9Round Finalizes Expansion Deal to Bring State-of-the-Art Facilities to South India

·3 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Round Franchising, LLC, has finalized plans for continued development across Asia with a master franchise agreement to expand the 9Round franchise into South India. South India's master franchisees Arun Bharathi, Balaji Jeyakumar and Sharmila Jayakumar will open the country's first 9Round location in Chennai or Bangalore in early 2023.

9Round (PRNewsfoto/9Round)
9Round (PRNewsfoto/9Round)

"We look forward to further expanding our brand globally and bringing 9Round's state-of-the-art facilities to India for the first time," said Shannon Hudson, founder and CEO of 9Round. "Based on our proven track record in Asia and the rapid expansion of franchises in India, which has grown to become the world's second-largest franchise market, India is an ideal location for 9Round's continued global expansion."

According to the master franchise agreement, 9Round intends to open 50 locations across South India, including the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over the course of the next seven years.

Balaji is an accomplished professional with more than nine years of experience in operations and supply chain management. Sharmila has extensive experience in supply chain management, product development, and market research, as well as strategic planning. She is also an energetic entrepreneur with a flair for real estate and fashion retail innovation and creativity. Arun is an entrepreneur and real estate developer with over ten years of experience in all stages of development, from concept to completion. The extensive experience and skills of these three master franchisees make them ideal to build the 9Round franchise footprint in India.

"We as a team truly believe 'alternate is the new mainstream,' and introducing 9Round's unique fitness concept to India will bring a much-needed change in the routine," said Balaji and Sharmila, South India Master Franchisees. "We began our journey with 9Round as members in 2018, and the difference and impact it had on our lifestyle was positive and energetic . When we moved to India, we realized a brand like this could help others achieve their fitness goals and transition to a healthy lifestyle."

In addition to the 19 countries where 9Round is currently open and operating, the brand has secured agreements for future expansion in nine additional countries: Bahrain, Colombia, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Panama, South Korea, and Turkey.

"With the teams extensive experience and passion for the industry, I am confident that they will go above and beyond to fulfill our mission, making them the ideal partners to lead our expansion," added Hudson. "As we continue to grow the brand's global presence, each new agreement brings 9Round one step closer to our goal of helping people all over the world become stronger, both mentally and physically, in just 30 minutes."

For more information about 9Round's franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.9round.com/fitness-franchises or call 480-621-5740.

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kicking boxing franchise both in gyms and online that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself.  Since the workouts occur on a continuous circuit throughout the day, there are no scheduled class times. Members utilize 9ROUND PULSE, the brand's wearable heart rate technology, to track effort, heart rate, calories burned and workout time during each 9Round session. In 2020, the brand launched 9RoundNOW, an official app that provides on-demand trainer-led workouts via video instruction by 9Round's team of professional trainers. Today, there are nearly 700 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 states and in 19 countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9round-finalizes-expansion-deal-to-bring-state-of-the-art-facilities-to-south-india-301689110.html

SOURCE 9Round

