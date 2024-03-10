9th District lawmakers reflection on 2024 Washington Legislature session

Mar. 10—Lawmakers on the west side of Washington don't seem to grasp what it's like to live in a border community, such as Clarkston or Pullman, said Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville.

The Democrats latest attempt to "get rid of firearm dealers" through excessive regulations just drives businesses across the state line, the longtime senator said Saturday.

"My colleagues from the Puget Sound don't understand what it's like for border counties. For example, why would anyone open a firearms business in Clarkston when they can do it right across the river in Lewiston?"

He and other legislators just finished an intense session in Olympia that focused on budgets, transportation and several voter-driven initiatives. Additional restrictions on gun owners and dealers were part of the discussions.

A bill requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours had Schoesler and other Republicans scratching their heads.

"It was a terrible session for the Second Amendment," Schoesler said. "Now we're punishing people who don't promptly report stolen guns, and making them criminals."

The highlight reel from this region's representatives included the passage of enhanced police pursuits, a series of rights of parents of public school students, and saying no to a state income tax.

"I think the taxpayers should be glad we went home," said Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. "We didn't pass any new taxes, which is a good thing, but with all of the additional tax relief the state has taken in, we were not able to return any tax money to the population at large who desperately need it."

Schmick said he would've liked to pass legislation to help folks deal with the high price of gas, housing and other costs.

"We could have done something that could've helped, and we didn't, and to me that's a failure," Schmick told the Tribune.

On the flip side, the Colfax lawmaker was pleased with some local outcomes that weren't up for a vote. For example, his bill to help smaller school districts provide driver's education didn't get heard, but progress was made.

"During this session, AAA contacted me, and they are working on an online program that students can take at home for a fraction of the cost. We're in negotiations with the Department of Licensing. We didn't get a bill, but this is a great outcome. It's a win without even getting a bill heard."

Schoesler said he's pleased with increases in school construction funds. The final supplemental capital budget included a $79 million boost for school projects statewide, $68 million for career skill facilities and $114 million to modernize schools in smaller districts unable to pass bonds.

"I had to wrestle the House to come up with school construction funds," Schoesler said, "but I felt like I was doing something we're actually supposed to do — fund education and schools."

Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, also represents Asotin, Garfield, Whitman and other eastern Washington counties in the 9th District. She said the passage of three conservative-backed initiatives was a huge day in Olympia. "The spirit of the minority party was lifted and buoyed," Dye said.

"We pushed our voters far enough, and they responded. The income tax was denied, there were so many limitations on vehicle pursuits, and that's been restored, and the parental bill of rights was passed to help restore the trust between parents and schools."

Dye said she'll be working hard this summer to repeal carbon taxes, which brought in about $2 billion from taxpayers. The fate of the climate change program will be in the hands of Washington voters in November.

In addition, the future of natural gas as an energy source continues to be a contentious issue. Dye said she was "very disappointed" on the final passage of the Puget Sound Energy bill.

Last week, Republicans argued for eight hours, trying to convince Democrats the bill would force Puget Sound Energy consumers to pay exorbitant costs to convert from natural gas to electricity, Dye said.

The floor debate ended just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, and the final vote was 50-45.

"Washington can't afford policies like this that could force skyrocketing utility rates and people out of their homes," Dye said. "It's disturbing that this bill hides the future of natural gas from the public."

Dye said she's "cautiously optimistic" about talking to 9th District constituents this summer and garnering more support for natural gas, rather than relying on inefficient wind and solar options.

"I think we gained a lot of respect from people because we were telling the truth about what this policy is going to do to our state. Natural gas is a big deal. I'm looking forward to telling eastern Washington about this bill."

During the 60-day session, 201 House bills and 180 Senate bills were passed by the Legislature.

"That's remarkable for a short session," Schmick said.

