U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,995.48
    -2,615.29 (-6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'A hot market': Demand for office maintenance workers growing at rapid clip

Melody Hahm and Max Zahn
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) within the last month announced plans to bring workers back to the office this summer, signaling that some major companies will return to in-person work before the Labor Day target that observers expected.

The trend may be a rude awakening for white collar employees eager to continue remote work over the coming months. But it’s welcome news for office cleaners, janitors, and security staff, many of whom lost their jobs when the pandemic brought widespread building closures. Even with staggered and limited re-openings, the demand for in-person support roles is growing at a rapid clip.

Indeed, the world’s largest job site, looked at how listings in the cleaning & sanitation sector have changed since prior to the pandemic. As of May 14, 2021, job postings in the industry were 46% higher than on Feb. 1, 2020, the month before the onset of the pandemic, according to data provided to Yahoo Finance.

While the world’s largest job site did not segment out security and facilities roles specifically in offices, the heightened awareness and focus on hygiene reflects how the coronavirus may be a tailwind for the foreseeable future.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: A cleaner a wearing personal protective equipment sprays disinfectant in an office in Grand Central amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 230,000 lives with over 3.2 million cases. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
A cleaner a wearing personal protective equipment sprays disinfectant in an office in Grand Central amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 in New York City, United States. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Employees who can sanitize and sterilize the office are among the most in demand, perhaps unsurprisingly. Linkedin (MSFT) job openings in sterilization, janitorial and custodial roles saw unprecedented growth in January 2021. The number of U.S. listings for those jobs increased 105% year-over-year before plummeting to 8% in March and rebounding slightly to 19.5% in April.

Similarly, as buildings open back up, employers are scrambling to find security guards, a trend that’s been consistent throughout 2021. In January, in-office security jobs posted on LinkedIn saw a 60% year-over-year increase before slowing to 28.3% in February and 34.3% in March, then rebounding to 61.4% for the month of April, showing the state of urgency for buildings to find the right personnel as they reopen.

‘Everybody was on pins and needles’

Workplace occupancy ticked up to 27.8% last week, according to a report from commercial security firm Kastle Systems, which tracks the average building use of employees at its sites across 10 major U.S. cities, including New York City and Los Angeles. Still, the occupancy rate remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and had only risen 1.7 percentage points over the past three weeks from 26.1%.

“It’s devastating what the pandemic did to us,” says Ena Softley, 63, a cleaner at the iconic 30-story office building 3 Times Square, in Manhattan. “We’re hoping things will very soon be able to open up at full capacity.”

Softley said her building required 55 cleaners before the pandemic but by last March the staff had dropped to 10. For the workers who kept their jobs, the work was terrifying, she said.

“Everybody was on pins and needles,” she says. “Don’t forget, people were dying around us. We were nervous and afraid. You had to be, to be human.”

She contracted COVID-19 last March, became severely ill, and didn’t return to work until two months later. By now, a few tenants have reopened their offices and the staff at her building has ticked up to 15, she said.

Her employer, building maintenance company Collins Building Services, has found jobs at other buildings for most of her former coworkers. But several of her former colleagues remain out of work, she said.

Supporters of the 32BJ SEIU commercial office cleaners union march along Sixth Avenue, joining similar rallies in cities nationwide to commemorate Justice for Janitors, a union campaign that transformed the janitorial industry by raising wages and benefits for hundreds of thousands of cleaners across the country, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Supporters of the 32BJ SEIU commercial office cleaners union march along Sixth Avenue, joining similar rallies in cities nationwide to commemorate Justice for Janitors on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Softley belongs to SEIU 32BJ, a union that represents 22,000 office cleaners in New York City. Last summer, the worst period of the downturn for the union’s office cleaners, 7,000 of them were out of work. Today, 4,000 still remain jobless, said Denis Johnston, vice president of SEIU 32BJ.

He estimates that office building occupancy in New York City stands between 15% and 20%, and acknowledged that office cleaners “are likely to see some contraction” even after the post-pandemic recovery. But he noted that heightened health awareness will require an increased workload to reopen and maintain office buildings at an elevated standard of cleanliness.

“For the enhanced sanitization — the enhanced frequency of cleaning high-touch areas in the lobby like door handles — cleaners are absolutely essential and critical to having the confidence building owners need convincing tenants they’re coming back to a safe, secure work environment,” Johnston says.

