A dozen GOP presidential candidates, but few fresh ideas

The Republican presidential race is suddenly overflowing with candidates. Compelling new ideas are less abundant.

If it’s still the economy, stupid, then Republicans have some work to do to unseat the incumbent, Democratic President Joe Biden. For now, Biden may seem like an easy target. Many of the Republican candidates cite high inflation as the top reason voters should oust Biden in 2024. But inflation has already dropped from 9% last year to 4.9%, and Moody’s Analytics forecasts inflation of just 2.6% in 2024. Any GOP candidate running against high inflation better have a backup plan.

For 11 of the 12 declared candidates so far, the biggest question isn’t how to beat Biden in a general election. It’s how to beat front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, in the Republican primaries. So they’re going after Trump by overtly attacking him, as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is doing, or by differentiating from him, a la South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, or some combination of the two.

Whoever wins the nomination will then have to run on the economy, which is typically a top issue for voters. Here are some of the middling economic proposals the GOP candidates have offered so far:

Balance the federal budget. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are calling for this, while Christie is blasting Trump for adding $7 trillion to the national debt during his four-year term. Vast federal deficits that now routinely top $1 trillion a year do seem like a problem, but Washington is never going to fix this until markets demand a solution. Balancing the budget would require massive changes to Medicare and Social Security, huge cuts in defense spending and hefty new taxes. Congress is addicted to spending and virtually every legislator benefits from goodies flowing to their home states or districts. Calling for a balanced budget is like calling for the end of crime or cancer: If only.

Slash the federal bureaucracy. Trump wants to slash federal payrolls, partly as retribution against civil servants he felt disserved him during his first term. Other candidates, including Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, would be gentler but still cut the federal bureaucracy to save money. Meh. This is not where the money is. Again, the money is in Medicare, Social Security, and defense. Going after federal workers is penny-pinching.

Tax cuts. Yep, this GOP perennial is still taking up space in the yard. Tax cuts, of course, would make the gaping deficits that Republicans decry even worse, but you have to call for tax cuts to run as a Republican. The GOP passed a pile of tax cuts in 2017, when Trump was president, but they left a bit of a mess to clean up: tax cuts for businesses were permanent, but tax cuts for individuals expire at the end of 2025. So the GOP nominee for 2024 is sure to call for extending the individual tax cuts. Expect to hear the usual supply-side fiction about how cutting taxes will actually lower the deficit through increased economic activity, which was supposed to happen after the 2017 tax cuts but didn’t.

[Drop Rick Newman a note, follow him on Twitter, or sign up for his newsletter.]

Kill corporate "wokeness." This is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s hobbyhorse, and it’s got a lame leg. Most Americans don’t really know what DeSantis is talking about, or care, if they do know. For what it’s worth, DeSantis is waging war against liberal policies toward sex, gender, and race he feels businesses, colleges and other institutions shove down people’s throats. He calls it the “woke mind virus” and he prioritizes winning this culture war over mostly everything else. Some voters might care more about jobs, wages, health care and childcare.

Fix Medicare and Social Security. Pence is calling for “common sense” entitlement reform, while Haley says she wants to cut welfare, which is code for Medicaid. The nation is eventually going to have to grapple with the unsustainable cost of these pension and health-care programs, which will begin to run short of money within a decade. This is going to be a gargantuan political fight almost certainly involving a combination of benefit cuts and tax increases to keep the programs solvent. Any politician proposing silver-bullet solutions or a little bit of tinkering to fix the problem is lying to voters.

To forestall new taxes, conservatives for years have been calling for raising the eligibility age for Medicare and Social Security, curtailing benefits for wealthier enrollees and privatizing some aspects of the programs to get the costs off federal books. On Medicaid, Republicans favor tighter eligibility rules and lower federal payments, with states picking up more of the cost. All of these ideas are a tough sell to voters and to legislators who don’t want to infuriate huge voting blocs, so Republicans willing to call for reforms will do so subtly.

Lower gas prices and establish energy independence. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgham highlighted energy costs as a Biden weakness in a Wall Street Journal editorial touting his candidacy. Many voters do have unsettling memories of gas prices hitting $5 per gallon last year. But gas prices are now down to around $3.50, and, barring a shock, Dept. of Energy forecasters expect gas prices to drift a bit lower through 2024. That would obviously weaken this campaign thrust.

As for energy independence, the United States first produced more energy than it consumed during the Obama administration in 2012, and has done so every year since. US oil production is creeping back toward record highs, and US oil exports recently surpassed prior highs. Biden’s biggest vulnerability on energy is messaging: He doesn’t want to brag about rising carbon-energy production on his watch because that will roil environmentalists on the left. That makes it easier for Republicans get away with misinformation, which there will probably be a lot of in 2024.

Climate change: Republicans don’t really want to talk about this, but some of them, including DeSantis, Haley, Scott, and Pence have acknowledged the need to address climate change and take practical steps to forestall the damage. But all of them would rather keep the conversation focused on oil and gasoline.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance