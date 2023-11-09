A Blink Outdoor 4 bundle is 61 percent off for Amazon Prime members in an early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away, but you don’t need to bide your time to check out some significant discounts on an array of devices. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can snag a bundle of Blink cameras for $140 , which is 61 percent off the regular price of $360. It includes two Outdoor 4 cameras, one Wired Floodlight Camera, one Mini Pan-Tilt Camera and one Sync Module 2.

It’s a deal worth considering if you’re looking to set up a home security system without breaking the bank. The discount is available for three days.

The bundle will effectively give you a full indoor and outdoor camera system. You’ll also get three mounting kits, four AA batteries, two USB cables and two power adapters. You could always add more Blink devices to your set up if you feel the need to. It's worth bearing in mind that Blink devices only work with Alexa, so they may not be suitable if you're, for instance, already heavily invested in Google's smart home ecosystem.

In our guide to the best smart home devices , we highlighted the new Blink Outdoor 4 as our favorite wireless security camera. It can be placed indoors and it'll run for up to two years before you need to replace the AA batteries. The Blink Outdoor 4 has support for night vision, motion detection and two-way audio (via the Blink app and devices like Echo Show). It's weather resistant too.

The bundle comes with a 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, which you'll need if you prefer to store clips in the cloud. Alternatively, you can save clips locally on the included Blink Sync Module 2 or a USB flash drive (which you'll need to buy separately).

You'll receive an alert when the cameras detect movement. If you have the Blink Subscription Plan, you'll also be alerted when the Outdoor 4 and Wired Floodlight Camera detect a person using their computer vision features.

Meanwhile, the Outdoor 4 and Wired Floodlight Camera both support customizable privacy zones . This feature enables you to select areas that the cameras don't record at all. You might want to use this to avoid viewing your neighbor's door or yard. Alternatively, if you use the Outdoor 4 indoors, you may wish to block out the area between your bathroom and bedroom for post-shower privacy.