The uncertain future of the workplace

But it’s unclear how many companies will return to the office at all — and of those that do, how often they’ll require employees to come into work. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai told Yahoo Finance this week that 60% of his employees will return to the office a few days a week, while 20% will work in a new office location and another 20% will remain working from home permanently.

Jay Olshonsky, president and CEO of NAI Global, a worldwide network of commercial real estate firms, said many companies are assessing whether and how to return to the office, and what that means for their support staff.

NAI Global kept its New York City office open during the pandemic but only Olshonsky and a couple of coworkers opted to continue coming into work.

“We used to have cleaning in our offices and we stopped it two months into the pandemic, and haven’t turned it back on,” he says. “If there are two or three people in the office, you can keep your space clean.”

But he said that as the number of in-person employees increases, even companies that return with a hybrid approach will require an office support staff near pre-pandemic levels.

UNITED STATES - MAY 4: A cleaning crew worker walks through a near empty Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate repares to return to session on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MAY 4: A cleaning crew worker walks through a near empty Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate repares to return to session on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“When you get to a higher percentage of people, all those [services] go back on,” he says. “People expect offices to be clean and daily trash removed. The question is: How quickly does it come back?”

Johnston, the SEIU vice president, agreed.

“Whether or not a restroom is visited by 200 people daily, they use garbage cans that are on the floor, and nightly vacuuming and dusting are needed to get the office back up to standard,” he says.

Nicholas Bloom, a business management researcher at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, says he’s surveyed hundreds of firms and between 70% and 80% plan to institute a hybrid work model as the U.S. recovers from the pandemic.

He doesn’t believe that the number of support staff in hybrid offices will need to stay at pre-pandemic levels, in part because offices will seek lower density amid heightened health awareness and adherence to social distancing.

But he expects strong demand for office support workers in the short term as the economy recovers and the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.

“Employment for office support staff in the short run is good in a hot market,” he says. “Even though it appears COVID is not spread by surface touch, still firms are much more focused on cleaning.”

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on Twitter @MaxZahn.

Melody Hahm is Yahoo Finance’s West Coast correspondent. Follow her on Twitter @melodyhahm.

Read more:

Oatly goes public at $22.12 per share, 31% above its listing price

Jeannie Mai Jenkins fights to normalize mental health support: 'Everybody deserves to get that help'

JPMorgan, CVS, GM, Walgreens join corporate fight against laws targeting transgender kids

Warren Buffett: 'Chevron's not an evil company in the least'

Recommended Stories

  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler Disagrees With Tesla and VW’s Batteries-or-Bust View

