a route tracking and optimization SaaS tool for customers called Routa 99 that figures out the best way to get a package to its destination and in what kind of vehicle.

Meanwhile, 99minutos has 5,000 employees working from Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, and Patjane aims to reach between 8,000 and 10,000 by the end of the year. It is also working with over 120,000 customers, mainly business-to-business companies. Revenue grew three times year over year.

Allen Miller, principal at Oak HC/FT, said in a written statement that the growth experienced in Latin America’s e-commerce industry of the past few years has facilitated a need for better technology so that orders make it to their final destination.

“99minutos is meeting this need and has impressively expanded beyond its core last-mile offering to become the leading technology logistics and fulfillment company in the region,” Miller added. “We look forward to supporting the team as the company continues its growth and expansion in LatAm.”

Last-mile delivery in Latin America is ready to take off

Recommended Stories

  • Africa’s e-commerce leader has also become an advertising and logistics company

    Jumia has typically made money from commissions and fulfillment. Now advertising and logistics are officially in the mix.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Here's Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy Moderna

    It's clear that those who bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) at the end of 2019 have reason to be happy. Right now actually may be the best time to invest in Moderna. Let's take a closer look at Moderna's story so far -- and what's ahead.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

    Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders have made 129% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 29% this week

    Some Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price...

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • This Fintech's Hypergrowth Could Last for Years

    Upstart's been on a wild ride since its IPO in late 2020, trading between $42 and $401 per share over just the past 12 months. Upstart also is profitable; non-GAAP earnings-per-share came in at $0.89, beating estimates by $0.38. Upstart's net income for the quarter was $59 million, a 5,639% increase over 2020, evidence that revenue is already vastly outpacing expenses.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock market has performed poorly so far this year, with major indices losing significant value on account of several headwinds including surging inflation, potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the geopolitical instability in Europe. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of them, losing 26% of its value so far this year. Let's look at the reasons why Unity Software stock is a solid bet right now following its sharp pullback in 2022.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Paysafe’s Stock Jumps as Sales Come in Strong

    The company reported revenue of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter, beating its own forecast and exceeding what Wall Street had expected.