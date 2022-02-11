U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.28
    -11.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,251.81
    +10.22 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,099.04
    -86.61 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.34
    +10.17 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    +1.82 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1401
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0160 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9320
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,550.08
    -2,074.36 (-4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.91
    +9.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

Sam Ro
·Contributor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DIA
  • ^DJI
  • ^GSPC
  • SPY
  • ^IXIC

Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, it’s earnings season. And corporate America has been announcing a mix of good and bad news with its quarterly financial results.

Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging: Expectations for earnings growth are being revised up.

“Since the beginning of the earnings season, 4Q21 EPS has been revised up 4.3% to $53.48 (+26% y/y) and 2022 EPS has been revised up 0.6% at $224.90 (+8% y/y),” JPMorgan’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote on Thursday. “Looking to the following year, 2023 EPS has been revised up 0.7% since the beginning of the earnings season to $247.54 (+10% y/y).”

Source: JPMorgan
Source: JPMorgan

This may be a surprising development considering labor shortages, supply chain woes, and other pandemic-related disruptions have led to higher costs, which have been on display in the eye-popping producer and consumer price index reports.

However, corporations have been able to offset these rising costs through operating efficiencies, operating leverage, and price hikes. It’s why profit margins have been high, and it’s why analysts expect profit margins to remain high in the quarters to come.

It’s definitely the case that consumers and businesses aren’t thrilled to be having to pay up for their goods and services. But for now, they have the capacity to pay.

Just this week, Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Chipotle (CMG) were among companies that said consumers were paying for recently implemented price increases.

The good news is all of this inflation may soon cool off with the Federal Reserve signaling its willingness to take aggressive action to contain inflation. Indeed, BofA strategist Savita Subramanian wrote on Monday that the Fed’s efforts to fight inflation represented a “net positive” for corporate earnings.

There’s no question that the economy is confronting a lot of crosscurrents. But even amid the uncertainty, there is a lot of evidence that shows prospects are more bullish than bearish.

Sam Ro is the author of TKer.co. Follow him on Twitter at @SamRo.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. tumbled the most since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapChicken Wing Crunch Has Res

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • Affirm Stock Tumbles As 2022 Guidance Disappoints As Amazon Deal Kicks In

    AFRM stock plunged after the company reported a bigger net loss and investors digested new guidance that includes Amazon.com transactions.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Market check: Stocks waver, Under Armour shares drop on earnings, Zillow cuts workforce

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks opened, Under Armour stock declining with supply chain challenges, and Zillow cutting its workforce after reporting lower revenue.

  • Both Institutions and Retailers Boosted Their Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE:UBER)

    Despite the best efforts in 2021, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has been drifting downwards, returning to the starting line where it IPO'd almost 3 years ago. However, the company made some commendable improvements as it started to flirt with sustainable profitability seriously.