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s truck chief expects hydrogen-powered big rigs to play an important role in slashing emissions from the transportation sector despite the technological hurdles and skepticism raised by two prominent rivals.Focusing solely on battery-electric vehicles would be risky because of the scarcity of certain raw materials and challenges grids will have supporting wide-ranging charging networks for trucks and buses, Martin Daum, Daimler Truck’s chief executive officer, said in a phone interview.“We cannot afford to bank on just one technology to reach the climate goals,” Daum said. “The focus until 2025 will be 100% on battery-electric vehicles. Between 2025 and 2035, we’re going to need both battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles because the massively growing infrastructure requirements require a two-legged approach.”Fuel cells, which generate electricity from hydrogen and therefore eliminate the need to recharge batteries, have been touted for years as a potential alternative to combustion engines. But high costs and sparse fueling infrastructure have stood in the way of broader adoption and left the technology far behind battery-electric powertrains in the passenger-car market.Electrifying commercial vehicles is more complex -- they’re larger, heavier and used for everything from deliveries to supermarkets in urban areas to long-haul transport in remote areas. Daimler recently formed a joint venture with rival Volvo AB to jointly develop fuel cell stacks.Daimler’s DetractorsWhile prominent industry leaders including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess have repeatedly criticized fuel cells and argued battery power is the only way forward, Daimler and Volvo aren’t alone in seeing long-term potential.“Decarbonization of the energy mix represents the most profound shift in energy since the start of the industrial revolution,” Sanford Bernstein analysts led by Neil Beveridge said in a note to clients. “It is simply impossible to reach net zero by 2050 without hydrogen playing a major role.”Daimler’s truck division is the world’s largest maker of commercial vehicles and on track to be spun off from the Mercedes-Benz luxury-car operations this year. The split reflects the diverging technology trends between passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Both will need enormous investment in new technology to comply with stricter emissions standards.Daum, 61, mapped out more aggressive profitability targets on Thursday and objectives to generate the funds needed to navigate the industry’s transformation.“We want to be a resilient company that can avoid losses even in difficult years,” he said. The unit plans to list at the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year and could enter the country’s blue-chip DAX Index.Global PresenceDaimler boasts a truly global footprint that’s unique among commercial-vehicle manufacturers. While Volvo just trimmed its presence in Asia by selling its UD Trucks business in Japan, VW’s Traton SE unit is finishing its takeover of U.S. truckmaker Navistar International Corp. next quarter.Apart from Mercedes trucks, Daimler’s trucks and buses division comprises Fuso in Japan, BharatBenz in India, Setra in Germany; and Freightliner, Thomas Built and Western Star in North America.The company has relied heavily on profits from Freightliner in recent years, as North America tends to generate much of the industry’s earnings. Executives said Thursday that boosting profitability at European operations will be a top priority and pledged to reduce personnel and material costs to become more competitive in the region.Asked whether Daimler may consider an acquisition of CNH Industrial NV’s Italian business Iveco, Daum said his focus is on the company’s own operations. “I don’t see the need for us to add an asset to our European business,” he said. “There are no plans for any structural changes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Hedge Funds Buy the Dip in Bitcoin’s Week of Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Felix Dian is in fighting spirits after this week’s crypto meltdown.Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin’s volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital-currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this.Something is working. His $80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and has more than tripled in value this year. In contrast, Bitcoin has plunged almost 30% this month, cutting the advance for 2021 to 42%.“We had kept dry powder,” he said in an interview from London. He took advantage of Wednesday’s price collapse and bought Bitcoin when it was trading around $35,000.Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash LiquidationsNot everyone’s been so lucky. Scores have seen their fortunes dashed this week in a cascade of selling across crypto markets. Investors spent some $410 billion buying up Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices sank to $36,000 this week, $300 billion of those positions were at a loss.It’s left money managers wrestling with whether the digital currency, which is coming under new regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, still has the makings of a serious asset class or will remain nothing more than a speculative bubble.Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $63,000 in April.Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before jumping to crypto, said the speculative froth was flushed out this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices were plunging.