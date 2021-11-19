A bunch of Amazon Echo devices are already on sale for Black Friday

Black Friday for Echo and Fire TV devices has already started — Amazon knocked down the prices of many of its Echo gadgets today. Most of the sale prices are the same as we saw during Amazon Prime Day in June, or even better. Discounts of note are the Echo for $60 and the second-generation Echo Show 5 for $45. While the latest Echo Show 8 isn't on sale yet, the first-gen device bundled with a Blink Mini security camera is $80 off as well, bringing it down to $65.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60 Buy Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 8 (1st gen) bundle at Amazon - $65

You probably already know the deal with Echo devices, but we'll recap here. The Echo and the Echo Dot are the big and little versions of Amazon's smart speaker. The Echo is actually one of our favorites thanks to its solid sound quality, even better sound with in stereo mode and attractive design.

Those who have less space to play with should consider the Echo Show 5, especially now that it's nearly half off. The latest version of the tiny smart display has a slightly better camera for video calls, but otherwise it's the same as last year's model. The five-inch screen is just the right size for a bedside smart alarm clock, and we liked its surprisingly good sound quality, physical camera shutter and sunrise alarm feature. The Echo Show 8 is a good alternative if you want a slightly larger display, which will make it better in a kitchen, living room or entryway setting. The bundle currently on sale that includes a Blink Mini camera is a solid deal, especially since you can ask Alexa to show you the camera's video feed directly on the Show 8's screen.

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are a big improvement over the first version, but a few key areas show there’s still work to be done.

A couple of other Echo devices are on sale, including the Echo Buds and the Echo Frames. The former earned a score of 80 from us for their improved sound quality, good ANC and smaller size. Wireless charging is optional, but thankfully both models have been discounted and both come in at less than $100. The Echo Frames are Amazon's version of smart glasses, and we gave them a score of 76 for their lightweight design, hands-free Alexa access and compatibility with prescription lenses.

Buy Echo Buds (2nd gen) at Amazon - $70 Buy Echo Frames at Amazon - $155

On top of all the Echo discounts, most Fire TV devices are cheaper than usual, too. Many of these went on sale starting last weekend, but they're worth another mention. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which supports WiFi 6 and picture-in-picture live view, is down to $35, while the Fire TV Stick Lite and the Fire TV Stick are on sale for $18 and $20, respectively.

Amazon's most powerful streaming device has also been discounted — the Fire TV Cube is down to a record low of $80, and it's the device to get if you want to stream 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR content, and want hands-free TV controls with Alexa. And if you're on the market for an over-the-air DVR, the Fire TV Recast is $100 off right now, bringing it down to $130.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $35 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $20 Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $80 Buy Fire TV Recast at Amazon - $130