“At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing holdings by as much as 51,000 bitcoin in the last two weeks, according to data from Chainalysis.“People that were borrowing money to invest, they were wiped from the system,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His firm bought more Bitcoin and Ether as prices of the tokens tumbled this week.“Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire drop in a week.”Over in Paris, Loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors but says blockchain and the related technologies “are here to stay.”Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana and other assets connected with the decentralized finance movement as they sold off.“Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect productive blockchain assets such as Ethereum or Solana to challenge Bitcoin dominance in the coming months,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • Tesla Records Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares hit a gloomy milestone -- dropping for a fifth straight week -- after several unflattering headlines and the unveiling of a formidable electric pickup truck by Ford Motor Co.The stock closed down 1.5% for the week, at $580.88. It is the longest weekly losing streak for Elon Musk’s EV company since March 2018, coming as investors started avoiding riskier stocks amid growing concerns about inflation and its impact on the U.S. economy, as well as some intense flare-ups of Covid-19 infections in some countries.The steady stream of negative incremental news about Tesla over the past month -- including multiple crashes, signs of a slowdown in sales in China and a potential delay to the company’s plant in Germany -- has made it hard for the stock to find favor with investors in a largely risk-off trading environment.Musk’s persistent tweeting about Bitcoin, which crashed earlier this month, also hasn’t helped Tesla shares.“Musk seems to be losing some of his mojo with retail investors,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said, reflecting on the stock’s recent weakness. The analyst doesn’t see the tide turning in Tesla’s favor anytime soon, as he expects more EV announcements from traditional automakers, and possibly more leaks regarding tech giant Apple Inc.’s plans for entering the space.“This would draw attention away from Tesla, and likely pressure the shares,” Irwin said.(Updates stock move in headline, and first and second paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • Archegos Fiasco Spurs Regulators to Demand Banks’ Answers Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s top banking regulator is pressing ahead with an international push for answers on how banks’ exposure to Archegos Capital Management got so massive, leading to more than $10 billion in losses.The Prudential Regulation Authority has started a probe, asking firms including Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. to hand over information related to their lending to Archegos by next month, according to people familiar with the matter.Authorities around the world have said they would scrutinize Archegos’s meltdown and are now making progress on those pledges. The Prudential Regulation Authority is taking the lead on positions that were held by the U.K. entities of foreign banks and coordinating with U.S., Swiss and Japanese watchdogs, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing information that is not public. Most of the leverage Credit Suisse extended to Archegos was booked in London, they added.Before its collapse in March, Bill Hwang’s once-obscure family office built giant stakes in companies without the market knowing because the assets were held on the books of its brokers. The PRA aims to build a fuller picture of its bets by cross-checking data from the banks, the people said. The watchdog aims to conclude its probe by the end of the summer, the people said.U.K. regulators will also scrutinize the standstill agreement that lenders initially proposed, the people said. Bloomberg has reported that banks led by Credit Suisse tried to make a deal with Hwang to untie positions without causing panic in the wider market. The trades became public knowledge anyway, triggering a selloff as brokers liquidated assets worth nearly $30 billion.Spokespeople for the PRA and banks including UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura declined to comment.Banks and their supervisors are still grappling with the consequences of one of the biggest margin calls in history. Nomura has tightened financing for some hedge fund clients and is reviewing its prime brokerage unit. An internal probe is still ongoing, the people said. Credit Suisse is reducing leverage in its prime brokerage by a third, which will lead to exiting relationships with some hedge fund clients. Losses booked so far include about $2.9 billion at Nomura and $5.5 billion at Credit Suisse.In a speech this week, Jon Hall of the BOE said the central bank was considering closer scrutiny of the work banks carry out for hedge funds, without giving further details. The Swiss parliament is preparing to hold hearings on the blowup, the SonntagsZeitung has reported, while the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is also seeking answers. The Securities and Exchange Commission has previously opened a preliminary investigation into Hwang.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month the central bank was examining the Archegos blowup because it revealed risk-management failures at a number of banks his agency supervises.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: China Breaks Crypto as Bitcoin Falls to $36K, ETH Drops $300 in Two Hours

    Within two hours of the State Council statement, BTC fell 11%, based on CoinDesk 20 data.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Traders Waiting for Next Drop in Treasury Yields

    The price action suggests gold investors are not too concerned about monetary tightening over the short-run.

  • Microsoft exec says CEOs that force workers back into the office ‘are missing the point’

    According to Microsoft, companies that don't offer employees the ability to work from home will miss out on top talent.

  • Giant New Iron Ore Mine May Aid China’s Push to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s start up of production at its $3.6 billion South Flank project in Australia -- combined with existing operations at the site -- will create the world’s biggest iron ore hub. It may also help temporarily cool a hot market.Iron ore futures are trading below $200 a ton after China’s cabinet called for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protection for consumers from soaring prices. While South Flank was a replacement mine, the announcement of a big mine coming on stream can add short-term to negative market talk, according to Peter O’Connor, mining analyst at Shaw & Partners Ltd.Commodities have tumbled as international markets are gripped by inflation fears and the authorities in Beijing continue to try to jawbone and manage prices lower. China’s cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the surge in prices for a second week in row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and prevent any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Against this backdrop, where steel margins were getting compressed in China and Li was trying to talk commodities down, “it weighs on that narrative as opposed to really weighing on the market,” O’Connor said. “But when you get these sort of extremes -- that subjective narrative can be a key driver.”South Flank has been built to replace the depleting Yandi mine -- and together with the existing Mining Area C -- will form a hub with annual production of 145 million tons a year. South Flank’s higher quality product will also lift the average iron ore grade across BHP’s Pilbara operations. In the short-term, there was potential for a squeeze higher in BHP’s ore exports as South Flank and Yandi operated in tandem, although the overall physical impact on the market was likely to be small, said O’Connor.The start of production of 80 million tons a year at South Flank, matching Yandi, comes at a time when top exporters Australia and Brazil have been challenged in meeting strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Pilbara shipments were down 6% in April compared to the year-ago period, while Brazil’s exports were flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. BHP’s current guidance is for annual production at the upper end of its range of 276-286 million tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Gas Plants Threaten Carbon Hangover Long Past Biden Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- The red-and-white flue stacks of the James M. Barry Electric Generating Station tower over the Mobile River, belching steam into the Alabama sky. The sprawling complex of coal and natural gas plants already spews more than 7.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent every year. Now it's about to get even bigger, with a seventh unit estimated to cost $635 million by the time it starts service in 2023.The new gas plant, and others like it, has a 40-year lifespan. That means it will still be there in 2035, the year that President Joe Biden has promised a zero-emission electricity sector, and in 2050, the deadline set by its owner, Southern Co., to reach carbon neutrality. It could even burn past 2060, more than a century after the first coal facility opened on the site — making the complex a testament to the endurance of fossil fuels.The decision by one of the biggest U.S. power companies to develop new fossil fuel assets is hard to square with a low-carbon future. But it’s not unusual. At least eight large utilities in the U.S. are building new gas plants right now, and another five are thinking about doing the same. That lays bare an uncomfortable truth about the sector’s commitment to fighting climate change: All those carbon-neutral pledges don’t necessarily mean quitting fossil fuels. “It seems like false advertising or greenwashing,” said Drew Shindell, a professor at Duke University who studies climate change. “We can’t be building gas infrastructure in the 2020s and 2030s. We need to be closing it down.”If all of the plants under consideration moved forward, they would release nearly 35 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year, according to calculations by BloombergNEF.(1)That’s about the same as the annual tailpipe emissions of every car in Florida.Power companies explain their commitment to gas by arguing that it’s both necessary for electric reliability and an important bridge to transition from coal to cleaner energy sources. California learned that the hard way. Over the past five years, the state retired enough gas capacity to power 6.8 million homes, and had to resort to rolling blackouts last summer when a heatwave taxed the electric grid just as solar waned at sunset.“Cloud cover comes and goes,” said Katharine Bond, vice president of public policy and state affairs at Dominion Energy Inc. “The winds slows. We've got to have something that we can ratchet up.” Dominion, which has a 2050 net-zero pledge and is required by Virginia to be 100% carbon free by 2045, is also considering building a new natural gas-fired plant.To offset pollution from the new facilities, Southern, Dominion and others say they plan to invest, eventually, in technology to capture and dispose of their emissions, or rework those facilities to burn cleaner fuels such as biogas or hydrogen made from renewable sources. But neither of those strategies has been implemented at scale, and both remain uneconomic at today’s prices. Notably, almost none of the companies have laid out a timeline or budget for upgrading or transitioning their gas plants. Two of them, DTE Energy Co. and Xcel Energy Inc., acknowledge that their carbon goals rely on technology that doesn’t currently exist.(2)Southern’s new Barry plant “will support us getting to 2050” because it’s designed for both carbon capture and mixing in hydrogen, said Chief Executive Officer Tom Fanning. Right now, those technologies don’t make sense financially but “when it’s in the money, we’ll absolutely add that in.” It’s a worldwide phenomenon. The Spanish utility giant Iberdrola just finished building over $1.6 billion worth of gas plants in Mexico, though it vows to be carbon-neutral by 2050. French multinational electric utility Engie SA plans to build four new gas-fired plants in Belgium by 2025. Europe’s biggest utility, Enel SpA, pledged zero emissions by 2050 and also plans to build new gas plants in its home market, Italy, where they can replace coal stations. All of those countries have set goals to neutralize greenhouse gas by 2050, meaning that many utilities appear to be setting themselves up as potential obstacles to international climate commitments. In the U.S. alone, about 36 gigawatts of new gas generation is coming online in the next five years, according to BNEF.That raises questions about the nation’s ability to meet its own climate targets. Fossil fuel-based electricity is responsible for 25% of U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions, second only to the transportation sector — so achieving a carbon-free economy hinges on overhauling the power sector. But of the nearly two dozen U.S. utilities aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, most aren’t on track to meet the goal, according to a September report by Deloitte LLP.The Biden administration has indicated it's skeptically eyeing new fossil fuel plants as part of its quest to decarbonize the power sector by 2035. "There are a couple hundred natural gas units that are in the pipeline, and we have to think about those," White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said Tuesday at a Columbia University energy summit.The electric industry is one of the easiest to clean up, thanks to the proliferation of inexpensive renewable energy. Not only has the cost of building wind, solar and batteries plunged in recent years, but those sources of energy have zero emissions and zero fuel cost: sunshine and air are free.“Renewables are now the most competitive energy sources,” said Jim Thomson, Deloitte’s U.S. leader of power, utilities and renewables.But cost isn’t always a prime concern for power companies. Most big utilities are regulated by state agencies that generally allow them to pass capital costs onto their customers. A natural gas plant built today will get funded by ratepayers and earn the company a return, even if it gets shuttered early or replaced by cleaner sources later. Buying power from a wind or solar developer isn’t always as attractive, while building renewables doesn’t always come naturally for utilities long accustomed to fossil fuels.“The thing that provides the most reliability and the lowest rates for customers is not the same thing that makes the utility money,” said Charles Teplin, a principal at RMI.Duke Energy Corp., the nation’s biggest electric utility by customer count, is weighing as many as 15 new gas units even as it commits to eliminating emissions by 2050. If the company moves forward with the buildout — which is just one of six proposals Duke has laid out — it would aim to meet its climate goals by retiring those plants after 25 years instead of 40.That prompted Duke customers Apple, Facebook and Google to complain to regulators that the new plants could become a “financial albatross” weighing on them for decades to come.Duke’s head of resource planning, Glen Snider, said gas is necessary to transition away from coal while greener technologies develop. “We don't want to be sitting still while we're waiting for these other technologies like batteries and small nuclear reactors,” he said, adding that new technologies also have risks that could add costs to ratepayer bills. U.S. utilities have so far announced plans for over $70 billion-worth of new gas-fired power plants through 2025 — almost all of which will cost more than equivalent clean energy, according to a 2019 RMI report. Those plants will be uneconomic to operate starting in about 2035 as the cost of carbon-free power keeps falling, the report said.“Utility leaders who have experience with natural gas plants are going to find that to be their go-to reliability plan,” said Miriam Wrobel, who advises utilities as part of her work for FTI Consulting's power and renewables practice.Many utilities say that their new gas plants could burn some hydrogen alongside natural gas to reduce emissions. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the biggest municipal utility in the U.S., is building a plant in Utah that’s expected to run on 70% gas and 30% clean hydrogen when it starts up in 2025. The company says it would increase the proportion of hydrogen to 100% by 2045 to meet a California law that mandates zero-carbon electricity by that date.While so-called green hydrogen that's produced without emissions is expected to be cheaper than natural gas by 2050 in many parts of the world, that won’t be the case in the U.S. due to the nation’s abundance of the fossil fuel, according to BNEF. And, for now, there isn’t any pipeline infrastructure that can safely transport hydrogen from the few areas where it may be produced to the plants where it will be used. Meanwhile, systems that capture carbon before it’s released into the atmosphere continue to have high capital costs, despite decades of research and federal funding. Most existing U.S. projects are deployed by oil companies that sell the carbon for use in enhanced oil recovery. But barring big advances in industrial utilization of carbon — such as in the production of cement — emissions captured at a power plant would likely have little commercial value even as they generate storage and transportation costs.Another option for meeting climate goals that utilities are increasingly turning to is simply selling the infrastructure later on to companies that haven’t pledged to cut carbon. Oil companies including BP Plc have already started offloading their most-polluting assets in a bid to meet their ambitious climate targets. Drax, a U.K. power producer that recently won 15-year agreements to build three new gas plants, has since said it may sell those facilities to meet its goal of being carbon negative by 2030.“We call it resource shuffling,” said Leah Stokes, a professor at University of California at Santa Barbara who studies energy and climate change.But potential buyers are already drying up as investors grow increasingly wary of fossil-fuel assets. Iberdrola, for example, has struggled to find someone to take its gas plants in Spain. Globally, the shift toward clean energy could cost companies $100 billion in stranded gas assets, according to calculations by Global Energy Monitor. “There is a cost to customers,” said Scotiabank utility analyst Andrew Weisel. “Customers will need to double pay for the gas plant and the renewable technology that replaces them.”— With assistance by Dave Merrill, Nicholas Steckler, Rachel Morison and Jennifer Dlouhy (Adds comment from White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy in 12th paragraph.)(1) Calculation uses an emissions capacity factor of 0.38.Carbon dioxide emissions per coal-fired power plant were calculated by dividing the CO2-equivalent output of all U.S. coal-fired power (1.19 billion tons) by the number of operating plants in 2018 (367). That equates to 3.25 million tons of CO2-equivalent emissions per coal facility. This is the same methodology used by the Environmental Protection Agency in itsGreenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.(2) While both companies said their climate goals rely on technology that doesn't currently exist, DTE said in a statement that its new gas plant will help the company reduce carbon emissions by replacing a coal plant that generates 70% higher emissions per kilowatt hour. Xcel emphasized that gas will help the utility shut coal plants earlier and that new, greener technologies will be brought online as they become available.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

    Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc.. Boeing jumped 3.1% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.. Banks, including Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan , also supported the Dow.

  • Late German Billionaire’s Heirs Unwind the Patriarch’s Last Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Germany’s wealthiest families is selling down the last major investment of Heinz Hermann Thiele, three months after the billionaire patriarch’s death.The Thiele family’s KB Holding GmbH sold more than half its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Europe’s biggest airline, disposing of 33 million shares at a 9.80 euros each. While that’s a 9.8% discount to the stock’s closing price the previous day, the heirs likely broke even on the transaction given the original purchase price.The retreat comes almost exactly a year since Thiele’s multibillion euro bet on the carrier fizzled as the German government acquired a 20% stake in the airline as part of a 9 billion euro ($11 billion) coronavirus bailout, massively diluting private stockholders. Thiele fought against the bailout and hinted he might push Lufthansa toward bankruptcy by upholding his opposition, before eventually acquiescing to the terms.The family’s sale comes as Lufthansa prepares to raise about 3 billion euros in new equity to unwind some of its 9 billion-euro state bailout. Thiele died in February without having completed making arrangements that would lighten his heirs’ inheritance-tax obligations.Lufthansa fell as much as 6.6% in Frankfurt, and traded at 10.15 euros at 10:40 a.m. The stock has lost about 6% in value this yearAt the time of his death, Thiele’s $20.2 billion fortune made him the fourth-richest person in Germany and the 97th-wealthiest in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He built an around 12% stake in Lufthansa before he passed away at age 79.Contentious InvestmentThe timing of the 323 million-euro disposal means Thiele’s heirs received prices about one-third below pre-crisis levels. Still, they may have walked away without taking a hit on their investment, much of which was made in the first quarter of 2020 when Lufthansa’s stock traded as low as around 8.30 euros.Thiele’s bid to become the dominant shareholder at the airline would have given him a dominant voice at one of Germany’s most storied companies. Lufthansa connects the country’s manufacturing titans to the far-flung export markets on which Europe’s largest economy depends. Volkswagen AG and Siemens AG are its biggest corporate customers.Europe’s largest carrier has cut back on its fleet and staffing, and has recently started to pay back some of the aid. The company has investor approval for a capital increase of up to 5.5 billion euros to mend its balance sheet.Industrial EmpireEven after the disposal, the Thiele family remains the largest private shareholder in Lufthansa, after the German government, which obtained a 20% holding with the bailout last year. The family had previously cut its stake to 10.1%, according to regulatory filings.Part of the reason for the sale may be because Thiele’s heirs reportedly owe German authorities more than 5 billion euros in inheritance taxes, potentially the largest such bill in the country’s history, according to Manager Magazin. Thiele’s assets were meant to be placed in a foundation to reduce tax risks, but it wasn’t set up when he died, the magazine reported last month.Read more: Heirs to German Industrial Fortune Face $6 Billion Tax BillThiele built an empire spanning real estate, industrials and agriculture after starting his career in 1969 at Knorr-Bremse AG, the brake-system manufacturer he turned into a global leader and publicly listed in 2018, with KB Holding retaining almost 60%. He also built a majority holding in Vossloh AG, a German maker of railcars and train equipment.(Updates with new top)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading activities

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities as part of efforts to fend off financial risks, the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Friday. The country will also clamp down on illegal activities in the securities market, and maintain the stability of stock, bond and forex markets, the committee said in a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He. The statement, which comes just days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened a ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, marks a sharp escalation of moves against virtual currencies.

  • Powell Seeks Input as Fed Digs Deeper Into Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell turned up the volume in the U.S. digital dollar debate, announcing the central bank will publish a research paper and seek public comment as it weighs issuing one in the future.“We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC,” he said in a statement on Thursday, referring to central bank digital currencies. “To help stimulate broad conversation, the Federal Reserve board will issue a discussion paper this summer outlining our current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the U.S. context.”The announcement, during a week of intense volatility in cryptocurrencies, launches a Powell-style consensus-building exercise on the topic of a U.S. digital dollar, which until now has mostly been a technological project based at its regional branch in Boston. The approach of canvassing outside voices has been a hallmark of Powell’s leadership.Powell said he wants the Fed to play “a leading role” in the development of international standards. Central banks around the world -- most notably the People’s Bank of China -- are moving ahead with digital currencies which could give them a head-start in how standards develop partly because they have actual experience.“It is hard not to view today’s statement in the context of China and what is happening in the private crypto markets,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “There is a little bit of complacency at the Fed saying, ‘We are the reserve currency.’ That is shifting now.”Tang said China’s digital currency is aimed at exerting more control over the domestic financial system but also for projecting soft power into the global trading system with yuan digital payments. “Those efforts have been accelerating perhaps more quickly than the U.S. was expecting,” he said.A key issue for Powell and other Fed officials is how such technology would fit into the current U.S. banking system, which already provides electronic payments in a variety of ways.Critics of the current system say it locks out many low-income people and charges them fees for basic services that people with high account balances don’t suffer. Digital currency accounts held by individuals could serve as a form of competition. Still, the banking system offers high protection for depositors, including insurance, that a less regulated system may not offer.‘Fix the System’“The problem is that we are over-reliant on the central bank’s payment system, which fails to deliver,” said Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Long check-cashing settlement times can lead people in under-banked communities to use so-called pay-day lenders who charge high fees for money advances. “The answer is to fix the Fed’s system and move society to a better payment system,” he said.That may not mean digital currency, but something more like FedNow, a separate project the Fed is building that will compete with banks on same-day settlement, Klein said.U.S. central bankers want to be clear about what problem they are fixing as they assess a digital dollar.“Our key focus is on whether and how a CBDC could improve on an already safe, effective, dynamic, and efficient U.S. domestic payments system,” Powell said. “We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks.”Powell said that “to date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments, given, among other factors, their swings in value.” He also said stable-coins, or digital currencies tied to the dollar, will attract more scrutiny from regulators.He said he hoped the paper would represent a thoughtful process.“Irrespective of the conclusion we ultimately reach, we expect to play a leading role in developing international standards for CBDCs, engaging actively with central banks in other jurisdictions as well as regulators and supervisors here in the United States throughout that process.”(Updates with comment from analysts Tang and Klein in fifth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Ends Week in Volatile Flux With China Rattling Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies.The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at $49,100.The latest blow came when China’s State Council reiterated its call to curtail Bitcoin mining and trading. The crypto market was already rattled earlier in the week by forced selling and possible U.S. tax consequences.“You must always proceed cautiously with China -- never get too bullish or bearish,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “We’ll have to see what the regulation brings. It’s one thing to say, it’s another to do.”The earlier selloff on Friday hit Bitcoin believers still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage. Bitcoin is down about 24% since last Friday, though it’s up from a Wednesday plunge to as low as $30,000. Other coins have slumped too -- Ether is down about 38% over the past seven sessions.Aside from China, experts say cryptocurrency has become an asset that investors hold longer term. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers compared crypto to gold as a safe haven asset.“Crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold,” Summers said in an interview with David Westin on ”Bloomberg Wall Street Week.” “There’s a good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Still, he doesn’t expect consumers to turn to Bitcoin for most of their payments, even though it could become an important part of e-commerce.The sour stretch with Bitcoin started with Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. and trading barbs with boosters of the cryptocurrency on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downdraft Tuesday with a statement warning against using virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged that the U.S. may require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, who require massive amounts of power and thus run afoul of the nation’s efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.“The new guidance issued from the regulatory agencies -- they’re taking it more seriously, they want more enforcement,” Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet, said in an interview Friday. “There’s talk about going after miners. The question is, can they catch all the miners?”China’s moves this week highlight the country’s continued desire to seek control over the notoriously volatile asset class. It’s something China would rather see regulated by the People’s Bank of China, market-watchers say.“It’s not really the mining issue that is the problem,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “They say they’re doing this as part of an effort to control risk-taking in their markets, but it’s really a signal that China is not going to be a big market for cryptos unless it’s a PBOC-controlled one.”In the meantime, volatility in Bitcoin is likely to stay elevated. The selloff Friday once again pushed Bitcoin below its average price over the past 200 days, which to some chartists and technical analysts suggests it could trend lower still to around $30,000, where it found support earlier this week.This week’s swings have led to huge liquidations by leveraged investors and damaged the narrative that cryptocurrencies will become more stable as the sector matures. Musk’s actions showed how just a few tweets can still upend the entire market. But even moreso, the past few days have renewed the regulatory threat on the crypto market.“Investors are underestimating the regulatory risk of crypto as governments defend their lucrative monopolies over currency,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. In the U.S., the possible imposition of transaction reporting requirements could be the “tip of the iceberg” of potential Treasury rules on virtual currencies, he said.(Adds Summers’s comments in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Regulation, Corporate Tax, PMIs and Iran Oil - What's Moving Markets

    U.S. officialdom could well start taking a more proactive stance on cryptocurrencies, on top of global corporate tax levels. Stock indices on Wall Street are set to continue the recent rebound after the weak start to the week, while the crude market frets over the potential of additional Iranian supply. Forget Elon Musk, Bitcoin needs to start worrying about Janet Yellen.